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To mark 250 years of American history and give back to those who served, The Vitamin Shoppe and its exclusive line of BodyTech sports nutrition products are partnering with Team Red, White and Blue. The team is a health and wellness community supporting veterans during the month of July. This month, $1 from every BodyTech purchase made in-store or online at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB (up to a maximum of $10,000).

For those looking to support their training (and our veterans), BodyTech provides clean, best-in-class sports nutrition solutions. Supplements like BodyTech’s Creatine and Whey Protein Isolate work to enhance muscle growth and recovery. BodyTech’s L-arginine supports post-workout needs, making it simple to support a daily regimen tailored to specific training goals.

Whey Protein Isolate Powder 1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe $ 120 Free Shipping

Whey protein isolates (WPI) have the highest concentration of protein and BCAAs, while having fewer carbs, cholesterol, and fat compared to other whey proteins.

100% Pure Creatine Monohydrate Powder 1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe $ 60 Free Shipping

Push harder and go longer in the gym with 100 percent Creatine Monohydrate from BodyTech, The Vitamin Shoppe’s top-selling creatine brand.

L-Arginine AKG 1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe $ 28 Free Shipping

This supplement combines L-arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG) to promote increased blood flow, endurance, muscle growth, and muscle repair, so you can bring your all to today’s workout—and tomorrow’s. Support your fitness goals and veterans this July at Vitamin Shoppe.