A seaplane carrying eight people crashed Sunday into New York City’s East River, leading to a dramatic rescue. The Kodiak 100 plane went down in the river shortly after 12 p.m. while en route from East Hampton to the seaplane terminal on the city’s east side, officials told The New York Post. The plane appears to have partially capsized in the water, with one wing completely submerged, as rescuers from the New York City Fire Department retrieved the passengers. Footage shows at least five ships and one other seaplane aided in the rescue between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Two passengers with minor injuries received medical care. After the passengers were removed, the plane was towed to the docks. This is the second seaplane to be saved from the East River in the past month. The previous accident involved a plane that was struck by a wave during takeoff near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the police department.
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- 18 Rescued After Seaplane Crashes Into New York City RiverHARD LANDINGThe plane appears to have partially capsized in the water just after 12 p.m on Sunday.
- 2Taylor Swift Suffers Personal Tragedy on Wedding DayTRAGIC LOSSKirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Beyoncé Sparks Speculation About New AlbumQUEEN B BUZZThe singer officially released the long-awaited track ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ on July 4th.
- 4Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During July 4th FireworksHOT IN HEREFlames spread quickly; no injuries reported.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 86, Facing Hit-and-Run ChargesCRIMES AND MISDEMEANORSPaul Pelosi reportedly caused “major” damage in California wine country.
- 6Cameras Capture Dramatic Skydiving Crash During July 4 EventSCARY MOMENTMiraculously, the parachuter avoided serious injury.
- 7‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 76STAR GONEThe actor fought a four-year battle with kidney disease.
- 8Rare Declaration of Independence Copy Found After 250 YearsNATIONAL TREASUREThe papers were among a cache understood to have been seized by British sailors as the American Revolutionary War raged.
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- 9Eight World Cup Stars Test Positive for Trace of Banned DrugNIGHTMARE CAMPAIGNInvestigators believe contaminated meat—not cheating—was to blame.
- 10NFL Star Dies at 51‘TEAM LEGEND’His cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.
Taylor Swift Suffers Personal Tragedy on Wedding Day
Taylor Swift’s favorite high school teacher died on the same day as her Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce. Kirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69 in hospice care after an extended battle with metastatic kidney cancer, according to his family. Schwabe was Swift’s criminal justice teacher at Hendersonville High School before she left public education to pursue her pop star dreams; he later even became her security guard. His wife, Jane, said he treated Taylor “like he did his daughters,” and that he took on the high-stress job of making sure she was safe as she rose to stardom. The teacher character in the film “Valentine’s Day” was named after Schwabe after Taylor Swift made a cameo in the flick. Schwabe was anticipating Swift’s wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce before his death, saying in a final interview with The Telegraph, “I do trust Taylor’s judgment. She knows what’s best” regarding the pairing. Swift has not commented on his death. The star married on July 3 at MSG in an extravagant 1,000-person wedding officiated by Adam Sandler.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Beyoncé has released her first song in two years, and it has fans eagerly anticipating her next album. The singer released “Morning Dew (Donk)” on July 4th, co-written with Pharrell Williams, accompanied by a black-and-white lyric video featuring an old photo of the star in the background. Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment says the long-unreleased track is a “special gift to her fans” and “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive.” The song is part of the 20th anniversary edition of her second album, B’Day. The iconic album, which included hits like “Irreplaceable,” was originally released on her birthday, Sept. 4, 2006. The reissue is scheduled for release later this fall, coinciding with the anniversary of its original debut. “Morning Dew (Donk)” is Beyoncé’s first song since her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter was released in March 2024. Rumors suggest this may be the first hint of a third album in a series that would complete the trilogy begun by 2022’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.
A fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night during Macy’s July 4th fireworks display, which launched from the span over New York’s East River. Videos showed the flames spreading and a plume of smoke on the bridge as fireworks exploded and crackled nearby. Other fireworks appeared to be ignited by the flames, according to witnesses. The flames reportedly began as a single fire, but videos revealed they may have sparked as many as three other blazes. The flames were extinguished by two New York Fire Department water trucks close to 10 p.m. No injuries were reported. The bridge had been closed to traffic during the display. A call about a fire on the bridge came in at 9:32 p.m., according to the Police Department. Police officials said that the flames were “very likely” ignited by the fireworks. Such accidents often occur during large fireworks shows, which is why cars and people are kept away, and firefighters are on standby, officials noted.
