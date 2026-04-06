These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric

Kim Kardashian’s newest show has flopped even before reaching viewers’ screens. Group Chat, a comedy pilot executive-produced by Kardashian, was not picked up by Hulu despite being in development since 2024. The show was based on La La Anthony’s New York Times bestseller The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, and was set to feature Kardashian as the narrator. “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” Kardashian said when the project was announced two years ago. The comedy was set to star Anthony alongside fellow actresses Yaya DaCosta, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Melanie Liburd. Anthony described the project as “fun and relatable” and noted it had been a long time coming for the two media personalities. “Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day, I said, ‘You’ve got this deal at Hulu—what are we doing? Let’s sell this show.’ That’s how Group Chat was born,” she said last summer on the Vibes & Views podcast. However, the duo’s creative efforts at Hulu have only been temporarily paused. The two are still collaborating on an untitled Tracy Oliver project currently in development at the streaming giant. It is not all bad news for Kardashian, however, with her Ryan Murphy-helmed legal drama, All’s Fair, being picked up for a second season despite debuting to a 0 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Kim Kardashian’s New Show Dropped by HuluGROUP CHAT OVERKardashian’s TV projects have not been well received in the past year.
- 2Reality TV Star’s Horrific Cause of Death Is RevealedOVERBOARDThe 25-year-old “Deadliest Catch” fisherman died in February.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 3Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rival Angel Reese Traded in Shock MovePRE-SEASON MADNESSAngel Reese is leaving the Chicago Sky after flagging that she was keen to “move in a different direction.”
- 4Family Makes Grim Discovery During Easter Egg HuntDARK TURNThe family got more than they bargained for during what was supposed to be a fun celebration.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5SCOTUS Backs Trump's Jailed MAGA ArchitectMOVE TO DISMISSThe Supreme Court threw out the lower court’s decision to uphold his conviction.
- 6Flight Aborts Over Pacific Ocean After Terrifying EmergencyMID AIR PANICQantas Flight QF7 was four hours into a 17-hour journey.
- 7Surfer Bitten by Shark Reveals How He EscapedBLOODY NIGHTMAREThe 16-year-old was far from shore when the beast knocked him off his board.
- 8Pilot Lands on Busy Highway After Engine TroubleDECISIVE ACTIONThe pilot, 65, managed to land the plane safely... on a busy interstate highway.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 9Desperate Search Underway for Woman Reported Lost at SeaHOLIDAY FROM HELLHe said he was forced to “paddle the vessel to shore” after she went overboard while clutching the boat’s keys.
- 10‘SNL U.K.’ Struggles to Land With Viewers as Ratings DropNO LAUGHING MATTERThe show has seen a significant drop in ratings since its debut last month.
Todd Meadows, a deckhand working on a crabbing vessel featured in the reality show Deadliest Catch died from drowning, hypothermia and “submersion of body in cold water,” according to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. Meadows fell overboard in February while a crew from Discovery was filming for the show. The tragic accident happened aboard the Aluetian [sic.] Lady, a crabbing boat in the notoriously rough Bering Sea, which straddles Alaska’s western coast. The fisherman’s family told TMZ they didn’t want the footage of Meadows falling overboard to air on Deadliest Catch. Meadows was only 25-years-old when he died. His death certificate says he was cremated after his body arrived in Anchorage, the state’s largest city. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Deadliest Catch has been documenting the dangerous jobs of Bering Sea fishing crews since first airing on The Discovery Channel in 2005. In the many seasons since, at least nineteen people featured in the show have lost their lives to various causes, according to ScreenRant. A GoFundMe set up in honor of Meadows has so far raised $56,000.
These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
Basketball superstar Angel Reese is changing teams before the start of the upcoming WNBA season, sending shockwaves through the sport. The Chicago Sky traded the 23-year-old to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first-round selections in the 2027 and 2028 league draft. “An Angel’s DREAM,” Reese wrote of the news on X. “ATL WHAT UP?!” Reese leaves Chicago after publicly criticizing her franchise for failing to make the playoffs for two years in a row. Reese said she wouldn’t be “settling for the same s--t we did this year,” later telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.” The former LSU legend has strung together an impressive professional career. In her first two years, Reese averaged 14 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. However, she missed the final four games of last season with the Sky after suffering a back injury and missed another half game after being suspended for her comments on the Sky. Both on and off the court, Reese has been a major force in drawing fans to the WNBA, partly for her arch-rivalry with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. In college, both women took center stage in the highly charged 2023 national championship game between LSU and Iowa, which Reese’s side won. Reese will begin her next chapter with the Atlanta Dream when the season begins in May.
A beloved Easter tradition took a dark turn when a child reportedly found what is believed to be an infant skull instead of chocolate-filled Easter eggs during their town’s annual egg hunt. Authorities received reports of the ghastly discovery at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at DeForest Park in Long Beach, California. “At first, we saw the family there, doing like an Easter egg hunt, but they were freaking out a little bit. I can only imagine, like for them, finding a dead, another kid. Must be tragic for them,” a witness, Marc Zaldana, told KCBS. The possible skull was also accompanied by other smaller bones that seemed to belong to a baby. The scene has since been covered by a canopy. The Long Beach Police Department told The Sun that the investigation is ongoing and that it is awaiting additional information, including a medical report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
The Supreme Court paved the way for the dismissal of the conviction against Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to the president has already served a four-month sentence for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the investigation into the attack on January 6. But the Trump administration told the country’s highest court that it was in the “interests of justice” for his conviction to be dismissed. The Supreme Court’s decision overturned an appeals court decision to uphold his conviction. In February, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to remand the case to the lower court for dismissal. The court’s decision was announced in a brief two-sentence order on Monday that sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit “for further consideration in light of the pending motion to dismiss the indictment.” Bannon, a key MAGA architect and right-wing podcaster, was convicted by a jury in July 2022 after he refused to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The Daily Beast reached out to Bannon as well as the Justice Department for comment on the Supreme Court’s order.
