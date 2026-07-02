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Top 10 Right Now
1

Iconic Disney Ride Forced to Evacuate as Smoke Fills Room

MAGIC MISHAP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.02.26 7:36AM EDT 
TikTok/CoashBragg
TikTok/CoachBragg

A routine trip through one of Disney World’s most famous attractions was abruptly cut short after smoke filled the ride’s building, forcing guests to evacuate. The incident unfolded aboard It’s a Small World at Magic Kingdom, where videos posted to TikTok showed a Disney cast member rushing through the attraction with a fire extinguisher as boats continued drifting through the water. Guests praised employees for reacting quickly. “Disney Cast Members were fast acting to extinguish the small fire!” one TikTok user wrote alongside footage from inside the attraction. Early accounts circulating online suggest the blaze did not originate with the ride itself. Several social media users claimed a guest’s portable phone charger caught fire inside a bag during the ride. One commenter wrote, “This was a guest’s portable charger exploding – not Disney or the ride. You can blame them for a lot, but not this one…” Another user claiming a relative was involved said a child had placed a bag containing a new magnetic portable charger between their legs before it burst into flames. A commenter identifying as a Disney cast member added, “Everyone is OK, including the ride itself.” Disney has not publicly confirmed the cause of the fire.

@coachbragg

Turning up the heat on It’s a small world 🔥 #fire #itsasmallworld

♬ original sound - Coach Bragg
Read it at New York Post

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2
‘The Love Boat’ Creator Dies at 86
FINAL VOYAGE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.02.26 6:18AM EDT 
Wilford Lloyd Baumes.
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home

Wilford Lloyd Baumes, creator of the hugely popular television show The Love Boat, has died at the age of 86. An online obituary states that Baumes died “peacefully” on the morning of June 28. As well as the romantic comedy drama set on board a cruise ship, Baumes’ other television works include writing and producing the iconic Wonder Woman TV show starring Lynda Carter and the crime drama Who Is the Black Dahlia? Baumes adapted The Love Boat from the 1974 memoir of former cruise ship hostess Jeraldine Saunders. The show, featuring Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, and a revolving door of guest stars, was a massive success, running for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1987. Baumes, known as “Bud” to friends and family, eventually left show business and went on to create homesteads which have been featured in Santa Barbara Magazine and Architectural Digest. “His creative free spirit was perfectly complemented by his thoughtful and generous nature,” the obituary read. “Bud’s cocktail parties created lasting memories for his friends and family who he loved so deeply.” Baumes’ family has asked donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his honor.

Read it at People

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This Digestive Enzyme Powder Tackles Bloating Before the First Bite
BLOAT BANISHER
Scouted Staff
Published 06.29.26 4:43PM EDT 
Fodzyme Powder Supplement
Fodzyme.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.

Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.

Fodzyme Digestive Enzyme Powder Supplement
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Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.

Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.

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3
Climber, 31, Miraculously Survives 1,500-Foot Mountain Plunge
SLIPPERY SLOPE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.02.26 6:18AM EDT 
The Mount Shasta on February 24, 2024, in Redding in California's Shasta County, one of the states' most conservative counties. Shasta County is a conservative island of 180,000 people in largely Democratic California. It voted Republican by a significant margin in every presidential election since Ronald Reagan's 1980 win. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

A climber has miraculously survived a 1,500-foot fall down snowy Mount Shasta in California. The 31-year-old was one of three inexperienced climbers attempting the Left of Heart variation of the Avalanche Gulch route on Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said. Rangers were alerted to the woman’s plunge around noon, but bad weather ruled out an airlift, so three of them climbed up on foot. The agency called the peak a “high-altitude mountaineering environment, not a hike.” One member of the injured climber’s party had already headed down to help haul gear, while another nearby mountaineer stopped to lend a hand. The injured woman was found in good humor with a suspected broken right ankle, among other injuries. Rescuers strapped her into a stretcher and brought her down to Lake Helen, where a California Highway Patrol helicopter flew her to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. The agency warned that even seasoned mountaineers can run into fast-shifting weather, steep ice, and rockfall.

Read it at ABC News

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4
New Details Surface in Tragic Death of ‘The Wire’ Star
NEW INFORMATION
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.02.26 4:50AM EDT 
James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California.
James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

More details have emerged after the death of The Wire star James Ransone last year. Ransone, 46, who was best-known for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in the Baltimore police drama, took his own life on Dec. 19. TMZ has now obtained the Medical Examiner’s report on Ransone’s death, which reveals he did not leave a note, but had a history of suicidal thoughts. It also stated Ransone said he “wanted to kill himself” and needed to go to the hospital. While prescription medications were found at the scene of his death in Los Angeles, there was no drug paraphernalia. Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife Jamie McPhee posted on Instagram, telling her late husband: “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me—I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me — and you were so right.” She added, “Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” she added, referring to the couple’s two children. A GoFundMe created to support his family has raised more than $250,000. Ransone’s final role was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired last year.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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Lululemon’s Summer Sale Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
NEW YEAR, NEW DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 06.30.26 12:56PM EDT 
Published 06.30.26 12:50AM EDT 
Lululemon Black Friday 2024
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s summer sale event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your activewear lineup for summer 2026.

