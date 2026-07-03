Cruise Ship Rocked as 100 Passengers Fall Sick
More than 100 passengers and 23 crew members fell ill with suspected norovirus while aboard the Ruby Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Princess Cruises ship had been on a 20-day voyage through Alaska and Canada before returning to San Francisco on Thursday as scheduled. It is now undergoing deep cleaning and disinfection ahead of its next voyage. In a statement to The Independent, Princess Cruises said that “a limited number of guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness” and added that the crew “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.” Norovirus typically causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, as well as muscle aches, headaches, abdominal cramps, and fever. Health officials recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the toilet or before eating, to help prevent the spread of infection. Passengers who contracted the virus were isolated, and the ship implemented enhanced health and sanitation procedures. There have been six reported norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, two of them on Princess Cruises vessels. The Daily Beast has reached out to Princess Cruises for further comment.