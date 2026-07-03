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1

Cruise Ship Rocked as 100 Passengers Fall Sick

SEA SICK
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.03.26 7:00AM EDT 
GettyImages-1220513896_hxp463
The Ruby Princess cruise ship pictured in 2020. Mark Metcalfe/Getty

More than 100 passengers and 23 crew members fell ill with suspected norovirus while aboard the Ruby Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Princess Cruises ship had been on a 20-day voyage through Alaska and Canada before returning to San Francisco on Thursday as scheduled. It is now undergoing deep cleaning and disinfection ahead of its next voyage. In a statement to The Independent, Princess Cruises said that “a limited number of guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness” and added that the crew “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.” Norovirus typically causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, as well as muscle aches, headaches, abdominal cramps, and fever. Health officials recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the toilet or before eating, to help prevent the spread of infection. Passengers who contracted the virus were isolated, and the ship implemented enhanced health and sanitation procedures. There have been six reported norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, two of them on Princess Cruises vessels. The Daily Beast has reached out to Princess Cruises for further comment.

Read it at The Guardian

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2
Jodie Foster Says Brad Pitt Blockbuster Looks Like It Was Made by AI
SILICON SCREENWRITER
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.02.26 10:21PM EDT 
brad pitt jodie foster
Kylie Cooper/Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Jodie Foster said Brad Pitt’s blockbuster F1: The Movie looked as though it had been made by AI during a conversation about the technology’s place in Hollywood. “I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, F1 was made by AI,” she said while speaking to former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas on Tuesday. “Wasn’t it?” The two-time Oscar winner, 63, argued that the film’s script and structure seemed as though they had been generated by a machine trained on familiar cinematic formulas. “I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.” F1 was directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and starred Pitt, 62, and Damson Idris, 34. The film, released in 2025, grossed $634 million worldwide and won an Oscar for Best Sound.

Read it at Variety

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Lovense’s App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR Content
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Lovense edge 2 prostate massager
Lovense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.

Lovense Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager
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The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

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3
Daredevil Duo Released From Jail After Skyscraper Stunt
NEWLY ENGAGED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 1:20PM EDT 
Two people display a banner atop the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., July 1, 2026, in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate WABC via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
ABC Affiliate WABC/via REUTERS

The daredevil couple who climbed the Empire State Building have been released from jail following a Thursday court appearance. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, made waves Wednesday by climbing to the top of NYC’s iconic skyscraper to unfurl a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” The pair, who have gained a large following from their frequent skyscraping stunts, were at the building’s peak for several minutes when Kuznetsov proposed to his long-term girlfriend. The stars of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers were met by the NYPD when they descended from their climb and are currently facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and more. Law enforcement says the two most likely hid inside the building overnight after buying tickets Tuesday evening. They are on supervised release and awaiting an Aug. 24 court hearing.

Read it at ABC

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4
Passenger Busted by TSA for Live Grenade Hidden in Peanut Butter Jar
NOT SLICK
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 3:21PM EDT 
Smucker's Goober Strawberry and Jif peanut butter, brands owned by The J.M. Smucker Company, are seen for sale in a store
Andrew Kelly

A man was caught trying to smuggle a live smoke grenade in his luggage at Indianapolis International Airport last month, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The method of disguise: a peanut butter jar. The unidentified passenger allegedly snuck two live smoke grenades in his checked bag–one of them stuffed into a peanut butter jar–and was caught when TSA flagged the luggage for additional screening. “After all contents were removed from the bag, I thought, ‘Weren’t there two grenades in this bag?,’ TSA explosives specialist Michael Dunphy shared in a press release. “After additional inspection of all the contents in the bag, it became obvious the second grenade was in the peanut butter jar, so I was surprised.” The incident comes at a time of increased food-related absurdities at airports. Specifically, foreign travelers visiting the United States for the World Cup have reportedly been bringing ranch dressing onto planes in higher numbers. “OK please avoid chugging your ranch outside security the airlines will check it for you,” TSA said last month on Instagram.

Read it at Yahoo News

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PSA: Lola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Live—Unlock 40% Off Now
FOURTH OF JULY SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.02.26 11:04AM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 40 percent off sitewide for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Use the code JULY40 at checkout to unlock 40 percent off and free shipping on orders over $250.

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions.

Lola Blanket Fourth of July Sale
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The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s one of Lola’s biggest sales of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.

