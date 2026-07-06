Truck Spills 40,000 Pounds of Frank’s RedHot Sauce

A truck spilled an estimated 40,000 pounds of Frank’s RedHot sauce across an Ohio highway during last week’s extreme heat, leaving emergency crews with an unusually messy cleanup. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the driver unknowingly leaked the bright red hot sauce before stopping at a truck stop. Fire crews traced the sticky trail back to the vehicle and alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Because the sauce is acidic, responders could not simply hose it into storm drains. Instead, they used absorbent materials and containment measures to prevent environmental contamination. The trucking company is now responsible for arranging a specialist cleanup. While the spill sparked jokes online, officials warned it may have caused damage to passing vehicles, with one driver claiming that repeated car washes still failed to remove the sticky residue. “A lot of people were shocked, and obviously they see a humorous side of it,” Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton & Galena Fire Chief Chris Kovach told the Columbus Dispatch.