Oscar Nominee, 48, Backtracks on Exit From Hit TV Series

A hiker fell to his death just moments after taking a celebratory selfie on a mountain summit on Sunday. Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal, 44, was filmed by a woman in his hiking group as he climbed up a narrow gap to stand atop a popular rock formation on the Pedra do Macaco trail in Maricá, Brazil, to take photos. After snapping the selfie, he began his descent from the mountain’s summit but slipped and plunged nearly 500 feet, reportedly screaming as he fell. Emergency crews, including firefighters and Civil Defense teams, were called by witnesses and arrived around 11:40 a.m. to begin the search, using rope systems and aerial support to reach Arrabal’s position. The search took more than four hours due to the dense forest and steep terrain, and the hiker was eventually found dead. According to rescue instructor Matheus Moura, this is not the first time an accident of this nature has occurred on the same mountaintop. He said, however, that Arrabal fell because he was reportedly descending the wrong side of the rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Hiker Plunges to His Death Moments After Snapping SelfieSHOCK FALLThe fatal fall occurred on a popular hiking trail in Brazil, where rescuers say similar accidents have happened before.
- 2Oscar Nominee, 48, Backtracks on Exit From Hit TV SeriesCUT TO PEACEThe star had been on the way out after reported clashes with producers and A-list cast members.
Partner updateAD BY ezCaterStop Stressing About Office Food OrdersORDER UPOrdering food for the office just got a whole lot easier with ezCater.
- 3Jussie Smollett and 'Queer Eye' Star Show Off New RomanceMR MOVING ONThe two were spotted having a full day together in Los Angeles on Monday.
- 4Taylor Swift’s Ex One-Ups Her Rumored MSG WeddingSHAKE IT OFFThe pop star once dated RFK Jr.’s son.
Shop with ScoutedSkechers Kicks Off July With a World Cup Footwear CollectionGOAL GETTERAs all eyes turn to North America this July for the 2026 World Cup, Skechers is making sure you’re properly outfitted.
- 5Pop Star ‘Can’t Walk or Talk’ After Two Horror InjuriesSERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS“The universe is serving it to me this year!” the 29-year-old teased on Instagram about his run of bad luck.
- 6‘Indiana Jones’ Star Dies at 82‘GOOD AT BEING BAD’Veteran character actor Michael Byrne made a career out of crafting unforgettable villains
- 7Hollywood Star Helped Hide Fugitive CEO Boyfriend From FBIACTING UPThe former actress admitted to lying to FBI agents and funding her convicted boyfriend’s escape to Mexico
- 8Pro Golfer’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Misconduct AllegationsSTANDING BY HIMPhil Mickelson’s wife is standing by her husband amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9LeBron James, 41, to Leave Lakers as He Eyes Next ChapterEND OF AN ERAThe 41-year-old superstar will enter free agency instead of retiring.
- 10Broadway Star’s Family Launches GoFundMe Amid ALS BattleHEALTH BATTLEAaron Lazar’s family has launched a GoFundMe to support his rising medical costs.
Oscar Nominee, 48, Backtracks on Exit From Hit TV Series
Tom Hardy is set to return to MobLand, having made peace with the hit crime series’s producers after behind-the-scenes clashes derailed his future on the show. It was previously reported that Paramount had decided not to bring back Hardy, 48, for the show’s third season, after he feuded with executive producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser while shooting the second season. But a meeting between Hardy, Butterworth, and Glasser in London reportedly helped smooth things over, and Hardy is now back on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources had previously told Puck News that the Peaky Blinders star was displeased with his diminishing role in the series compared to co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, as the London crime show was originally built around Hardy’s character Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan crime family’s “fixer” in the series, but became more of an ensemble show as it progressed. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
If you’re in charge of ordering food for the office, you know the expectations are high: tasty food, delivered on time, without blowing the budget. That’s where ezCater comes in. It’s an all-in-one platform built to make the whole process painless from start to finish.
ezCater’s search is simple yet powerful. Filter by things like cuisine type, dietary preferences, budget per person (just to name a few) with a couple of clicks. And if anything goes sideways with an order, ezCater’s 24/7 support is standing by via phone, text, or email.
