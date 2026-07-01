Music Icon Gives Update After Falling Ill on Stage and Being Rushed to Hospital

The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been arrested after their mother was found dead in her Atlanta home. Nateal Campbell, the 71-year-old mother of Calais and his seven siblings, was found unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they found a man barricaded inside her townhouse at the time, later to be identified as Ciarre Campbell. He is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife or firearm. The older brother of the 2008 second-round draft pick has a history of alleged criminal activity and mental health concerns, authorities said. The family released a statement confirming Nateal’s death, saying: “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” An attorney for Ciarre Campbell told local outlet WSB-TV: “We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”
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- 1NFL Star’s Mom Found Dead as Brother Charged With MurderBRUTALPolice say there have been indications of possible “mental health issues.”
- 2Music Icon Gives Update After Falling Ill on Stage BACK AT ITLionel Richie shocked fans when he fled the stage during the opening night of his tour.
Shop with ScoutedThis Kava Drink Delivers a Gentle Buzz Sans the HangoverKAVA GOOD TIMEKava Haven offers you a way to unwind without the need of alcohol.
- 3American Girl, 6, Bitten by Rabid BatRABIES NIGHTMARECecilia Kale was climbing a tree when the animal latched onto her leg.
- 4Haunting Final Moments of Woman Killed by Alligator RevealedTERRIFYINGNew details show the woman’s boyfriend heroically fought the gator during the vicious attack.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 5Oscar Nominee, 48, Backtracks on Exit From Hit TV SeriesCUT TO PEACEThe star had been on the way out after reported clashes with producers and A-list cast members.
- 6Pop Star ‘Can’t Walk or Talk’ After Two Horror InjuriesSERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS“The universe is serving it to me this year!” the 29-year-old teased on Instagram about his run of bad luck.
- 7Singer Behind Trump Anthem Dies at 74DISCO KING R.I.P.Victor Willis, who once demanded Trump stop playing his hits at rallies, died a day before his 75th birthday.
- 8Family Gives Grim Update on Boy, 3, Thrown to Crocodiles LONG ROAD TO RECOVERYThe shocking incident occurred at a zoo in England.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9Hiker Plunges to His Death Moments After Snapping SelfieSHOCK FALLThe fatal fall occurred on a popular hiking trail in Brazil, where rescuers say similar accidents have happened before.
- 10Jussie Smollett and 'Queer Eye' Star Show Off New RomanceMR MOVING ONThe two were spotted having a full day together in Los Angeles on Monday.
Music Icon Gives Update After Falling Ill on Stage and Being Rushed to Hospital
Lionel Richie returned to the spotlight on Tuesday after postponing his tour for nearly a week following his illness. The 77-year-old music legend abruptly ended his opening-night performance on June 24 in St. Paul, Minneapolis, after experiencing dizziness onstage, and subsequently canceled two shows in an Instagram post. After a week off, Richie returned to the stage of his “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The anticipated return came after he took a seat while performing his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling.” “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down,” the four-time Grammy Award winner said before announcing an unexpected intermission from the performance. He was later escorted out of the arena by paramedics, according to TMZ, and taken to a hospital. Following the incident, Brenda Harvey Richie, the 73-year-old ex-wife of the “We Are The World” singer, shared in a post on X, “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage.” Richie posted an update on Instagram, telling fans his Chicago date, initially scheduled for June 26, would now happen September 30, and his Columbus date, initially scheduled for June 27, would be rescheduled to October 2.
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A 6-year-old Wisconsin girl was bitten by a rabid bat while playing outside her family’s home before her brother killed the animal with a homemade sword. Cecilia “Cece” Kale was climbing a tree outside her home in Tigerton when the bat sank its teeth into her left thigh last week. Her brothers, Nicklas, 11, and Camden, 16, pulled the bat off her before Nicklas killed it with the sword, their mother, Elizabeth Kale, told NBC News on Tuesday. The bat later tested positive for rabies. Kale said the family agreed to lifesaving treatment within 48 hours, despite opposing mandated immunizations, after doctors and county health officials explained the risks. Cece is now recovering from the attack. Rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal if left untreated, but is almost always curable with prompt post-exposure shots. Kale said Cece still loves playing outdoors despite the bat attack. “She’s just so brave and has a stronger constitution than the rest of us,” she said.
Brittany Clark, a 31-year-old hiker, has been identified as the victim of a fatal alligator attack in Central Florida on Sunday. Clark, her boyfriend Chance Allison, and a friend had been hiking in the Little Big Econ State Forest when they decided to cool off in the Econlockhatchee River, where an alligator attacked Clark, tearing off both her arms. A new medical examiner’s report has revealed that Allison sprang into action during the attack, fighting the gator and managing to pry his girlfriend from its jaws, but it was too late. Allison told 911 operators that the situation was “bad, real bad” and urged responders to “please hurry... she’s losing a lot of...” before his voice trailed off. The trio had been kneeling in about three feet of water and the attack appeared random and unprovoked, according to an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The nightmare assault is the third alligator attack in Central Florida in the last week.
