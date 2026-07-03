Tunisia’s nightmare World Cup has been made even worse by a doping scare after eight players tested positive for traces of a banned substance. The squad returned atypical findings for clenbuterol, a drug banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that can relax airways and has also been abused by bodybuilders to reduce fat while preserving muscle. Several of the players reportedly compete in the United Kingdom. But investigators concluded the positive tests were more likely than not caused by contaminated meat consumed while the team was based in Mexico, rather than any attempt to enhance performance. The players’ clubs have been informed, and they are unlikely to face disciplinary action. The results came in over a tournament that had already unraveled for Tunisia. The North African side fired its head coach after just one match before suffering heavy defeats to Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands. The explanation has precedent. Clenbuterol has historically been used as a growth promoter in livestock in some countries, including Mexico. During the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup, five Mexican players tested positive, but investigators later attributed the results to contaminated meat and cleared them of wrongdoing.
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- 1Eight World Cup Stars Test Positive for Trace of Banned DrugNIGHTMARE CAMPAIGNInvestigators believe contaminated meat—not cheating—was to blame.
- 2‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 76STAR GONEThe actor fought a four-year battle with kidney disease.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 3Rare Declaration of Independence Copy Found After 250 YearsNATIONAL TREASUREThe papers were among a cache understood to have been seized by British sailors as the American Revolutionary War raged.
- 4NFL Star Dies at 51‘TEAM LEGEND’His cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.
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- 5Cruise Ship Passenger’s Cause of Death RevealedHOLIDAY HORRORThe 24-year-old died while vacationing on a Carnival vessel.
- 6'Deadliest Catch' Narrator Sues for More Than $2 Million'PAY OR PLAY'Mike Rowe has narrated the series since 2005.
- 7Man Admits Sending Nancy Guthrie's Family Fake Ransom NoteCRUEL MESSAGESThe Los Angeles man sent two text messages and called the family shortly after the abduction.
- 8170 Sick as Horror Parasite Outbreak SpreadsEXPLOSIVECases have been found across 17 states so far.
Shop with ScoutedSupport Your Fitness Goals and America’s VeteransHAPPY FOURTH$1 from every BodyTech purchase made at The Vitamin Shoppe will be donated to Team RWB.
- 9Cruise Ship Rocked by Mass Illness With 100 Passengers SickSEA SICKThe Ruby Princess returned to San Francisco on Thursday as scheduled.
- 10Jodie Foster Takes Aim at Brad Pitt BlockbusterSILICON SCREENWRITER“Wasn’t it? Foster said.
Kjell Nilsson, who played Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died at 76. The Swedish actor and powerlifter died in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday after a four-year battle with kidney disease. Born in Sweden in 1949, Nilsson moved to Australia in 1980 as a trainer for the Moscow Olympics. There, he met his wife, Australian actor Kate Ferguson, with whom he lived in Australia, and was encouraged to begin an acting career in Australian films. He later appeared in several films, including his role as a pirate in The Pirate Movie and as the metal-masked Lord Humungus in the popular 1981 film Mad Max 2, the role for which he is best known. In a statement to TMZ, Chris Carbough, spokesperson for Nilsson, said, “Kjell was a wonderful person who inspired many as a weight-training coach. He loved the Mad Max fans and embraced the role.” He is survived by his wife.
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Archivists in the United Kingdom have unearthed a rare copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence nearly 250 years after it was seized by British sailors during the American Revolutionary War. A volunteer at the National Archives in London reportedly spotted the document, thought to have been taken during the capture of a U.S. vessel off the coast of Spain in December 1776, while reviewing records earlier in May. “I found this folded sheet, and there it was,” Michael Scurr, the volunteer, said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.” Graham Moore, who works as a historian at the archives, called it a “very rare find” and added that “there are very small numbers for all the different early printings.” The document itself is thought to be just one of 11 surviving copies printed in New Hampshire weeks after the original Declaration was signed in Philadelphia. News of its discovery comes one day before the 250th anniversary of the occasion.
NFL Star Dies at 51
Former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell has died at 51, according to an announcement by Texas A&M athletics on Thursday. No cause of death was disclosed. Mitchell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1997 and spent five seasons with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2000. He later played for the Houston Texans in 2002 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 before retiring. Across 94 NFL games, Mitchell recorded 408 tackles and 19.5 sacks. In a statement, the New Orleans Saints said they were “saddened to learn of the passing of team legend Keith Mitchell,” noting that he “beat the odds” to make the roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent. Texas A&M inducted Mitchell into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Mitchell’s NFL career ended after he suffered a spinal injury during a 2003 game that left him paralyzed. He later embraced yoga and wellness, crediting the practice with saving his life, and published The Mindfulness Mastery Playbook late last year.
