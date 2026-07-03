Eight World Cup Stars Test Positive for Traces of Banned Drug
Tunisia’s nightmare World Cup has been made even worse by a doping scare after eight players tested positive for traces of a banned substance. The squad returned atypical findings for clenbuterol, a drug banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that can relax airways and has also been abused by bodybuilders to reduce fat while preserving muscle. Several of the players reportedly compete in the United Kingdom. But investigators concluded the positive tests were more likely than not caused by contaminated meat consumed while the team was based in Mexico, rather than any attempt to enhance performance. The players’ clubs have been informed, and they are unlikely to face disciplinary action. The results came in over a tournament that had already unraveled for Tunisia. The North African side fired its head coach after just one match before suffering heavy defeats to Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands. The explanation has precedent. Clenbuterol has historically been used as a growth promoter in livestock in some countries, including Mexico. During the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup, five Mexican players tested positive, but investigators later attributed the results to contaminated meat and cleared them of wrongdoing.