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5
FDA Issues Most Serious Recall Alert Over Potato Chip Risk
HOLY CHIP
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 11:20AM EDT 
Utz potato chips.
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 650,000 bags of Zapps and Dirty potato chips to the highest risk level due to possible Salmonella contamination. Snack manufacturer Utz said the issue stems from dry milk powder supplied by a third party that was used as a seasoning ingredient. The FDA classified the recall as Class I in an enforcement report, the agency’s most serious designation. The classification is reserved for situations where exposure to a product could cause serious health consequences or even death. Despite the upgraded warning, Utz said no Salmonella has been found in its finished products, and no illnesses have been reported. The Utz company said it issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after being notified by its ingredient supplier. Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled chips and contact the company for a refund. Salmonella infections can cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, and may be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The list of contaminated products contains the following: Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (8oz), Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (1.5oz), Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (8oz), and Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips (2oz).

Read it at The Guardian

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6
Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Brutal ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Snub
NO ANGEL
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 4:37PM EDT 
Kathie Lee Gifford.
Kathie Lee Gifford. NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Former morning show host Kathie Lee Gifford revealed to People that she auditioned for the hit TV series Charlie’s Angels in 1979 but was met with a harsh rejection by the casting agent. “You’re not right for Charlie’s Angels,” the casting agent said, after looking Gifford up and down. “We’re looking for a pretty girl. And, well, you’re not Farrah [Fawcett]. You’re not Jaclyn Smith gorgeous. That’s what we’re looking for.” Gifford, 72, recalls that another casting agent once told her she was “the worst actress I have ever seen.” Gifford went on to co-host Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years, from September 1985 to July 2000 and co-hosted the fourth hour of the Today show with Hoda Kotb for 11 years from 2008 until Gifford departed on April 5, 2019. “You just can’t let other people define you,” she says. “I never was the prettiest at a casting call. I never had the best body. I never was the best singer or actress, but I had the hardest work ethic of everybody, and I made people laugh, even on auditions. And it served me very, very well.”

Read it at PEOPLE

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7
Beloved Star Set to Leave Hit Show After 13 Seasons
COP OUT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 4:46PM EDT 
LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Miami" Episode 1305 -- Pictured: LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Officer Kevin Atwater will no longer appear on Chicago P.D. after 13 years on the show. LaRoyce Hawkins, 38, who plays Atwater, is exiting at the start of the NBC procedural’s 14th season, which is set to air this fall. Fans speculate that Atwater’s departure may be connected to his new love interest, Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom), who discovered she was pregnant after moving to Miami for a new job during Season 13. Hawkins has frequently spoken about how impactful this role has been for his acting skills. “The longevity and the consistency that I’ve been able to create with learning from Kevin Atwater has really strengthened my confidence more than anything,” the star told People in 2025, explaining that he’s become much more comfortable on camera. Hawkins isn’t the first main character to cycle out of the long-running show; Sophia Bush’s Erin Lindsay exited after four seasons, Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead left in 2022, and Tracy Spiridakos’s Detective Hailey Upton left in 2024.

Read it at E! News

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8
NFL Legend Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle
‘A TRUE FRIEND’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 1:48PM EDT 
Former NFL Cornerback Leroy Irvin attends the 2nd annual Hall Of Fame Golf Invitational benefiting The Young Warriors Foundation at Angeles National Golf Club on July 24, 2015 in Sunland, California.
SUNLAND, CA - JULY 24: Former NFL Cornerback Leroy Irvin attends the 2nd annual Hall Of Fame Golf Invitational benefiting The Young Warriors Foundation at Angeles National Golf Club on July 24, 2015 in Sunland, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/WireImage) Paul Archuleta/WireImage

Two-time Pro Bowler LeRoy Irvin has died at age 68. “Extremely sad day—especially in the #RamsHouse,” friend and journalist Eric Geller wrote on X. “My friend—LeRoy Irvin—lost his battle, ironically enough, to throat cancer last night which hits home for me in so many ways.” The cornerback joined the Los Angeles Rams in 1980 and played for the team for 10 seasons. He spent one season with the Detroit Lions before retiring at the end of the 1990 NFL season. During his career, he started 104 games for the Rams, recorded 35 interceptions, and was named both a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Others also paid tribute, honoring the late player. “Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy,” former Rams teammate Eric Dickerson wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two together at an event for Dickerson’s foundation. “Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation.”