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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in California on Friday. Paul Pelosi, 86, was reportedly driving his brown convertible Maserati in Yountville, a town in the heart of wine country, when he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Pelosi briefly stopped and then drove away. The collision caused “major” damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s statement. A witness saw the collision and called 911. Sheriff’s deputies found Pelosi with damage to the front of his car on a road roughly a quarter of a mile away, not long after. There was no alcohol in Pelosi’s system, and as no one was hurt, he has not been arrested; he is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. The sheriff’s office also referred him to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a process to determine whether he may continue to drive—something officials say is common for older drivers. In 2022, Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County. He served two days in jail and one in a work program at the courthouse, after getting two days shaved off his five-day sentence for good behavior.
A skydiver participating in America’s 250th birthday celebrations crashed while parachuting with a large American flag attached to his parachute. Ross Vail was landing near the Folsom Pro Rodeo in California when his flag snagged on a tree, sending him flying into a tent and narrowly missing grandstands and a crowd that audibly gasped as when he was sent flying to the ground. A spokesperson for Choose Folsom, which organizes the annual event, told The Sacramento Bee: “Yesterday’s landing was certainly not the landing he intended, but thankfully, the skydiver is doing well.” The skydiver cut his lip but was able to resume parachuting the following day. No other injuries were reported.
Kjell Nilsson, who played Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died at 76. The Swedish actor and powerlifter died in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday after a four-year battle with kidney disease. Born in Sweden in 1949, Nilsson moved to Australia in 1980 as a trainer for the Moscow Olympics. There, he met his wife, Australian actor Kate Ferguson, with whom he lived in Australia, and was encouraged to begin an acting career in Australian films. He later appeared in several films, including his role as a pirate in The Pirate Movie and as the metal-masked Lord Humungus in the popular 1981 film Mad Max 2, the role for which he is best known. In a statement to TMZ, Chris Carbough, spokesperson for Nilsson, said, “Kjell was a wonderful person who inspired many as a weight-training coach. He loved the Mad Max fans and embraced the role.” He is survived by his wife.
Archivists in the United Kingdom have unearthed a rare copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence nearly 250 years after it was seized by British sailors during the American Revolutionary War. A volunteer at the National Archives in London reportedly spotted the document, thought to have been taken during the capture of a U.S. vessel off the coast of Spain in December 1776, while reviewing records earlier in May. “I found this folded sheet, and there it was,” Michael Scurr, the volunteer, said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.” Graham Moore, who works as a historian at the archives, called it a “very rare find” and added that “there are very small numbers for all the different early printings.” The document itself is thought to be just one of 11 surviving copies printed in New Hampshire weeks after the original Declaration was signed in Philadelphia. News of its discovery comes one day before the 250th anniversary of the occasion.
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Tunisia’s nightmare World Cup has been made even worse by a doping scare after eight players tested positive for traces of a banned substance. The squad returned atypical findings for clenbuterol, a drug banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that can relax airways and has also been abused by bodybuilders to reduce fat while preserving muscle. Several of the players reportedly compete in the United Kingdom. But investigators concluded the positive tests were more likely than not caused by contaminated meat consumed while the team was based in Mexico, rather than any attempt to enhance performance. The players’ clubs have been informed, and they are unlikely to face disciplinary action. The results came in over a tournament that had already unraveled for Tunisia. The North African side fired its head coach after just one match before suffering heavy defeats to Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands. The explanation has precedent. Clenbuterol has historically been used as a growth promoter in livestock in some countries, including Mexico. During the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup, five Mexican players tested positive, but investigators later attributed the results to contaminated meat and cleared them of wrongdoing.
Former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell has died at 51, according to an announcement by Texas A&M athletics on Thursday. No cause of death was disclosed. Mitchell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1997 and spent five seasons with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2000. He later played for the Houston Texans in 2002 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 before retiring. Across 94 NFL games, Mitchell recorded 408 tackles and 19.5 sacks. In a statement, the New Orleans Saints said they were “saddened to learn of the passing of team legend Keith Mitchell,” noting that he “beat the odds” to make the roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent. Texas A&M inducted Mitchell into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Mitchell’s NFL career ended after he suffered a spinal injury during a 2003 game that left him paralyzed. He later embraced yoga and wellness, crediting the practice with saving his life, and published The Mindfulness Mastery Playbook late last year.