Delta Flight 1076 from Atlanta was reportedly struck by fireworks soon before it landed in Chicago at 8:33 p.m. Saturday night, according to the airline. A recording of the incident reports a warning from an air traffic controller, stating: “Delta 1076... use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks. There have been multiple reports as you can imagine. The city is aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don’t know what they will do.” Sure enough, a message from the pilot followed at around 200 ft: “We just had a firework hit our plane. We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath but definitely felt a big bang.” An airline spokesperson confirmed that the flight landed safely with no injuries among the 52 passengers and six crew members, while the Chicago Police Department stated that the plane suffered only “minor paint damage” from an “unknown object.”
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- 1Delta Plane Hit by Fireworks During Fourth of July LandingCOME FLY WITH METhe pilot and air traffic controller shared a very interesting call log.
- 2Knicks Fan Sues After Police Shoot Dog During CelebrationsTRAGIC ENDJameson was wearing a Knicks shirt when he was fatally shot by police.
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- 3Space Agency Investigates Six Mystery Spheres on Oz BeachSPACE ODDITYCitizens of North Queensland have been warned to stay away from the space debris.
- 48 Rescued After Seaplane Crashes Into New York City RiverHARD LANDINGThe plane appears to have partially capsized in the water just after 12 p.m on Sunday.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5Taylor Swift Suffers Personal Tragedy on Wedding DayTRAGIC LOSSKirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69.
- 6Beyoncé Sparks Speculation About New AlbumQUEEN B BUZZThe singer officially released the long-awaited track ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ on July 4th.
- 7Brooklyn Bridge Catches Fire During July 4th FireworksHOT IN HEREFlames spread quickly; no injuries reported.
- 8Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 86, Facing Hit-and-Run ChargesCRIMES AND MISDEMEANORSPaul Pelosi reportedly caused “major” damage in California wine country.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 9Cameras Capture Dramatic Skydiving Crash During July 4 EventSCARY MOMENTMiraculously, the parachuter avoided serious injury.
- 10‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 76STAR GONEThe actor fought a four-year battle with kidney disease.
When New York Knicks fan Marie Marseille watched her team win the NBA championship, she was so excited at what was unfolding, her cheers and screams of delight prompted neighbors in her Los Angeles building—who were perhaps not aware of the scenes unfolding thousands of miles across the country—to call the police. What happened next is now headed to federal court. When police arrived at Marseille’s address they were alarmed by the size of her dog Jameson, a 100-pound, Knicks-jersey-wearing 2-year-old shaggy golden Saint Berdoodle. One of the officers shot Jameson dead. The two officers knocked on Marseille’s Canoga Park apartment door to check on her after a neighbor in her complex called police to say she could not get a response after hearing exclamations of “Oh my God!” coming from Marseille’s apartment on June 13. Jameson barked loudly at police when Marseille first opened her door, body cam footage shows. She was asked to secure the dog, but when she reopened the door to step out, Jameson pushed past her and bounded down the hallway toward an officer, who fired his service pistol four times, killing the dog. Attorneys for Marseille and her son filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, seeking damages for “undue use of force.” “Jameson never bared his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack,” the lawsuit says. It seeks unstated “exemplary damages” from the city, “sufficient to punish and make an example,” as well as lawyers fees.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Space Agency Investigates Six Mystery Spheres on Oz Beach
The Australian Space Agency is on the case after six spherical objects were discovered washed up on Forrest Beach, North Queensland. The mysterious metallic balls are thought to be space debris, with their origin and contents as yet unknown. Witnesses have reported seeing crews in protective gear under police escort, carefully storing the objects in hazmat containers. “It’s very quiet, not a lot happens here. So having a lot of extra activity... that definitely created a little bit of excitement,” one local said. While the exact makeup of the space-age beach balls isn’t known, Queensland Fire and Rescue have issued a firm warning to citizens to stay away and call emergency services in the face of further “suspicious objects.” According to a social media statement posted Sunday, the department’s “crews are continuing to assist partner agencies following the discovery of several potentially hazardous objects.” They added that “a 50-metre exclusion zone is still in place.”
A seaplane carrying eight people crashed Sunday into New York City’s East River, leading to a dramatic rescue. The Kodiak 100 plane went down in the river shortly after 12 p.m. while en route from East Hampton to the seaplane terminal on the city’s east side, officials told The New York Post. The plane appears to have partially capsized in the water, with one wing completely submerged, as rescuers from the New York City Fire Department retrieved the passengers. Footage shows at least five ships and one other seaplane aided in the rescue between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Two passengers with minor injuries received medical care. After the passengers were removed, the plane was towed to the docks. This is the second seaplane to be saved from the East River in the past month. The previous accident involved a plane that was struck by a wave during takeoff near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the police department.
