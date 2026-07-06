Thieves Snatch Millions of Dollars’ Worth of Jewelry in Daring Dawn Heist

Whether it’s catering for the all-hands meeting or getting lunch for a small team, ordering for a group comes with tons of things to juggle. Enter ezCater, an all-in-one platform that takes the stress out of office food orders.

There are over 100,000 restaurants on the platform and you can quickly filter by cuisine type, dietary preferences, and even delivery minimums to find the right spot. Plus, on ezCater, you pay only for food and beverage costs plus taxes and a delivery fee. There are no hidden menu markups, service fees, or platform fees to worry about. And if anything goes wrong with your order, you can count on an actual human from ezCater’s 24/7 support to answer your email, text, or call.

Be sure to check out ezCater’s rewards program, too. You’ll earn one point for every dollar you spend. Your points can be used to pay for future orders or redeemed for Amazon gift cards. Click here to start ordering today.

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