Pro Golfer’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Misconduct Allegations

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson is receiving support from his wife, Amy Mickelson, after a report resurfaced allegations about his past behavior. “Amy Mickelson has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right,” a representative of the golfer, 56, said in a statement to People. The statement came after an article from Skratch Golf revisited an alleged incident in which Mickelson showed an explicit photo to Ashley Perez, the then-wife of friend and fellow professional golfer, Pat Perez. According to Skratch Golf, Mickelson allegedly showed Ashley an explicit photo and suggested she have an affair with him. The incident reportedly spread through golf circles before Mickelson later apologized. “He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it,” Pat Perez said on a podcast in 2022. The allegations come on the heels of a separate Golf Digest report about Mickelson making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female employee at The Farm’s Golf Club. A spokesperson for Mickelson told the outlet that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up.” Phil and Amy Mickelson, 54, have been married for nearly 30 years and share three children: Evan, Sophia, and Amanda.