Passenger Busted by TSA for Live Grenade Hidden in Peanut Butter Jar

A man was caught trying to smuggle a live smoke grenade in his luggage at Indianapolis International Airport last month, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The method of disguise: a peanut butter jar. The unidentified passenger allegedly snuck two live smoke grenades in his checked bag–one of them stuffed into a peanut butter jar–and was caught when TSA flagged the luggage for additional screening. “After all contents were removed from the bag, I thought, ‘Weren’t there two grenades in this bag?,’ TSA explosives specialist Michael Dunphy shared in a press release. “After additional inspection of all the contents in the bag, it became obvious the second grenade was in the peanut butter jar, so I was surprised.” The incident comes at a time of increased food-related absurdities at airports. Specifically, foreign travelers visiting the United States for the World Cup have reportedly been bringing ranch dressing onto planes in higher numbers. “OK please avoid chugging your ranch outside security the airlines will check it for you,” TSA said last month on Instagram.