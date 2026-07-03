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Top 10 Right Now
1
Cruise Ship Passenger’s Cause of Death Revealed
HOLIDAY HORROR
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 10:06AM EDT 
Carnival Firenze
Carnival Firenze 2025 Carnival Cruise Line

Authorities have confirmed the cause of death for a 24-year-old woman who died on board a Carnival cruise ship in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the deceased, Briana Miller, had been killed by some form of blunt impact and that it had been a suicide. The incident was first reported in April, when it emerged that Miller had fallen from the balcony of her bedroom aboard the Carnival Firenze and entered the water as the vessel traveled near the island of Santa Catalina off the coast of Southern California. She is understood to have been vacationing on the ship with her relatives. “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said at the time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has previously told reporters that the matter was referred to the FBI for investigation.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at People

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2

‘Deadliest Catch’ Narrator Sues Discovery for More Than $2 Million

'PAY OR PLAY'
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 10:10AM EDT 
Founder of mikeroweWORKS Foundation Mike Rowe attends the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026.
Founder of mikeroweWORKS Foundation Mike Rowe attends the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

An American television host and narrator is suing the Discovery Channel over alleged unpaid narration fees for the reality series Deadliest Catch. Mike Rowe, 64, best known for Dirty Jobs, has filed a $2 million lawsuit alleging the network failed to honor a “pay-or-play” 2020 agreement that would pay him $40,000 per episode, as well as compensation for episodes he did not narrate. According to court filings first reported by the New York Post, Discovery Talent Services (DTS) was sued by Rowe and his production company, Lab Rat, for breach of contract. The suit claims the agreement was not upheld for Deadliest Catch spin-offs in which Rowe was not retained as narrator. “Because DTS exercised its choice not to use Rowe as a Narrator in at least 51 episodes of “Deadliest Catch” spinoffs, Lab Rat is entitled to a payment of at least $2.04 million,” the lawsuit said. Rowe and Discovery reportedly held discussions prior to the lawsuit being filed, during which Discovery argued that the “pay-or-play” clause only applies when it chooses to include a narrator in an episode, meaning it would not owe payment if it decides not to hire a narrator for that episode. Rowe has narrated the series since 2005. The Daily Beast has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.

Read it at Thw Wrap

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Lovense’s App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR Content
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Lovense edge 2 prostate massager
Lovense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.

Lovense Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager
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The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

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3
Man Admits Sending Sick Fake Ransom Note to Savannah Guthrie’s Family
CRUEL MESSAGES
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 10:01AM EDT 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

A Los Angeles man has admitted sending a fake ransom note to the family of Savannah Guthrie’s abducted mother. Derrick Callella, 42, sent text messages to the family of Nancy Guthrie, 84, demanding a bitcoin ransom in the days after she went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. The incident came after Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made a desperate public plea for their mother’s safe return in early February. Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, received a text that read: “Did you get the bitcoin we’re [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction.” Investigators traced the phone number and IP address associated with the message to Callella’s residence and email account, leading to his arrest. Callella will be sentenced on Sept. 10 and faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both. The guilty plea comes the same week that claims emerged that none of the ransom notes sent to the family were genuine, with the FBI’s Phoenix office pushing back, saying that while “some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” others remain under investigation as potentially “legitimate.”

Read it at Los Angeles Times

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4
170 Sick as Horror Parasite Outbreak Spreads
EXPLOSIVE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 8:35AM EDT 
Woman suffering from abdominal pain.
BSIP/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A nasty parasite that causes people to suffer watery and “explosive” diarrhea has affected people across the country. Cyclosporiasis, which can be acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water, has affected more than 170 people in the state of Michigan, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 20 people have been hospitalized nationwide as of June 16. However, the figures are outdated, with the CDC warning that the “true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis was likely higher” than those reported. Health officials in Michigan gave their own update and have found dozens more cases of cyclosporiasis since June 22. The spike of cases in Michigan is of particular concern, as the state typically identifies around 50 cases a year. The CDC said there is no evidence of a “single, multistate Cyclospora” outbreak linking all cases of the parasite. Investigations to identify potential clusters and sources of the nationwide illness are underway. In addition to watery diarrhea, common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include loss of appetite, cramping, fatigue, and nausea. Less common symptoms include flu-like symptoms, low-grade fever, and vomiting.