With access to over 100,000 restaurants, there’s no shortage of options—which is good news since you’ll never want to go back to regular ordering. ezCater’s rewards program sweetens the deal even more. Earn one point for every dollar spent with no caps. Use points to pay for future orders or redeem for Amazon gift cards. You place the order, you get the rewards. Click here to make office lunch the easiest part of your day.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Empire actor Jussie Smollett appeared affectionate with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown in Los Angeles on Monday, just weeks after Smollett called off his engagement. The two were seen having lunch with Brown’s mom, running errands and hiking through the Runyon Canyon, TMZ reported. The pair was not shy about showing some sweet PDA moments, with Smollett at one point seen playfully cupping Brown’s chin. The apparent romance comes just weeks after Smollett and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, called it quits on their three-year relationship. Meanwhile, Brown was previously engaged to director Ian Jordan, whom he dated for 10 years before they split amicably. He was in another relationship with photographer Carlos Medel until they broke up in February 2025. Smollett has been a controversial figure ever since he was accused of staging a fake hate crime against himself in 2019. He was convicted in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police, but the conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Illinois. The court did not rule on his innocence.
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend is trying to one-up her upcoming MSG nuptials with Travis Kelce. Conor Kennedy, 31, whom Swift dated in 2012, is planning to marry Brazilian pop star Giulia Marinho, 26, in front of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro. “One of the first things I said [to Conor was], ‘I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts,’” Marinho revealed in an interview with Gshow magazine, explaining her reluctance to hold their wedding near the Kennedy family’s home base. The couple already had a civil ceremony in the U.S. earlier this year, but plan to host a lavish, days-long celebration right beside one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. Invited guests include various members of the Kennedy dynasty and even President Donald Trump, who is invited to support Conor, who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son. Swift and Conor dated for a few months in 2012, when Swift was 22 and Conor, then 18, was in his senior year of high school. The pop star, once enamored with the Kennedys, bought a $4.8 million home near the family compound, but sold it just three months after finalizing the purchase. Swift is rumored to be marrying Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in an extravagant ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With the world’s biggest soccer tournament officially underway across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, there’s no better time to upgrade your match-day wardrobe. Whether you’re cheering from the stands, catching the action at your favorite sports bar, or streaming every match from the comfort of your couch, Skechers’ 2026 World Cup-inspired collection has your off-the-pitch look covered. The limited-edition capsule blends sporty style with the brand’s signature comfort, making it easy to show your team spirit all tournament long.
The collection includes the retro-inspired Hotshot Scorren sneaker, featuring the colors of the tournament’s three host nations and Skechers’ proprietary Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning, as well as the breathable On Pitch Jersey, complete with graphics representing several of the world’s top soccer nations. Rounding out the lineup are the ultra-soft Golden Goal Tee and Performance Cup Tee, two easy-to-wear graphic tees designed for everything from match-day watch parties to everyday wear. Available now on Skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores nationwide, the collection has everything you need to stay comfortable from kickoff to the final whistle. The tournament ends on Sunday, July 19, so make sure to stock up on your favorite items ASAP before stock sells out.
Australian pop singer Cody Simpson hasn’t been able to “walk or talk” after suffering two horrifying back-to-back injuries while preparing his upcoming album. “The universe is serving it to me this year!” the 29-year-old teased in a Monday Instagram post about his run of bad luck. “I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord,” Simpson said, referring to the vocal cord hemorrhage he suffered after singing through a sinus infection. According to the singer, his health deteriorated even further after he dislocated his knee while rehearsing for a new music video, which forced him to push back surgery on his ailing vocal cords. So for now, the singer and dancer says there will unfortunately be “no singing or dancing for months to come.” But the experience is one Simpson believes he needed. “I’ve been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest,” the star reflected, adding the album and live shows will have to wait. “FYI, we still shot the music video,” Simpson concluded the shocking update, promising to come back stronger than ever.
