Man Found Dead Amid Surge in Bear Attacks

A man was found dead Monday in the northern mountains of Japan, and authorities believe he may have been the victim of a bear attack. Japanese authorities reported that the man, whose identity has not been released, was found in the northern Aomori Prefecture with bite marks. Officials are “still investigating the cause,” but believe he may have been attacked by a bear. The discovery follows several other dangerous attacks in the East Asian country. According to CBS News, five people have been killed in bear attacks since April. A government tracker that has monitored bear attacks since 2018 found that it was the first time there had been more than two fatal incidents between April and June. Japan’s increase in bear attacks is the result of more bears coming out of hibernation due to warmer climates and an abundance of food. The animals are not only seen in rural mountain areas, but also in public places such as supermarkets and runways. Given the increase in human-bear interactions, the U.S. State Department warned Americans visiting the country to take caution.