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Authorities have confirmed the cause of death for a 24-year-old woman who died on board a Carnival cruise ship in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the deceased, Briana Miller, had been killed by some form of blunt impact and that it had been a suicide. The incident was first reported in April, when it emerged that Miller had fallen from the balcony of her bedroom aboard the Carnival Firenze and entered the water as the vessel traveled near the island of Santa Catalina off the coast of Southern California. She is understood to have been vacationing on the ship with her relatives. “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said at the time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has previously told reporters that the matter was referred to the FBI for investigation.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
An American television host and narrator is suing the Discovery Channel over alleged unpaid narration fees for the reality series Deadliest Catch. Mike Rowe, 64, best known for Dirty Jobs, has filed a $2 million lawsuit alleging the network failed to honor a “pay-or-play” 2020 agreement that would pay him $40,000 per episode, as well as compensation for episodes he did not narrate. According to court filings first reported by the New York Post, Discovery Talent Services (DTS) was sued by Rowe and his production company, Lab Rat, for breach of contract. The suit claims the agreement was not upheld for Deadliest Catch spin-offs in which Rowe was not retained as narrator. “Because DTS exercised its choice not to use Rowe as a Narrator in at least 51 episodes of “Deadliest Catch” spinoffs, Lab Rat is entitled to a payment of at least $2.04 million,” the lawsuit said. Rowe and Discovery reportedly held discussions prior to the lawsuit being filed, during which Discovery argued that the “pay-or-play” clause only applies when it chooses to include a narrator in an episode, meaning it would not owe payment if it decides not to hire a narrator for that episode. Rowe has narrated the series since 2005. The Daily Beast has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.
A Los Angeles man has admitted sending a fake ransom note to the family of Savannah Guthrie’s abducted mother. Derrick Callella, 42, sent text messages to the family of Nancy Guthrie, 84, demanding a bitcoin ransom in the days after she went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. The incident came after Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made a desperate public plea for their mother’s safe return in early February. Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, received a text that read: “Did you get the bitcoin we’re [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction.” Investigators traced the phone number and IP address associated with the message to Callella’s residence and email account, leading to his arrest. Callella will be sentenced on Sept. 10 and faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both. The guilty plea comes the same week that claims emerged that none of the ransom notes sent to the family were genuine, with the FBI’s Phoenix office pushing back, saying that while “some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” others remain under investigation as potentially “legitimate.”
A nasty parasite that causes people to suffer watery and “explosive” diarrhea has affected people across the country. Cyclosporiasis, which can be acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water, has affected more than 170 people in the state of Michigan, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 20 people have been hospitalized nationwide as of June 16. However, the figures are outdated, with the CDC warning that the “true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis was likely higher” than those reported. Health officials in Michigan gave their own update and have found dozens more cases of cyclosporiasis since June 22. The spike of cases in Michigan is of particular concern, as the state typically identifies around 50 cases a year. The CDC said there is no evidence of a “single, multistate Cyclospora” outbreak linking all cases of the parasite. Investigations to identify potential clusters and sources of the nationwide illness are underway. In addition to watery diarrhea, common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include loss of appetite, cramping, fatigue, and nausea. Less common symptoms include flu-like symptoms, low-grade fever, and vomiting.
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More than 100 passengers and 23 crew members fell ill with suspected norovirus while aboard the Ruby Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Princess Cruises ship had been on a 20-day voyage through Alaska and Canada before returning to San Francisco on Thursday as scheduled. It is now undergoing deep cleaning and disinfection ahead of its next voyage. In a statement to The Independent, Princess Cruises said that “a limited number of guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness” and added that the crew “responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.” Norovirus typically causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, as well as muscle aches, headaches, abdominal cramps, and fever. Health officials recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the toilet or before eating, to help prevent the spread of infection. Passengers who contracted the virus were isolated, and the ship implemented enhanced health and sanitation procedures. There have been six reported norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, two of them on Princess Cruises vessels. The Daily Beast has reached out to Princess Cruises for further comment.
Jodie Foster said Brad Pitt’s blockbuster F1: The Movie looked as though it had been made by AI during a conversation about the technology’s place in Hollywood. “I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, F1 was made by AI,” she said while speaking to former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas on Tuesday. “Wasn’t it?” The two-time Oscar winner, 63, argued that the film’s script and structure seemed as though they had been generated by a machine trained on familiar cinematic formulas. “I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.” F1 was directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and starred Pitt, 62, and Damson Idris, 34. The film, released in 2025, grossed $634 million worldwide and won an Oscar for Best Sound.