Read it at NBC News

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PSA: Lola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Live—Unlock 40% Off Now
FOURTH OF JULY SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.02.26 11:04AM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 40 percent off sitewide for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Use the code JULY40 at checkout to unlock 40 percent off and free shipping on orders over $250.

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions.

Lola Blanket Fourth of July Sale
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The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s one of Lola’s biggest sales of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.

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5
Cruise Ship Rocked as 100 Passengers Fall Sick
SEA SICK
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 7:00AM EDT 
GettyImages-1220513896_hxp463
The Ruby Princess cruise ship pictured in 2020. Mark Metcalfe/Getty

More than 100 passengers and 23 crew members fell ill with suspected norovirus while aboard the Ruby Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Princess Cruises ship had been on a 20-day voyage through Alaska and Canada before returning to San Francisco on Thursday as scheduled. It is now undergoing deep cleaning and disinfection ahead of its next voyage. In a statement to The Independent, Princess Cruises said that “a limited number of guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness” and added that the crew “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.” Norovirus typically causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, as well as muscle aches, headaches, abdominal cramps, and fever. Health officials recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the toilet or before eating, to help prevent the spread of infection. Passengers who contracted the virus were isolated, and the ship implemented enhanced health and sanitation procedures. There have been six reported norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, two of them on Princess Cruises vessels. The Daily Beast has reached out to Princess Cruises for further comment.

Read it at The Guardian

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6
Jodie Foster Says Brad Pitt Blockbuster Looks Like It Was Made by AI
SILICON SCREENWRITER
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.02.26 10:21PM EDT 
brad pitt jodie foster
Kylie Cooper/Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Jodie Foster said Brad Pitt’s blockbuster F1: The Movie looked as though it had been made by AI during a conversation about the technology’s place in Hollywood. “I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, F1 was made by AI,” she said while speaking to former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas on Tuesday. “Wasn’t it?” The two-time Oscar winner, 63, argued that the film’s script and structure seemed as though they had been generated by a machine trained on familiar cinematic formulas. “I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.” F1 was directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and starred Pitt, 62, and Damson Idris, 34. The film, released in 2025, grossed $634 million worldwide and won an Oscar for Best Sound.

Read it at Variety

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7
Daredevil Duo Released From Jail After Skyscraper Stunt
NEWLY ENGAGED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 1:20PM EDT 
Two people display a banner atop the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., July 1, 2026, in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate WABC via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
ABC Affiliate WABC/via REUTERS

The daredevil couple who climbed the Empire State Building have been released from jail following a Thursday court appearance. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, made waves Wednesday by climbing to the top of NYC’s iconic skyscraper to unfurl a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” The pair, who have gained a large following from their frequent skyscraping stunts, were at the building’s peak for several minutes when Kuznetsov proposed to his long-term girlfriend. The stars of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers were met by the NYPD when they descended from their climb and are currently facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and more. Law enforcement says the two most likely hid inside the building overnight after buying tickets Tuesday evening. They are on supervised release and awaiting an Aug. 24 court hearing.

Read it at ABC

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8
Passenger Busted by TSA for Live Grenade Hidden in Peanut Butter Jar
NOT SLICK
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 3:21PM EDT 
Smucker's Goober Strawberry and Jif peanut butter, brands owned by The J.M. Smucker Company, are seen for sale in a store
Andrew Kelly

A man was caught trying to smuggle a live smoke grenade in his luggage at Indianapolis International Airport last month, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The method of disguise: a peanut butter jar. The unidentified passenger allegedly snuck two live smoke grenades in his checked bag–one of them stuffed into a peanut butter jar–and was caught when TSA flagged the luggage for additional screening. “After all contents were removed from the bag, I thought, ‘Weren’t there two grenades in this bag?,’ TSA explosives specialist Michael Dunphy shared in a press release. “After additional inspection of all the contents in the bag, it became obvious the second grenade was in the peanut butter jar, so I was surprised.” The incident comes at a time of increased food-related absurdities at airports. Specifically, foreign travelers visiting the United States for the World Cup have reportedly been bringing ranch dressing onto planes in higher numbers. “OK please avoid chugging your ranch outside security the airlines will check it for you,” TSA said last month on Instagram.