Shop Women’s Summer Sale
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Shop Men’s Summer Sale
Shop At Lululemon

The current summer sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The summer Lululemon sale event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

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5
Tragic Development After Marine Vanishes from Ship
MYSTERY CIRCUMSTANCES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.02.26 4:53AM EDT 
getty
Getty Images

A young Marine who vanished from a Navy ship during a training exercise has now been declared dead after an exhaustive search failed to find him. The U.S. Marine Corps announced that Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, was officially declared deceased after disappearing from the USS Anchorage in the early hours of June 25. The announcement came after a huge search involving the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force covered roughly 2,400 square miles with three ships and 12 aircraft before rescue efforts shifted to recovery operations. Officials identified Ortiz Canseco on Monday but have released few details about what happened. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. “On behalf of the Marines and Sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco,” commanding officer Col. Richard Alvarez said. “He earned the title of United States Marine and served his country with honor and commitment.” Capt. Gary A. Harrington said the loss was felt “deeply across our entire Navy-Marine Corps team.” Ortiz Canseco enlisted in 2023, served as a rifleman at Camp Pendleton, and received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Read it at The New York Post

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6
NFL Star’s Mom Found Dead as Brother Charged With Murder
BRUTAL
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.01.26 11:45AM EDT 
Arizona Cardinals defensive end (93) Calais Campbell
Mark J. Rebilas

The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been arrested after their mother was found dead in her Atlanta home. Nateal Campbell, the 71-year-old mother of Calais and his seven siblings, was found unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they found a man barricaded inside her townhouse at the time, later to be identified as Ciarre Campbell. He is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife or firearm. The older brother of the 2008 second-round draft pick has a history of alleged criminal activity and mental health concerns, authorities said. The family released a statement confirming Nateal’s death, saying: “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” An attorney for Ciarre Campbell told local outlet WSB-TV: “We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”

Read it at New York Post

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7
Haunting Final Moments of 31-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator Revealed
TERRIFYING
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.01.26 11:38AM EDT 
Brittany Clark's Facebook Page. March 25 2026
Brittany Clark's Facebook Page

Brittany Clark, a 31-year-old hiker, has been identified as the victim of a fatal alligator attack in Central Florida on Sunday. Clark, her boyfriend Chance Allison, and a friend had been hiking in the Little Big Econ State Forest when they decided to cool off in the Econlockhatchee River, where an alligator attacked Clark, tearing off both her arms. A new medical examiner’s report has revealed that Allison sprang into action during the attack, fighting the gator and managing to pry his girlfriend from its jaws, but it was too late. Allison told 911 operators that the situation was “bad, real bad” and urged responders to “please hurry... she’s losing a lot of...” before his voice trailed off. The trio had been kneeling in about three feet of water and the attack appeared random and unprovoked, according to an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The nightmare assault is the third alligator attack in Central Florida in the last week.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Oscar Nominee, 48, Backtracks on Exit From Hit TV Series
CUT TO PEACE
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.30.26 9:56PM EDT 
Tom Hardy attends the premiere of the TV series "MobLand" in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Tom Hardy is set to return to MobLand, having made peace with the hit crime series’s producers after behind-the-scenes clashes derailed his future on the show. It was previously reported that Paramount had decided not to bring back Hardy, 48, for the show’s third season, after he feuded with executive producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser while shooting the second season. But a meeting between Hardy, Butterworth, and Glasser in London reportedly helped smooth things over, and Hardy is now back on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources had previously told Puck News that the Peaky Blinders star was displeased with his diminishing role in the series compared to co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, as the London crime show was originally built around Hardy’s character Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan crime family’s “fixer” in the series, but became more of an ensemble show as it progressed. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
FRESH FEET
Davon Singh
Updated 04.22.26 3:47PM EDT 
Published 04.06.26 3:44PM EDT 
Paire Travel Compression Socks Review
Paire.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.

I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.

Compression Socks
Buy At Paire

The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.

Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.

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9
Music Icon Gives Update After Falling Ill on Stage and Being Rushed to Hospital
BACK AT IT
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.01.26 3:12PM EDT 
Music legend Lionel Richie on May 15, 2026.
Music legend Lionel Richie on May 15, 2026. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphit

Lionel Richie returned to the spotlight on Tuesday after postponing his tour for nearly a week following his illness. The 77-year-old music legend abruptly ended his opening-night performance on June 24 in St. Paul, Minneapolis, after experiencing dizziness onstage, and subsequently canceled two shows in an Instagram post. After a week off, Richie returned to the stage of his “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The anticipated return came after he took a seat while performing his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling.” “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down,” the four-time Grammy Award winner said before announcing an unexpected intermission from the performance. He was later escorted out of the arena by paramedics, according to TMZ, and taken to a hospital. Following the incident, Brenda Harvey Richie, the 73-year-old ex-wife of the “We Are The World” singer, shared in a post on X, “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage.” Richie posted an update on Instagram, telling fans his Chicago date, initially scheduled for June 26, would now happen September 30, and his Columbus date, initially scheduled for June 27, would be rescheduled to October 2.

Read it at People

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10
American Girl, 6, Bitten by Rabid Bat
RABIES NIGHTMARE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.01.26 10:03AM EDT 
Close-up stock image of a bat
Close-up stock image of a bat. Johner Images/Getty Images/Johner RF

A 6-year-old Wisconsin girl was bitten by a rabid bat while playing outside her family’s home before her brother killed the animal with a homemade sword. Cecilia “Cece” Kale was climbing a tree outside her home in Tigerton when the bat sank its teeth into her left thigh last week. Her brothers, Nicklas, 11, and Camden, 16, pulled the bat off her before Nicklas killed it with the sword, their mother, Elizabeth Kale, told NBC News on Tuesday. The bat later tested positive for rabies. Kale said the family agreed to lifesaving treatment within 48 hours, despite opposing mandated immunizations, after doctors and county health officials explained the risks. Cece is now recovering from the attack. Rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal if left untreated, but is almost always curable with prompt post-exposure shots. Kale said Cece still loves playing outdoors despite the bat attack. “She’s just so brave and has a stronger constitution than the rest of us,” she said.

Read it at NBC News

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