Whale Sinks Rescue Boat in ‘Harrowing’ Accident

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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.

Dreamberry Deep Sleep Gummies Shop At CBDistillery

Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.

If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.

Sound Sleep Gummies (THC-Free) Shop At CBDistillery

Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.