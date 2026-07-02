‘The Love Boat’ Creator Dies at 86

Wilford Lloyd Baumes, creator of the hugely popular television show The Love Boat, has died at the age of 86. An online obituary states that Baumes died “peacefully” on the morning of June 28. As well as the romantic comedy drama set on board a cruise ship, Baumes’ other television works include writing and producing the iconic Wonder Woman TV show starring Lynda Carter and the crime drama Who Is the Black Dahlia? Baumes adapted The Love Boat from the 1974 memoir of former cruise ship hostess Jeraldine Saunders. The show, featuring Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, and a revolving door of guest stars, was a massive success, running for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1987. Baumes, known as “Bud” to friends and family, eventually left show business and went on to create homesteads which have been featured in Santa Barbara Magazine and Architectural Digest. “His creative free spirit was perfectly complemented by his thoughtful and generous nature,” the obituary read. “Bud’s cocktail parties created lasting memories for his friends and family who he loved so deeply.” Baumes’ family has asked donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his honor.