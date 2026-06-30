Actor Jussie Smollett and ‘Queer Eye’ Star Show Off New Romance
Empire actor Jussie Smollett appeared affectionate with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown in Los Angeles on Monday, just weeks after Smollett called off his engagement. The two were seen having lunch with Brown’s mom, running errands and hiking through the Runyon Canyon, TMZ reported. The pair was not shy about showing some sweet PDA moments, with Smollett at one point seen playfully cupping Brown’s chin. The apparent romance comes just weeks after Smollett and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, called it quits on their three-year relationship. Meanwhile, Brown was previously engaged to director Ian Jordan, whom he dated for 10 years before they split amicably. He was in another relationship with photographer Carlos Medel until they broke up in February 2025. Smollett has been a controversial figure ever since he was accused of staging a fake hate crime against himself in 2019. He was convicted in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police, but the conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Illinois. The court did not rule on his innocence.