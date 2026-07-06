Broadcaster Left Scrambling After Awkward Hugh Grant Interview
Legendary Formula One driver and broadcaster Martin Brundle endured an embarrassing moment during an interview with the actor Hugh Grant at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Brundle, known for his grid walk, stopped Grant for a brief chat, asking the British star if he would be interested in another round of The Gentleman, a 2024 Netflix series created by Guy Ritchie. “Are you doing another round of The Gentleman soon, because I really loved that?” Brundle asked. Unfortunately for Brundle, Grant starred in Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, but did not appear in the TV show, something he pointed out to Brundle. “Well, I did the film of The Gentleman,” Grant explained, adding, “I haven’t seen the TV series.” Flustered and running out of time, Brundle replied, “Oh right, it’s really good, you really must,” before informing the actor he only had 10 seconds left and had to cut the interview short. Grant was a guest of Ferrari at the race on Sunday, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc taking out the top spot, beating British drivers George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris.