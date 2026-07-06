Whale Sinks Rescue Boat in ‘Harrowing’ Accident

Legendary Formula One driver and broadcaster Martin Brundle endured an embarrassing moment during an interview with the actor Hugh Grant at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Brundle, known for his grid walk, stopped Grant for a brief chat, asking the British star if he would be interested in another round of The Gentleman, a 2024 Netflix series created by Guy Ritchie. “Are you doing another round of The Gentleman soon, because I really loved that?” Brundle asked. Unfortunately for Brundle, Grant starred in Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, but did not appear in the TV show, something he pointed out to Brundle. “Well, I did the film of The Gentleman,” Grant explained, adding, “I haven’t seen the TV series.” Flustered and running out of time, Brundle replied, “Oh right, it’s really good, you really must,” before informing the actor he only had 10 seconds left and had to cut the interview short. Grant was a guest of Ferrari at the race on Sunday, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc taking out the top spot, beating British drivers George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Reporter Left Scrambling After Awkward Hugh Grant InterviewYIKESThe broadcaster and former F1 driver had an embarrassing moment with the star.
- 2Swimmer Attacked by Shark on New York BeachTROUBLED WATERSThe incident temporarily closed the beach over the July 4 long weekend.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Whale Sinks Rescue Boat in ‘Harrowing’ AccidentWHALE OF A TALEThe fire rescue crew was returning from security duty at America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
- 4Mystery Space Objects Identified After Washing Up on BeachMYSTERY SOLVEDThe objects washed up on the beach over the weekend.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5World Leader Apologizes After Spicy Comments on Pop StarCRIKEY!The Australian prime minister made NSFW remarks about the country’s biggest pop star.
- 6Taylor Swift Suffers Personal Tragedy on Wedding DayTRAGIC LOSSKirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69.
- 7Space Agency Investigates Six Mystery Spheres on Oz BeachSPACE ODDITYCitizens of North Queensland have been warned to stay away from the space debris.
- 8Delta Plane Hit by Fireworks During Fourth of July LandingCOME FLY WITH METhe pilot and air traffic controller shared a very interesting call log.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 98 Rescued After Seaplane Crashes Into New York City RiverHARD LANDINGThe plane appears to have partially capsized in the water just after 12 p.m on Sunday.
- 10Knicks Fan Sues After Police Shoot Dog During CelebrationsTRAGIC ENDJameson was wearing a Knicks shirt when he was fatally shot by police.
A swimmer has been injured in a shark attack at a New York state beach. The man suffered minor lacerations to his feet after the apparent bite at Jones Beach State Park Field 6 in Nassau County, on Friday, during the busy July 4 weekend celebrations. The incident occurred after multiple reports of shark sightings at beaches in New York City and Long Island. The swimmer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a “deep, shark-tooth-like shape” on the bottom of his foot, reported WABC. One witness said he saw the man after the apparent shark attack, and that he didn’t seem aware of what happened to him. “I just see him getting out of the water and going up to the post and to the lifeguard, it didn’t really seem like anything happened and he was holding his foot and they came and got him, but yeah, then they were like ‘everyone get out’ and cleared everything,” said Tyler Grossman. Authorities temporarily closed the beach, although people were allowed back in the water to their waist around an hour later when no other sharks were spotted.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.
Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.
If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.
Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.
Whale Sinks Rescue Boat in ‘Harrowing’ Accident
A New Jersey fire rescue crew ended up needing a rescue of its own after a whale slammed into its boat and sank it in a freak Fourth of July accident. The Carteret Fire Department said Marine Unit 2 was heading back from a security assignment near the Statue of Liberty during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations when disaster struck around 4:30 p.m. As the vessel approached the mouth of Raritan Bay, a whale breached directly beneath the boat, smashing into its stern. Mayor Dan Reiman said the collision caused “catastrophic” damage. The boat rapidly filled with water, giving firefighters only seconds to abandon ship before it disappeared beneath the surface. Help arrived from an unlikely pair of first responders: a jet skier and a recreational boater pulled the crew from the water and kept them aboard until marine units from the nearby Perth Amboy Fire Department reached the scene. All of the firefighters made it home safely, according to the department. Officials have not said whether the whale was injured in the collision.
Australian authorities believe they have identified the source of the space debris that washed up on a Queensland beach over the weekend. The Australian Space Agency revealed on Monday local time that it believes the objects, which are spherical and metallic, are pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle, adding, “The objects’ location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.” The Agency said that it is continuing to work with international authorities to confirm the source. Queensland Fire Rescue crews initially responded to Forrest Beach, a small town in Queensland 130 miles north of Townsville, on Friday after the objects were discovered, establishing a 50-meter exclusion zone and working with scientists to safely secure the objects. The ASA warned that further debris may be found, and reminded locals not to touch, move, or recover suspected space debris and assume it is hazardous until advised otherwise. Instead, anyone who finds potential space debris is asked to move away from the site and contact emergency services.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been forced to apologize after making an NSFW comment about the country’s most successful pop music export, singer Kylie Minogue. Albanese, 63, was appearing on comedy podcast Bush Deep last week when he was asked to rate Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore in a game of “shag, marry, date.” The prime minister initially told host, comedian Nikki Osborne, that he was only recently married when she asked him to play. He became the first Australian leader to marry while in office when he wed Jodie Hayden in November last year. Osbourne asked him to “pretend” his marriage had gone “t--s up” for the game. Albanese responded, saying, “Kylie, clearly.” The host said, “You’d marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her?” The prime minister said, “all of the above,” adding, “She’s terrific.” After an online backlash, including from feminist groups calling his comments “degrading,” Albanese’s office released a one-line statement that read, “I apologize unequivocally for the comments.” Melinda Tankard Reist, co-founder of Australian feminist group Collective Shout, told The Australian it did not matter that he was taking part in a comedy podcast. “I don’t care if you’re trying to reach a younger audience,” she said. “It’s beneath him as a man, as a leader of this country especially, and it sets a very bad example. The bar is already low and this has taken it even lower.”
Taylor Swift’s favorite high school teacher died on the same day as her Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce. Kirk Schwabe, who taught the pop star while she was a high schooler in Tennessee, died at age 69 in hospice care after an extended battle with metastatic kidney cancer, according to his family. Schwabe was Swift’s criminal justice teacher at Hendersonville High School before she left public education to pursue her pop star dreams; he later even became her security guard. His wife, Jane, said he treated Taylor “like he did his daughters,” and that he took on the high-stress job of making sure she was safe as she rose to stardom. The teacher character in the film “Valentine’s Day” was named after Schwabe after Taylor Swift made a cameo in the flick. Schwabe was anticipating Swift’s wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce before his death, saying in a final interview with The Telegraph, “I do trust Taylor’s judgment. She knows what’s best” regarding the pairing. Swift has not commented on his death. The star married on July 3 at MSG in an extravagant 1,000-person wedding officiated by Adam Sandler.
The Australian Space Agency is on the case after six spherical objects were discovered washed up on Forrest Beach, North Queensland. The mysterious metallic balls are thought to be space debris, with their origin and contents as yet unknown. Witnesses have reported seeing crews in protective gear under police escort, carefully storing the objects in hazmat containers. “It’s very quiet, not a lot happens here. So having a lot of extra activity... that definitely created a little bit of excitement,” one local said. While the exact makeup of the space-age beach balls isn’t known, Queensland Fire and Rescue have issued a firm warning to citizens to stay away and call emergency services in the face of further “suspicious objects.” According to a social media statement posted Sunday, the department’s “crews are continuing to assist partner agencies following the discovery of several potentially hazardous objects.” They added that “a 50-metre exclusion zone is still in place.”
Delta Flight 1076 from Atlanta was reportedly struck by fireworks soon before it landed in Chicago at 8:33 p.m. Saturday night, according to the airline. A recording of the incident reports a warning from an air traffic controller, stating: “Delta 1076... use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks. There have been multiple reports as you can imagine. The city is aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don’t know what they will do.” Sure enough, a message from the pilot followed at around 200 ft: “We just had a firework hit our plane. We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath but definitely felt a big bang.” An airline spokesperson confirmed that the flight landed safely with no injuries among the 52 passengers and six crew members, while the Chicago Police Department stated that the plane suffered only “minor paint damage” from an “unknown object.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.
Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.
Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.
A seaplane carrying eight people crashed Sunday into New York City’s East River, leading to a dramatic rescue. The Kodiak 100 plane went down in the river shortly after 12 p.m. while en route from East Hampton to the seaplane terminal on the city’s east side, officials told The New York Post. The plane appears to have partially capsized in the water, with one wing completely submerged, as rescuers from the New York City Fire Department retrieved the passengers. Footage shows at least five ships and one other seaplane aided in the rescue between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Two passengers with minor injuries received medical care. After the passengers were removed, the plane was towed to the docks. This is the second seaplane to be saved from the East River in the past month. The previous accident involved a plane that was struck by a wave during takeoff near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the police department.
When New York Knicks fan Marie Marseille watched her team win the NBA championship, she was so excited at what was unfolding, her cheers and screams of delight prompted neighbors in her Los Angeles building—who were perhaps not aware of the scenes unfolding thousands of miles across the country—to call the police. What happened next is now headed to federal court. When police arrived at Marseille’s address they were alarmed by the size of her dog Jameson, a 100-pound, Knicks-jersey-wearing 2-year-old shaggy golden Saint Berdoodle. One of the officers shot Jameson dead. The two officers knocked on Marseille’s Canoga Park apartment door to check on her after a neighbor in her complex called police to say she could not get a response after hearing exclamations of “Oh my God!” coming from Marseille’s apartment on June 13. Jameson barked loudly at police when Marseille first opened her door, body cam footage shows. She was asked to secure the dog, but when she reopened the door to step out, Jameson pushed past her and bounded down the hallway toward an officer, who fired his service pistol four times, killing the dog. Attorneys for Marseille and her son filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, seeking damages for “undue use of force.” “Jameson never bared his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack,” the lawsuit says. It seeks unstated “exemplary damages” from the city, “sufficient to punish and make an example,” as well as lawyers fees.