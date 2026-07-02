Beloved Star Set to Leave Hit Show After 13 Seasons

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 650,000 bags of Zapps and Dirty potato chips to the highest risk level due to possible Salmonella contamination. Snack manufacturer Utz said the issue stems from dry milk powder supplied by a third party that was used as a seasoning ingredient. The FDA classified the recall as Class I in an enforcement report, the agency’s most serious designation. The classification is reserved for situations where exposure to a product could cause serious health consequences or even death. Despite the upgraded warning, Utz said no Salmonella has been found in its finished products, and no illnesses have been reported. The Utz company said it issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after being notified by its ingredient supplier. Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled chips and contact the company for a refund. Salmonella infections can cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, and may be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The list of contaminated products contains the following: Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (8oz), Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (1.5oz), Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (8oz), and Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips (2oz).
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- 1FDA Issues Most Serious Recall Alert Over Potato Chip RiskHOLY CHIPHundreds of thousands of potato chip bags may be contaminated with salmonella.
- 2Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Brutal ‘Charlie’s Angels’ SnubNO ANGELThe longtime morning show host says a brutal audition rejection only fueled her determination to succeed.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3Beloved Star Set to Leave Hit Show After 13 SeasonsCOP OUTThe actor has been on the NBC procedural since its premiere in 2014.
- 4NFL Legend Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle‘A TRUE FRIEND’The former cornerback was suffering from throat cancer before his passing.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 40% OffFOURTH OF JULY SALEThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 40 percent off for a limited time.
- 5Man Rescued After 8 Days Trapped Under Earthquake RubbleGROUNDBREAKING RESCUERescue teams are still finding living victims more than a week after the earthquakes struck.
- 6Girl, 8, Stuck 50 Feet High After Rollercoaster Ride FailureWILD RIDEAn eight-year-old girl and two others spent more than an hour stranded high above the park before rescue crews brought them down.
- 7Boy, 11, Driving Truck Kills 8 After Crashing Into MonksTRUCK TRAGEDYThe Buddhist monks had just set out on a pilgrimage when disaster struck.
- 8Taylor Swift’s Secret Post-Wedding Name Change RevealedSWIFT SHAKE-UPIt’s rumored the pop star will legally change her name to Taylor Kelce, but will remain Taylor Swift professionally.
Shop with ScoutedSupport Your Fitness Goals and America’s VeteransHAPPY FOURTH$1 from every BodyTech purchase made at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB.
- 9‘The Love Boat’ Creator Dies at 86FINAL VOYAGEWilford Lloyd Baumes adapted the hit cruise ship show from a 1974 memoir.
- 10Iconic Disney Ride Forced to Evacuate as Smoke Fills RoomMAGIC MISHAPA Disney cast member rushed through the attraction with a fire extinguisher.
Former morning show host Kathie Lee Gifford revealed to People that she auditioned for the hit TV series Charlie’s Angels in 1979 but was met with a harsh rejection by the casting agent. “You’re not right for Charlie’s Angels,” the casting agent said, after looking Gifford up and down. “We’re looking for a pretty girl. And, well, you’re not Farrah [Fawcett]. You’re not Jaclyn Smith gorgeous. That’s what we’re looking for.” Gifford, 72, recalls that another casting agent once told her she was “the worst actress I have ever seen.” Gifford went on to co-host Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years, from September 1985 to July 2000 and co-hosted the fourth hour of the Today show with Hoda Kotb for 11 years from 2008 until Gifford departed on April 5, 2019. “You just can’t let other people define you,” she says. “I never was the prettiest at a casting call. I never had the best body. I never was the best singer or actress, but I had the hardest work ethic of everybody, and I made people laugh, even on auditions. And it served me very, very well.”
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.
Beloved Star Set to Leave Hit Show After 13 Seasons
Officer Kevin Atwater will no longer appear on Chicago P.D. after 13 years on the show. LaRoyce Hawkins, 38, who plays Atwater, is exiting at the start of the NBC procedural’s 14th season, which is set to air this fall. Fans speculate that Atwater’s departure may be connected to his new love interest, Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom), who discovered she was pregnant after moving to Miami for a new job during Season 13. Hawkins has frequently spoken about how impactful this role has been for his acting skills. “The longevity and the consistency that I’ve been able to create with learning from Kevin Atwater has really strengthened my confidence more than anything,” the star told People in 2025, explaining that he’s become much more comfortable on camera. Hawkins isn’t the first main character to cycle out of the long-running show; Sophia Bush’s Erin Lindsay exited after four seasons, Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead left in 2022, and Tracy Spiridakos’s Detective Hailey Upton left in 2024.
Two-time Pro Bowler LeRoy Irvin has died at age 68. “Extremely sad day—especially in the #RamsHouse,” friend and journalist Eric Geller wrote on X. “My friend—LeRoy Irvin—lost his battle, ironically enough, to throat cancer last night which hits home for me in so many ways.” The cornerback joined the Los Angeles Rams in 1980 and played for the team for 10 seasons. He spent one season with the Detroit Lions before retiring at the end of the 1990 NFL season. During his career, he started 104 games for the Rams, recorded 35 interceptions, and was named both a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Others also paid tribute, honoring the late player. “Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy,” former Rams teammate Eric Dickerson wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two together at an event for Dickerson’s foundation. “Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation.”
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ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 40 percent off sitewide for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Use the code JULY40 at checkout to unlock 40 percent off and free shipping on orders over $250.
If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions.