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Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.
Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.
Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.
Tom Hardy is set to return to MobLand, having made peace with the hit crime series’s producers after behind-the-scenes clashes derailed his future on the show. It was previously reported that Paramount had decided not to bring back Hardy, 48, for the show’s third season, after he feuded with executive producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser while shooting the second season. But a meeting between Hardy, Butterworth, and Glasser in London reportedly helped smooth things over, and Hardy is now back on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources had previously told Puck News that the Peaky Blinders star was displeased with his diminishing role in the series compared to co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, as the London crime show was originally built around Hardy’s character Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan crime family’s “fixer” in the series, but became more of an ensemble show as it progressed. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Australian pop singer Cody Simpson hasn’t been able to “walk or talk” after suffering two horrifying back-to-back injuries while preparing his upcoming album. “The universe is serving it to me this year!” the 29-year-old teased in a Monday Instagram post about his run of bad luck. “I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord,” Simpson said, referring to the vocal cord hemorrhage he suffered after singing through a sinus infection. According to the singer, his health deteriorated even further after he dislocated his knee while rehearsing for a new music video, which forced him to push back surgery on his ailing vocal cords. So for now, the singer and dancer says there will unfortunately be “no singing or dancing for months to come.” But the experience is one Simpson believes he needed. “I’ve been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest,” the star reflected, adding the album and live shows will have to wait. “FYI, we still shot the music video,” Simpson concluded the shocking update, promising to come back stronger than ever.
Victor Willis, the founding lead singer and co-writer of Village People’s biggest hits, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In The Navy,” has died at 74 following a short illness. “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.” His wife, lawyer and entertainment executive Karen Huff-Willis, also shared the news, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis.” Willis had a complicated relationship with the song that became President Trump’s unofficial anthem. In 2020, he demanded that Trump stop playing “Y.M.C.A.” at rallies. “I don’t endorse Trump,” he told the BBC that year—though he said he didn’t mind who listened to his music. By January 2025, Willis and the band performed at Trump’s inauguration victory rally in Washington, where Trump danced alongside them. The band later distanced itself, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Beast in May that “Village People are not MAGA as the group does not support President Trump’s policies in any respect.”
The family of a boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo has given an update on his condition. The 3-year-old remains in hospital following the terrifying incident at the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 13. In a statement issued through the police, the boy’s family said they are “truly grateful” to the zoo’s staff for their help in rescuing the child, and that their focus remains on his “recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.” The boy, who has not been named, was attacked by at least one crocodile after plunging 15ft into the enclosure. A 30-year-old man, who is understood to have learning difficulties, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed until September after he was assessed as “not being fit for interview.” An online fundraiser to support the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation has also been set up. A description on the GoFundMe page says the boy is in a stable condition after undergoing “multiple surgeries,” but he still “faces a long road to recovery.”
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
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A hiker fell to his death just moments after taking a celebratory selfie on a mountain summit on Sunday. Caio Rocha Aguiar Arrabal, 44, was filmed by a woman in his hiking group as he climbed up a narrow gap to stand atop a popular rock formation on the Pedra do Macaco trail in Maricá, Brazil, to take photos. After snapping the selfie, he began his descent from the mountain’s summit but slipped and plunged nearly 500 feet, reportedly screaming as he fell. Emergency crews, including firefighters and Civil Defense teams, were called by witnesses and arrived around 11:40 a.m. to begin the search, using rope systems and aerial support to reach Arrabal’s position. The search took more than four hours due to the dense forest and steep terrain, and the hiker was eventually found dead. According to rescue instructor Matheus Moura, this is not the first time an accident of this nature has occurred on the same mountaintop. He said, however, that Arrabal fell because he was reportedly descending the wrong side of the rock.
Empire actor Jussie Smollett appeared affectionate with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown in Los Angeles on Monday, just weeks after Smollett called off his engagement. The two were seen having lunch with Brown’s mom, running errands and hiking through the Runyon Canyon, TMZ reported. The pair was not shy about showing some sweet PDA moments, with Smollett at one point seen playfully cupping Brown’s chin. The apparent romance comes just weeks after Smollett and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, called it quits on their three-year relationship. Meanwhile, Brown was previously engaged to director Ian Jordan, whom he dated for 10 years before they split amicably. He was in another relationship with photographer Carlos Medel until they broke up in February 2025. Smollett has been a controversial figure ever since he was accused of staging a fake hate crime against himself in 2019. He was convicted in 2021 on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police, but the conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Illinois. The court did not rule on his innocence.