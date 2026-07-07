Travis Kelce in Legal Drama Days Before Wedding
Kansas City Chiefs tight end and newly minted Mr. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, was forced to deal with a legal issue just days prior to his grand wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The three-time Super Bowl champion, who co-owns a restaurant with teammate Patrick Mahomes, had to respond to a lawsuit filed in New York regarding the name of the restaurant he opened with Mahomes. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kelce and Mahomes, who opened 1857 Prime in Kansas City in September after combining Mahomes’ jersey number of 15 with Kelce’s number 87 to come up with the name, argued that they lack sufficient ties to New York to be sued there. Shoe company 1857 Sneakers is claiming that the Chiefs stars are violating its trademark and that, given that the pair routinely participates in national advertising campaigns, they can be sued in New York. The company, which took its name from the year Filipino sailors first arrived in the U.S., is asking that Kelce and Mahomes not be allowed to continue using 1857 Prime as the name of their restaurant.