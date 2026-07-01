Hiker, 44, Plunges 500 Feet to His Death Moments After Snapping Selfie
A hiker fell to his death just moments after taking a celebratory selfie on a mountain summit on Sunday. Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal, 44, was filmed by a woman in his hiking group as he climbed up a narrow gap to stand atop a popular rock formation on the Pedra do Macaco trail in Maricá, Brazil, to take photos. After snapping the selfie, he began his descent from the mountain’s summit but slipped and plunged nearly 500 feet, reportedly screaming as he fell. Emergency crews, including firefighters and Civil Defense teams, were called by witnesses and arrived around 11:40 a.m. to begin the search, using rope systems and aerial support to reach Arrabal’s position. The search took more than four hours due to the dense forest and steep terrain, and the hiker was eventually found dead. According to rescue instructor Matheus Moura, this is not the first time an accident of this nature has occurred on the same mountaintop. He said, however, that Arrabal fell because he was reportedly descending the wrong side of the rock.