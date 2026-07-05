Beyoncé Sparks Speculation About New Album

Beyoncé has released her first song in two years, and it has fans eagerly anticipating her next album. The singer released “Morning Dew (Donk)” on July 4th, co-written with Pharrell Williams, accompanied by a black-and-white lyric video featuring an old photo of the star in the background. Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment says the long-unreleased track is a “special gift to her fans” and “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive.” The song is part of the 20th anniversary edition of her second album, B’Day. The iconic album, which included hits like “Irreplaceable,” was originally released on her birthday, Sept. 4, 2006. The reissue is scheduled for release later this fall, coinciding with the anniversary of its original debut. “Morning Dew (Donk)” is Beyoncé’s first song since her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter was released in March 2024. Rumors suggest this may be the first hint of a third album in a series that would complete the trilogy begun by 2022’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.