Iconic Disney Ride Forced to Evacuate as Smoke Fills Room
A routine trip through one of Disney World’s most famous attractions was abruptly cut short after smoke filled the ride’s building, forcing guests to evacuate. The incident unfolded aboard It’s a Small World at Magic Kingdom, where videos posted to TikTok showed a Disney cast member rushing through the attraction with a fire extinguisher as boats continued drifting through the water. Guests praised employees for reacting quickly. “Disney Cast Members were fast acting to extinguish the small fire!” one TikTok user wrote alongside footage from inside the attraction. Early accounts circulating online suggest the blaze did not originate with the ride itself. Several social media users claimed a guest’s portable phone charger caught fire inside a bag during the ride. One commenter wrote, “This was a guest’s portable charger exploding – not Disney or the ride. You can blame them for a lot, but not this one…” Another user claiming a relative was involved said a child had placed a bag containing a new magnetic portable charger between their legs before it burst into flames. A commenter identifying as a Disney cast member added, “Everyone is OK, including the ride itself.” Disney has not publicly confirmed the cause of the fire.