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Taylor Swift’s favorite high school teacher died on the same day as her Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce. Kirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69 in hospice care after an extended battle with metastatic kidney cancer, according to his family. Schwabe was Swift’s criminal justice teacher at Hendersonville High School before she left public education to pursue her pop star dreams; he later even became her security guard. His wife, Jane, said he treated Taylor “like he did his daughters,” and that he took on the high-stress job of making sure she was safe as she rose to stardom. The teacher character in the film “Valentine’s Day” was named after Schwabe after Taylor Swift made a cameo in the flick. Schwabe was anticipating Swift’s wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce before his death, saying in a final interview with The Telegraph, “I do trust Taylor’s judgment. She knows what’s best” regarding the pairing. Swift has not commented on his death. The star married on July 3 at MSG in an extravagant 1,000-person wedding officiated by Adam Sandler.
Beyoncé has released her first song in two years, and it has fans eagerly anticipating her next album. The singer released “Morning Dew (Donk)” on July 4th, co-written with Pharrell Williams, accompanied by a black-and-white lyric video featuring an old photo of the star in the background. Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment says the long-unreleased track is a “special gift to her fans” and “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive.” The song is part of the 20th anniversary edition of her second album, B’Day. The iconic album, which included hits like “Irreplaceable,” was originally released on her birthday, Sept. 4, 2006. The reissue is scheduled for release later this fall, coinciding with the anniversary of its original debut. “Morning Dew (Donk)” is Beyoncé’s first song since her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter was released in March 2024. Rumors suggest this may be the first hint of a third album in a series that would complete the trilogy begun by 2022’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.
A fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night during Macy’s July 4th fireworks display, which launched from the span over New York’s East River. Videos showed the flames spreading and a plume of smoke on the bridge as fireworks exploded and crackled nearby. Other fireworks appeared to be ignited by the flames, according to witnesses. The flames reportedly began as a single fire, but videos revealed they may have sparked as many as three other blazes. The flames were extinguished by two New York Fire Department water trucks close to 10 p.m. No injuries were reported. The bridge had been closed to traffic during the display. A call about a fire on the bridge came in at 9:32 p.m., according to the Police Department. Police officials said that the flames were “very likely” ignited by the fireworks. Such accidents often occur during large fireworks shows, which is why cars and people are kept away, and firefighters are on standby, officials noted.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in California on Friday. Paul Pelosi, 86, was reportedly driving his brown convertible Maserati in Yountville, a town in the heart of wine country, when he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Pelosi briefly stopped and then drove away. The collision caused “major” damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s statement. A witness saw the collision and called 911. Sheriff’s deputies found Pelosi with damage to the front of his car on a road roughly a quarter of a mile away, not long after. There was no alcohol in Pelosi’s system, and as no one was hurt, he has not been arrested; he is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. The sheriff’s office also referred him to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a process to determine whether he may continue to drive—something officials say is common for older drivers. In 2022, Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County. He served two days in jail and one in a work program at the courthouse, after getting two days shaved off his five-day sentence for good behavior.
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Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
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A skydiver participating in America’s 250th birthday celebrations crashed while parachuting with a large American flag attached to his parachute. Ross Vail was landing near the Folsom Pro Rodeo in California when his flag snagged on a tree, sending him flying into a tent and narrowly missing grandstands and a crowd that audibly gasped as when he was sent flying to the ground. A spokesperson for Choose Folsom, which organizes the annual event, told The Sacramento Bee: “Yesterday’s landing was certainly not the landing he intended, but thankfully, the skydiver is doing well.” The skydiver cut his lip but was able to resume parachuting the following day. No other injuries were reported.
Kjell Nilsson, who played Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died at 76. The Swedish actor and powerlifter died in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday after a four-year battle with kidney disease. Born in Sweden in 1949, Nilsson moved to Australia in 1980 as a trainer for the Moscow Olympics. There, he met his wife, Australian actor Kate Ferguson, with whom he lived in Australia, and was encouraged to begin an acting career in Australian films. He later appeared in several films, including his role as a pirate in The Pirate Movie and as the metal-masked Lord Humungus in the popular 1981 film Mad Max 2, the role for which he is best known. In a statement to TMZ, Chris Carbough, spokesperson for Nilsson, said, “Kjell was a wonderful person who inspired many as a weight-training coach. He loved the Mad Max fans and embraced the role.” He is survived by his wife.