Read it at New York Post

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Support Your Fitness Goals and America’s Veterans to Celebrate 250
HAPPY FOURTH
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 11:12AM EDT 
The Vitamin Shoppe products in front of the USA flag.
Unsplash / Joshua Hoehne / The Vitamin Shoppe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

To mark 250 years of American history and give back to those who served, The Vitamin Shoppe and its exclusive line of BodyTech sports nutrition products are partnering with Team Red, White and Blue. The team is a health and wellness community supporting veterans during the month of July. This month, $1 from every BodyTech purchase made in-store or online at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB (up to a maximum of $10,000).

For those looking to support their training (and our veterans), BodyTech provides clean, best-in-class sports nutrition solutions. Supplements like BodyTech’s Creatine and Whey Protein Isolate work to enhance muscle growth and recovery. BodyTech’s L-arginine supports post-workout needs, making it simple to support a daily regimen tailored to specific training goals.

Whey Protein Isolate Powder
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
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Whey protein isolates (WPI) have the highest concentration of protein and BCAAs, while having fewer carbs, cholesterol, and fat compared to other whey proteins.

100% Pure Creatine Monohydrate Powder
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe$60

Free Shipping

Push harder and go longer in the gym with 100 percent Creatine Monohydrate from BodyTech, The Vitamin Shoppe’s top-selling creatine brand.

L-Arginine AKG
1$ donated to Team RWB for every purchase
Shop At The Vitamin Shoppe$28

Free Shipping

This supplement combines L-arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG) to promote increased blood flow, endurance, muscle growth, and muscle repair, so you can bring your all to today’s workout—and tomorrow’s. Support your fitness goals and veterans this July at Vitamin Shoppe.

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9
Man Rescued After 8 Days Trapped Under Earthquake Rubble
GROUNDBREAKING RESCUE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.26 11:35AM EDT 
A drone view of members of a Slovakian rescue team taking part in rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed building in the Mision Vivienda government residential complex, in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in Los Cocos, in La Guaira state, Venezuela, July 1, 2026.
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A man was rescued from under mountains of earthquake rubble after surviving for eight days. Hernán Alberto Gil Flores, 44, was pulled from under 29 feet of wreckage, as reported by CNN Thursday morning. The shopping mall security guard was caught in the collapse of the nine-story mall’s parking lot in the coastal city of La Guaria, one of the cities most affected by the natural disaster. Rescue teams identified a living victim using radar sonar and sound detection equipment, and further identified Flores by his fingers waving beneath piles of debris. Throughout the mission, which lasted several days, teams communicated with Flores and provided him with food and water. As the death toll from the devastating earthquakes rises, with 50,000 people currently unaccounted for, miracle rescues such as Flores’ provide slight glimmers of hope for those affected. “Once I found out that he was alive, I saw a ray of sunshine,” Flores’ wife, Usbimar Gonzales, said. “He was holding up like a hero.” The magnitudes of the two earthquakes, which struck 39 seconds apart, were 7.2 and 7.5, respectively. According to an announcement from the Coastan Rican Red Cross via Facebook, the man is “medically stable.”

Read it at CNN

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10
Girl, 8, Stuck 50 Feet High After Rollercoaster Ride Failure
WILD RIDE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.02.26 1:08PM EDT 
Published 07.02.26 1:07PM EDT 
Rollercoaster
Wikipedia

Three people were rescued after a rollercoaster suddenly stopped about 50 feet in the air at a Pennsylvania amusement park. The incident happened on Monday at the Wild Mouse ride at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Monica Johnson, one of the stranded riders, described how she and her eight-year-old cousin were stuck together on the ride. “I was panicking,” Johnson told CBS News Pittsburgh. “I just have anxiety, so I was panicking. But my little cousin, she’s eight years old, she did amazing.” Firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company carried out the rescue, which took about 45 minutes. Fire Chief Kurt Rose said the operation was “almost textbook” thanks to extensive training with park staff. No injuries were reported. After reaching the ground, Johnson said she felt an overwhelming sense of relief. “When we got down, and we were almost there, I was like, we made it,” she told WTAE. Idlewild’s parent company, Herschend Family Entertainment, said all three riders were safely evacuated. No details have been released about what caused the ride to stop. The Wild Mouse rollercoaster will remain closed while inspectors investigate the malfunction. The rest of the park remains open to guests.

Read it at People

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