British character actor Michael Byrne, best known for playing memorable villains in the Indiana Jones and Harry Potter franchises, has died. He was 82. The London native logged more than 170 film and television credits over his 60-plus-year career, with some of his best-known roles including Nazi colonel Ernst Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Byrne’s acting career kicked off in 1963, when he joined Laurence Olivier’s inaugural National Theatre Company in London, where he appeared in productions of Death and the Maiden and Romeo and Juliet. He made his film debut in The Scarlet Blade that same year and continued acting on screen for six decades. His final screen credit came in The Phoebus Files, a six-part miniseries. “He was good at being bad. An excellent actor,” one user wrote on X, acknowledging Byrne’s many antagonist roles. “He will be missed.” Byrne’s cause of death has not been confirmed. He is survived by his wife, Carole Nimmons, from whom he was separated but who cared for him in his later years, and their two daughters, Tara and Bryony.
Former actress Lucy Weist, 63, has pleaded guilty to helping her fugitive boyfriend evade federal authorities after he fled the U.S. following a fraud conviction. Weist, born Lucinda Jane Weist Manera, confessed Monday to one felony count of being an accessory after the fact. Federal prosecutors said she helped former StarClub CEO Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 64, avoid capture after he fled to Mexico in June 2025. According to court documents, Weist lied to FBI agents about communicating with Fritsch after his escape and helped fund his time in hiding in Mexico. She admitted to making more than $7,400 in payments to support him and paying for a hotel stay. Prosecutors also said she researched ways for Fritsch to travel from Mexico to Germany, which generally does not extradite its citizens. Fritsch was convicted of wire fraud for misleading investors about his company’s financial performance, which claimed to help celebrities and influencers profit from brand endorsements. Prosecutors said he falsely promoted partnerships and business opportunities, ultimately defrauding investors of more than $20 million. Fritsch was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in October 2025 and ordered to pay nearly $27 million in restitution. The Blown Away actress faces up to five years in federal prison when she is sentenced in October.
Professional golfer Phil Mickelson is receiving support from his wife, Amy Mickelson, after a report resurfaced allegations about his past behavior. “Amy Mickelson has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right,” a representative of the golfer, 56, said in a statement to People. The statement came after an article from Skratch Golf revisited an alleged incident in which Mickelson showed an explicit photo to Ashley Perez, the then-wife of friend and fellow professional golfer, Pat Perez. According to Skratch Golf, Mickelson allegedly showed Ashley an explicit photo and suggested she have an affair with him. The incident reportedly spread through golf circles before Mickelson later apologized. “He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it,” Pat Perez said on a podcast in 2022. The allegations come on the heels of a separate Golf Digest report about Mickelson making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female employee at The Farm’s Golf Club. A spokesperson for Mickelson told the outlet that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up.” Phil and Amy Mickelson, 54, have been married for nearly 30 years and share three children: Evan, Sophia, and Amanda.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. The NBA superstar informed the team that he plans to continue his career elsewhere and will enter free agency this summer. Despite retirement rumors, the 41-year-old is expected to return for a record 24th NBA season. During his time in Los Angeles, he helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, earned Finals MVP honors, and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds during his Lakers tenure while earning multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections. The Lakers reportedly remained interested in bringing James back, but the franchise has increasingly shifted its focus toward building around Luka Dončić, who joined in a $161,000,000 trade in 2025. James has not announced where he will play next, but the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams already being mentioned as potential landing spots.
Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical costs for the 50-year-old who was diagnosed with slow-moving ALS in 2022. The GoFundMe, organized by Lazar’s brother, Chad Lazar, and their father, Paul Lazar, aims to raise $500,000 to help cover the star’s medical bills, which have grown to more than $300,000 a year. The money will also help support his two teenage sons, Julian, 16, and Adrian, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, LeAnn. “Aaron has lost the use of his legs, arms, and hands. He requires a BIPAP machine to breathe and a full-time caregiver at his side to help him throughout the day and night,” the site reads. ALS is a fatal disease of the nervous system that leads to muscle weakness that worsens over time. There is currently no cure. The GoFundMe has raised more than $250,000 so far. Lazar’s Broadway resumé includes Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Light in the Piazza, Oklahoma and Last Ship, which was nominated for a Grammy. He also hosts the podcast Impossible Dreams, inspired by his journey with ALS.