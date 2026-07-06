England Star Suffers World Cup-Ending Injury While Celebrating Win

An Arizona man was arrested after being found living in a pile of trash in a national park. Mark Aaron Gatz, 65, was taken into custody on June 25 after his eight-year-long stay in the Tonto National Forest with a half-ton barricade of trash as his shelter. “I was flabbergasted by the amount of debris in the area,” an officer said in several federal court filings following the incident. He also said it was “possibly one of the worst residential cases he has seen.” After the forest’s officers received complaints about “several large structures” and “several years’ worth of trash... scattered throughout the forest of roughly an acre,” as detailed in a June 29 citation, they spotted the Arizona man. Gatz, who had six outstanding arrest warrants, and his immeasurable pile of trash were located in a popular area for visitors to mountain bike, off-road, and hike. In addition to his previous criminal record, he allegedly violated several laws, including “Camping for a Period Longer than Allowed by Order,” “Taking Possession/Living on Forest Grounds,” and “Damaging any Natural Feature or other Property of the United States.” Gatz is currently detained as a potential flight risk.
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- 1Trash King Busted in Mountain of Trash in National ParkTRASH TALKMark Anton Gatz was arrested on June 25 for living among a half-ton of trash in an Arizona national forest.
- 2‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, 49, Secretly Welcomes Fourth BabyBY GEORGE!The Perth-born star shared the surprise news in a vacation post featuring a breastfeeding photo from the French Riviera.
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- 3England Star Suffers World Cup-Ending Injury Celebrating WinPARTY FOULThe player is set to undergo wrist surgery.
- 4The Guest Who Caught Taylor Swift’s Bouquet Is RevealedCATCH OF THE DAYOne of the 1,000 guests at the wedding said she caught the bouquet.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 5Truck Spills 40,000 Pounds of Frank’s RedHot SauceA STICKY SITUATIONEmergency crews were left with an unusually messy cleanup.
- 6Thieves Snatch Millions’ Worth of Jewelry in Dawn HeistGLASS ACTThe masked gang smashed six display cases and made off with about 20 precious pieces before the police arrived.
- 7Plane Badly Damaged After Hard Landing on NYC RiverRIVER SMASH“It was a crash, a very bad one,” a passenger said.
- 8Bear Scare Leaves Hikers Stranded at 7,000 FeetBEAR WITH USThe climbers were left with no option but to wait out a helicopter rescue as the nightmare ordeal unfolded.
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- 9Swimmer Attacked by Shark on New York BeachTROUBLED WATERSThe incident temporarily closed the beach over the July 4 long weekend.
- 10Whale Sinks Rescue Boat in ‘Harrowing’ AccidentWHALE OF A TALEThe fire rescue crew was returning from security duty at America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
Australian actress Melissa George revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby boy, her fourth child. The joint post with former Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements shows George breastfeeding her newborn, as well as scenes from their French Riviera vacation. The Instagram caption, written by Clements, reads: “@melissageorgeofficial From the maternity ward, straight into a Parisian heatwave (with a toddler… challenging) and now to an epic road trip through Provence and the Côte d’Azur, first stop @hotelcrillonlebrave.” The Perth-born actress is best known for her roles in Home and Away, Grey’s Anatomy, Mulholland Drive and In Treatment. Her last baby announcement was two years ago, when she welcomed her third son, Lyor, at age 47. George has kept the identity of the father of her two youngest sons a secret, and it is unknown if she is in a relationship. She shares her eldest two sons, Raphaël, 12, and Solal, 11, with her ex-partner, Jean-David Blanc. The two split after a highly publicized domestic violence incident in Paris in 2016, which resulted in both being convicted of assault by a French court. George was married to Chilean furniture designer and filmmaker Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.
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England Star Suffers World Cup-Ending Injury While Celebrating Win
A player from England’s World Cup team is out of the tournament after suffering a serious injury while celebrating the country’s win against Mexico. Jordan Henderson, who was a substitute in Sunday’s game, headed behind one of the goals to sing the Oasis hit “Wonderwall” with fans when he fell over an advertising board and landed awkwardly. The team circled around him while the medical personnel rushed to the player, removing him from the field on a stretcher. According to England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, Henderson suffered a “quite serious” wrist injury. He did not fly back to the team’s training base with the rest of the players, instead staying in Mexico City that night. As of this morning, The Athletic reports that he will not take further part in the tournament and requires surgery on his wrist. Henderson has played 91 times for England during his 16-year career and currently plays for Brentford in the Premier League. England is set to face Norway in the quarterfinals on July 11 after their 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday.
The sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith has revealed she was the lucky guest who caught the bouquet at Taylor Swift’s wedding. Ashley Smith was her younger brother’s plus one at the wedding, which took place in New York on Friday and had a 1,000-person guest list. Smith gave fans a closer look at the bouquet she caught in an Instagram post, writing: “Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory 🤍✨🤍 And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️” The flowers appeared to include Queen Anne’s Lace and sweet peas, traditionally associated with protection, beauty and joy. Her Instagram post also included a keepsake napkin from the wedding embroidered with the lyric, “So it’s gonna be forever,” from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space,” along with the couple’s wedding date, location and intertwined “T” monogram.
