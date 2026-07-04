Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 86, Facing Hit-and-Run Charges
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in California on Friday. Paul Pelosi, 86, was reportedly driving his brown convertible Maserati in Yountville, a town in the heart of wine country, when he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Pelosi briefly stopped and then drove away. The collision caused “major” damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s statement. A witness saw the collision and called 911. Sheriff’s deputies found Pelosi with damage to the front of his car on a road roughly a quarter of a mile away, not long after. There was no alcohol in Pelosi’s system, and as no one was hurt, he has not been arrested; he is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. The sheriff’s office also referred him to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a process to determine whether he may continue to drive—something officials say is common for older drivers. In 2022, Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County. He served two days in jail and one in a work program at the courthouse, after getting two days shaved off his five-day sentence for good behavior.