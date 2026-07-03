170 Sick as Horror Parasite Outbreak Spreads
A nasty parasite that causes people to suffer watery and “explosive” diarrhea has affected people across the country. Cyclosporiasis, which can be acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water, has affected more than 170 people in the state of Michigan, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 20 people have been hospitalized nationwide as of June 16. However, the figures are outdated, with the CDC warning that the “true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis was likely higher” than those reported. Health officials in Michigan gave their own update and have found dozens more cases of cyclosporiasis since June 22. The spike of cases in Michigan is of particular concern, as the state typically identifies around 50 cases a year. The CDC said there is no evidence of a “single, multistate Cyclospora” outbreak linking all cases of the parasite. Investigations to identify potential clusters and sources of the nationwide illness are underway. In addition to watery diarrhea, common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include loss of appetite, cramping, fatigue, and nausea. Less common symptoms include flu-like symptoms, low-grade fever, and vomiting.