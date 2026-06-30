Taylor Swift’s Ex One-Ups Her Rumored MSG Wedding With Brazil Blowout
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend is trying to one-up her upcoming MSG nuptials with Travis Kelce. Conor Kennedy, 31, whom Swift dated in 2012, is planning to marry Brazilian pop star Giulia Marinho, 26, in front of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro. “One of the first things I said [to Conor was], ‘I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts,’” Marinho revealed in an interview with Gshow magazine, explaining her reluctance to hold their wedding near the Kennedy family’s home base. The couple already had a civil ceremony in the U.S. earlier this year, but plan to host a lavish, days-long celebration right beside one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. Invited guests include various members of the Kennedy dynasty and even President Donald Trump, who is invited to support Conor, who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son. Swift and Conor dated for a few months in 2012, when Swift was 22 and Conor, then 18, was in his senior year of high school. The pop star, once enamored with the Kennedys, bought a $4.8 million home near the family compound, but sold it just three months after finalizing the purchase. Swift is rumored to be marrying Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in an extravagant ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3.