Read it at Yahoo News

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Support Your Fitness Goals and America’s Veterans to Celebrate 250
HAPPY FOURTH
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 11:12AM EDT 
The Vitamin Shoppe products in front of the USA flag.
Unsplash / Joshua Hoehne / The Vitamin Shoppe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

To mark 250 years of American history and give back to those who served, The Vitamin Shoppe and its exclusive line of BodyTech sports nutrition products are partnering with Team Red, White and Blue. The team is a health and wellness community supporting veterans during the month of July. This month, $1 from every BodyTech purchase made in-store or online at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB (up to a maximum of $10,000).

For those looking to support their training (and our veterans), BodyTech provides clean, best-in-class sports nutrition solutions. Supplements like BodyTech’s Creatine and Whey Protein Isolate work to enhance muscle growth and recovery. BodyTech’s L-arginine supports post-workout needs, making it simple to support a daily regimen tailored to specific training goals.

Whey Protein Isolate Powder
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe$120

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Whey protein isolates (WPI) have the highest concentration of protein and BCAAs, while having fewer carbs, cholesterol, and fat compared to other whey proteins.

100% Pure Creatine Monohydrate Powder
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe$60

Free Shipping

Push harder and go longer in the gym with 100 percent Creatine Monohydrate from BodyTech, The Vitamin Shoppe’s top-selling creatine brand.

L-Arginine AKG
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe$28

Free Shipping

This supplement combines L-arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG) to promote increased blood flow, endurance, muscle growth, and muscle repair, so you can bring your all to today’s workout—and tomorrow’s. Support your fitness goals and veterans this July at Vitamin Shoppe.

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9
FDA Issues Most Serious Recall Alert Over Potato Chip Risk
HOLY CHIP
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 11:20AM EDT 
Utz potato chips.
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 650,000 bags of Zapps and Dirty potato chips to the highest risk level due to possible Salmonella contamination. Snack manufacturer Utz said the issue stems from dry milk powder supplied by a third party that was used as a seasoning ingredient. The FDA classified the recall as Class I in an enforcement report, the agency’s most serious designation. The classification is reserved for situations where exposure to a product could cause serious health consequences or even death. Despite the upgraded warning, Utz said no Salmonella has been found in its finished products, and no illnesses have been reported. The Utz company said it issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after being notified by its ingredient supplier. Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled chips and contact the company for a refund. Salmonella infections can cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, and may be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The list of contaminated products contains the following: Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (8oz), Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (1.5oz), Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (8oz), and Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips (2oz).

Read it at The Guardian

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10
Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Brutal ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Snub
NO ANGEL
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 4:37PM EDT 
Kathie Lee Gifford.
Kathie Lee Gifford. NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Former morning show host Kathie Lee Gifford revealed to People that she auditioned for the hit TV series Charlie’s Angels in 1979 but was met with a harsh rejection by the casting agent. “You’re not right for Charlie’s Angels,” the casting agent said, after looking Gifford up and down. “We’re looking for a pretty girl. And, well, you’re not Farrah [Fawcett]. You’re not Jaclyn Smith gorgeous. That’s what we’re looking for.” Gifford, 72, recalls that another casting agent once told her she was “the worst actress I have ever seen.” Gifford went on to co-host Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years, from September 1985 to July 2000 and co-hosted the fourth hour of the Today show with Hoda Kotb for 11 years from 2008 until Gifford departed on April 5, 2019. “You just can’t let other people define you,” she says. “I never was the prettiest at a casting call. I never had the best body. I never was the best singer or actress, but I had the hardest work ethic of everybody, and I made people laugh, even on auditions. And it served me very, very well.”

Read it at PEOPLE

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