A long-haul flight was forced to turn around just four hours into the journey due to a medical emergency on board.
Qantas Flight QF7, en route from Sydney, Australia, to Dallas, Texas, was abruptly halted over the North Fiji Basin when crew members decided that a passenger required urgent medical attention on the ground.
The pilots surveyed the situation, dumped fuel into the ocean and cut short what was supposed to be a 17-hour journey, one of the longest nonstop passenger routes in the world.
In the event of an emergency landing early in a flight’s path during a long-haul journey, pilots are required to dump fuel to get below the maximum safe landing weight.
The double-decker A380 jet landed at Sydney Airport late Sunday evening, and the stricken passenger was rushed to the hospital. At the time of writing, the onward journey still hasn’t reached Dallas.
“Our crew provided immediate medical assistance onboard and made the decision to return to Sydney to ensure the passenger could receive the necessary care,” a spokesperson said.
Some flyers faced delays of 24 hours or more, the International Business Times reported.
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and are working to rebook them on alternative flights as quickly as possible,” the statement continued.
There has been no update on the ill passenger’s health.
“Really hoping the person who had the medical emergency is okay,” Australian Olympic diver Sam Fricker, who was one of the passengers, wrote on social media.
“It’s sad to see them dumping fuel, we’re over the ocean. It’s also a tough time for fuel so I can’t imagine how expensive this must be for them,” Fricker added in a separate post.
“It just goes to show the cost of human life is priceless, so if they can save their life, it’s worth it.”
A surfer has revealed the moment a shark grabbed his foot, leaving him with a bloodied ankle. Lone surfer Oliver Tokic-Bensley, 16, was more than 100 yards from the coast in Middleton, South Australia, when it hit him, knocking him off his board. After the contact, he paddled for shore, but the apex predator’s fin disappeared from view under the waves, 9News Australia reports. He said he was “sitting on my board waiting for a wave to come and something just came and grabbed my foot.” He continued, “I fell into the water with it and then maybe five meters in front of me there was a little fin that popped up, and I just hopped on my board and legged it back to the beach.” “It was pretty frantic,” he said. “There were no waves to catch at the time it got me so I just had to paddle.” “I think the movement of his foot and maybe the murky water, the shark mistimed the hit,” his father, Andrew Bensley, said. “If it was a little bit up he definitely would have lost his foot. Based on the size of the teeth it was a reasonable-sized shark.”
A pilot landed a light aircraft in the middle of a highway after experiencing mid-air engine trouble. The daring maneuver unfolded in front of stunned motorists on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. “It was an Easter miracle,” said witness Victor Machese. The pilot, a 65-year-old man, was headed from Solberg Airport in New Jersey to Indiana when he became concerned about the engine. ABC7 New York reported that transmissions from the cockpit showed that he was reluctant to go wheels down on the road, but decided to do so because he knew he couldn’t reach the next airport. Police said the Michigan native got the 1995 Commander 114B down safely. Motorists watched in awe and recorded the spectacle on their mobile phones. Machese was full of praise for the pilot. “He landed in two lanes. His wings were literally from almost the center median to the grass on the other side, and like I said, he didn’t look like he was freaking out, he was just looking straight ahead,” he said. The pilot had a 34-year-old passenger on board. No one was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration and state police are investigating.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for an American woman reported missing after her husband told police she was swept away during an evening dinghy ride. The couple, both U.S. citizens, departed Hope Town around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday aboard an 8-foot-long, hard-bottom dinghy bound for Elbow Cay. According to a Facebook post from the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Sunday, the man’s wife “fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the vessel’s engine to shut off.” The statement adds that “strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” and that the man “then paddled the vessel to shore.” The woman’s husband managed to reach Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, on a neighboring island, near 4 a.m. Sunday, alerting someone there who contacted authorities. A search involving police, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and Hope Town Fire & Rescue remains ongoing as of Monday morning. The FBI and U.S. Embassy in Nassau have not yet commented on the case.
The British spin-off of Saturday Night Live has seen a dramatic drop in viewership since its launch in March. The third episode of SNL U.K. drew an audience that was 36 percent smaller than the second episode, and had 42 percent fewer viewers than the debut featuring SNL’s American comedy legend Tina Fey. As the show tries to get off the ground, new ratings data shows stiff competition. In the 10 p.m. Saturday night time slot, Channel 4’s Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier and Top of the Pops 1989 on BBC 2 both notched double the audience of the sketch-comedy show. However, as Variety noted, those two competing programs are on free-to-air channels, unlike Sky. But, among the line-up at Sky, SNL U.K. was the most-watched content on Saturday. Just like its American predecessor, SNL U.K. fuses sketch comedy and political satire. At the end of the cold open, the actors shout, “live from London it’s Saturday night,” replicating the iconic catch phrase from New York. After Tina Fey hosted the first show in London, Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan took his turn, followed by English actor Riz Ahmed. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host the next episode of the show, which will air on April 25.