Man Admits Sending Sick Fake Ransom Note to Savannah Guthrie’s Family

Authorities have confirmed the cause of death for a 24-year-old woman who died on board a Carnival cruise ship in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the deceased, Briana Miller, had been killed by some form of blunt impact and that it had been a suicide. The incident was first reported in April, when it emerged that Miller had fallen from the balcony of her bedroom aboard the Carnival Firenze and entered the water as the vessel traveled near the island of Santa Catalina off the coast of Southern California. She is understood to have been vacationing on the ship with her relatives. “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said at the time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has previously told reporters that the matter was referred to the FBI for investigation.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.