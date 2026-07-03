Jodie Foster Says Brad Pitt Blockbuster Looks Like It Was Made by AI
Jodie Foster said Brad Pitt’s blockbuster F1: The Movie looked as though it had been made by AI during a conversation about the technology’s place in Hollywood. “I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, F1 was made by AI,” she said while speaking to former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas on Tuesday. “Wasn’t it?” The two-time Oscar winner, 63, argued that the film’s script and structure seemed as though they had been generated by a machine trained on familiar cinematic formulas. “I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.” F1 was directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and starred Pitt, 62, and Damson Idris, 34. The film, released in 2025, grossed $634 million worldwide and won an Oscar for Best Sound.