The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s one of Lola’s biggest sales of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
A man was rescued from under mountains of earthquake rubble after surviving for eight days. Hernán Alberto Gil Flores, 44, was pulled from under 29 feet of wreckage, as reported by CNN Thursday morning. The shopping mall security guard was caught in the collapse of the nine-story mall’s parking lot in the coastal city of La Guaria, one of the cities most affected by the natural disaster. Rescue teams identified a living victim using radar sonar and sound detection equipment, and further identified Flores by his fingers waving beneath piles of debris. Throughout the mission, which lasted several days, teams communicated with Flores and provided him with food and water. As the death toll from the devastating earthquakes rises, with 50,000 people currently unaccounted for, miracle rescues such as Flores’ provide slight glimmers of hope for those affected. “Once I found out that he was alive, I saw a ray of sunshine,” Flores’ wife, Usbimar Gonzales, said. “He was holding up like a hero.” The magnitudes of the two earthquakes, which struck 39 seconds apart, were 7.2 and 7.5, respectively. According to an announcement from the Coastan Rican Red Cross via Facebook, the man is “medically stable.”
Three people were rescued after a rollercoaster suddenly stopped about 50 feet in the air at a Pennsylvania amusement park. The incident happened on Monday at the Wild Mouse ride at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Monica Johnson, one of the stranded riders, described how she and her eight-year-old cousin were stuck together on the ride. “I was panicking,” Johnson told CBS News Pittsburgh. “I just have anxiety, so I was panicking. But my little cousin, she’s eight years old, she did amazing.” Firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company carried out the rescue, which took about 45 minutes. Fire Chief Kurt Rose said the operation was “almost textbook” thanks to extensive training with park staff. No injuries were reported. After reaching the ground, Johnson said she felt an overwhelming sense of relief. “When we got down, and we were almost there, I was like, we made it,” she told WTAE. Idlewild’s parent company, Herschend Family Entertainment, said all three riders were safely evacuated. No details have been released about what caused the ride to stop. The Wild Mouse rollercoaster will remain closed while inspectors investigate the malfunction. The rest of the park remains open to guests.
An 11-year-old boy was at the wheel of a pickup that crashed into and killed eight Buddhist monks during a pilgrimage in northeast Thailand on Thursday, officials said. A total of 35 monks had set out from Mukdahan on a 161-mile trek toward Ubon Ratchathani, starting roughly half an hour before disaster struck. Five died at the scene, and three died later in the hospital, Governor Worrayan Boonnarat said. Fourteen remain injured, four critically. Phra Sompong, one of the survivors, described the moment of impact in a clip circulated by rescuers. “Then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed us like this,” he said. Monks told officers the truck was veering before it left the road. The boy had driven off in a family pickup without his parents’ permission, then lost control, officers said. He is now being held and will face questions once child welfare officials attend. Revered across Thailand, monks lead public processions and receive offerings from ordinary people. The governor said the crash was a warning about national road safety, which is among the world’s deadliest.
Rumors that billionaire pop star Taylor Swift will change her name to Taylor Kelce after getting married on Friday have stunned her loyal fan base. According to the Daily Mail, Swift plans to legally change her name for personal use but will remain Taylor Swift on stage. An insider told the outlet that, “In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to. She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share.” The source added that Swift is not considering hyphenating or combining her and Kelce’s names. The 36-year-old star is slated to marry NFL player Travis Kelce during a lavish two-day, $20-million wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden. The event will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, and a 1,000-guest party will follow on Friday, with stage appearances expected.
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To mark 250 years of American history and give back to those who served, The Vitamin Shoppe and its exclusive line of BodyTech sports nutrition products are partnering with Team Red, White and Blue. The team is a health and wellness community supporting veterans during the month of July. This month, $1 from every BodyTech purchase made in-store or online at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB (up to a maximum of $10,000).
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Wilford Lloyd Baumes, creator of the hugely popular television show The Love Boat, has died at the age of 86. An online obituary states that Baumes died “peacefully” on the morning of June 28. As well as the romantic comedy drama set on board a cruise ship, Baumes’ other television works include writing and producing the iconic Wonder Woman TV show starring Lynda Carter and the crime drama Who Is the Black Dahlia? Baumes adapted The Love Boat from the 1974 memoir of former cruise ship hostess Jeraldine Saunders. The show, featuring Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, and a revolving door of guest stars, was a massive success, running for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1987. Baumes, known as “Bud” to friends and family, eventually left show business and went on to create homesteads which have been featured in Santa Barbara Magazine and Architectural Digest. “His creative free spirit was perfectly complemented by his thoughtful and generous nature,” the obituary read. “Bud’s cocktail parties created lasting memories for his friends and family who he loved so deeply.” Baumes’ family has asked donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his honor.
A routine trip through one of Disney World’s most famous attractions was abruptly cut short after smoke filled the ride’s building, forcing guests to evacuate. The incident unfolded aboard It’s a Small World at Magic Kingdom, where videos posted to TikTok showed a Disney cast member rushing through the attraction with a fire extinguisher as boats continued drifting through the water. Guests praised employees for reacting quickly. “Disney Cast Members were fast acting to extinguish the small fire!” one TikTok user wrote alongside footage from inside the attraction. Early accounts circulating online suggest the blaze did not originate with the ride itself. Several social media users claimed a guest’s portable phone charger caught fire inside a bag during the ride. One commenter wrote, “This was a guest’s portable charger exploding – not Disney or the ride. You can blame them for a lot, but not this one…” Another user claiming a relative was involved said a child had placed a bag containing a new magnetic portable charger between their legs before it burst into flames. A commenter identifying as a Disney cast member added, “Everyone is OK, including the ride itself.” Disney has not publicly confirmed the cause of the fire.