Singer Behind Trump Anthem Dies at 74

Victor Willis, the founding lead singer and co-writer of Village People’s biggest hits, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In The Navy,” has died at 74 following a short illness. “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.” His wife, lawyer and entertainment executive Karen Huff-Willis, also shared the news, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis.” Willis had a complicated relationship with the song that became President Trump’s unofficial anthem. In 2020, he demanded that Trump stop playing “Y.M.C.A.” at rallies. “I don’t endorse Trump,” he told the BBC that year—though he said he didn’t mind who listened to his music. By January 2025, Willis and the band performed at Trump’s inauguration victory rally in Washington, where Trump danced alongside them. The band later distanced itself, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Beast in May that “Village People are not MAGA as the group does not support President Trump’s policies in any respect.”