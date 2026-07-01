Family Gives Grim Update on Boy, 3, Allegedly Thrown to Crocodiles by Stranger

The family of a boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo has given an update on his condition. The 3-year-old remains in hospital following the terrifying incident at the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 13. In a statement issued through the police, the boy’s family said they are “truly grateful” to the zoo’s staff for their help in rescuing the child, and that their focus remains on his “recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.” The boy, who has not been named, was attacked by at least one crocodile after plunging 15ft into the enclosure. A 30-year-old man, who is understood to have learning difficulties, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed until September after he was assessed as “not being fit for interview.” An online fundraiser to support the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation has also been set up. A description on the GoFundMe page says the boy is in a stable condition after undergoing “multiple surgeries,” but he still “faces a long road to recovery.”