Mystery Space Objects Identified After Washing Up on Australian Beach
Australian authorities believe they have identified the source of the space debris that washed up on a Queensland beach over the weekend. The Australian Space Agency revealed on Monday local time that it believes the objects, which are spherical and metallic, are pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle, adding, “The objects’ location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.” The Agency said that it is continuing to work with international authorities to confirm the source. Queensland Fire Rescue crews initially responded to Forrest Beach, a small town in Queensland 130 miles north of Townsville, on Friday after the objects were discovered, establishing a 50-meter exclusion zone and working with scientists to safely secure the objects. The ASA warned that further debris may be found, and reminded locals not to touch, move, or recover suspected space debris and assume it is hazardous until advised otherwise. Instead, anyone who finds potential space debris is asked to move away from the site and contact emergency services.