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A truck spilled an estimated 40,000 pounds of Frank’s RedHot sauce across an Ohio highway during last week’s extreme heat, leaving emergency crews with an unusually messy cleanup. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the driver unknowingly leaked the bright red hot sauce before stopping at a truck stop. Fire crews traced the sticky trail back to the vehicle and alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Because the sauce is acidic, responders could not simply hose it into storm drains. Instead, they used absorbent materials and containment measures to prevent environmental contamination. The trucking company is now responsible for arranging a specialist cleanup. While the spill sparked jokes online, officials warned it may have caused damage to passing vehicles, with one driver claiming that repeated car washes still failed to remove the sticky residue. “A lot of people were shocked, and obviously they see a humorous side of it,” Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton & Galena Fire Chief Chris Kovach told the Columbus Dispatch.
Thieves stole roughly 20 pieces of jewelry worth around $4.5 million from a museum in France during a daring dawn raid on Sunday. The Lalique Museum, located in the northeastern town of Wingen-sur-Moder, is dedicated to Art Nouveau and Art Deco glassmaker René Lalique and opened in 2011. A group of masked intruders forced a door at about 5:30 a.m. and smashed open six display cases, sources close to a police investigation said. The haul was crystal jewelry with no precious gems and cannot be melted down, a second source added. The town’s mayor, Christian Dorschner, suggested that the culprits were “surely well informed to carry out this job in that way.” The break-in follows months after October’s sensational heist at the Louvre, one of the most iconic landmarks in the French capital of Paris, when thieves grabbed and made off with approximately $102 million worth of jewels in just under eight minutes.
A seaplane was left partially submerged in New York City’s East River after a hard landing on Sunday. One of the pilots announced a mayday signal as the Kodiak 100 aircraft bounced off the water and came to a hard stop with Manhattan visible in the distance. Audible gasps ring out in the cabin, as smartphone footage shows panicked passengers in disarray. He is heard telling the passengers that the plane’s pontoon broke. The pontoons are the floats that allow the aircraft to land on water. The Federal Aviation Administration said a wing strut, a rigid structural brace that connects the aircraft’s wing to the main fuselage, snapped. The New York Fire Department said all eight people aboard were safely ejected, while two people with minor injuries refused treatment. Khloe Todd, 16, told the New York Post that she and her family were on the way back from a birthday trip in the Hamptons when the incident happened. “It was a crash, a very bad one,” she said, adding that her grandmother, Ada, was shaken by what happened. “She’s really not feeling well–her ribs, her back, her head. It’s all swollen. It’s all really bad, so we might end up going to the hospital tonight.”
Emergency rescue workers dispatched a helicopter to retrieve four terrified hikers after a chance encounter with a brown bear left them stranded 7,000 feet up a mountain. The incident took place on Saturday on a hiking trail near Hokkaido in Japan. The first of the hikers, reported to be a man in his 60s, came across the bear, thought to have measured almost five feet long, at around 2.30 p.m. local time. He was then joined by three others, and an emergency call for help was placed about two and a half hours later. The group was then forced to wait a nail-biting further hour before the helicopter crews arrived to airlift them to safety. It is the first time the trail has been open to hikers since last August, when the routes were closed following a fatal bear attack on a 26-year-old climber. Such incidents are reportedly at a record high in Japan, which documented 238 encounters and 13 deaths throughout last year.
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A swimmer has been injured in a shark attack at a New York state beach. The man suffered minor lacerations to his feet after the apparent bite at Jones Beach State Park Field 6 in Nassau County, on Friday, during the busy July 4 weekend celebrations. The incident occurred after multiple reports of shark sightings at beaches in New York City and Long Island. The swimmer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a “deep, shark-tooth-like shape” on the bottom of his foot, reported WABC. One witness said he saw the man after the apparent shark attack, and that he didn’t seem aware of what happened to him. “I just see him getting out of the water and going up to the post and to the lifeguard, it didn’t really seem like anything happened and he was holding his foot and they came and got him, but yeah, then they were like ‘everyone get out’ and cleared everything,” said Tyler Grossman. Authorities temporarily closed the beach, although people were allowed back in the water to their waist around an hour later when no other sharks were spotted.
A New Jersey fire rescue crew ended up needing a rescue of its own after a whale slammed into its boat and sank it in a freak Fourth of July accident. The Carteret Fire Department said Marine Unit 2 was heading back from a security assignment near the Statue of Liberty during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations when disaster struck around 4:30 p.m. As the vessel approached the mouth of Raritan Bay, a whale breached directly beneath the boat, smashing into its stern. Mayor Dan Reiman said the collision caused “catastrophic” damage. The boat rapidly filled with water, giving firefighters only seconds to abandon ship before it disappeared beneath the surface. Help arrived from an unlikely pair of first responders: a jet skier and a recreational boater pulled the crew from the water and kept them aboard until marine units from the nearby Perth Amboy Fire Department reached the scene. All of the firefighters made it home safely, according to the department. Officials have not said whether the whale was injured in the collision.