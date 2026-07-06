‘This Is Us’ Star Shares First Glimpse of Baby No. 2
Milo Ventimiglia and his model wife, Jarah Mariano, officially expanded their family in June with the birth of their baby boy, Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. On Monday, Mariano shared photos of the newborn’s tiny hands clasping those of his parents and sister, along with a family photo featuring the couple, their two kids, and their dog. “These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!” she wrote. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ke’ala Coral, on Jan. 23, 2025, shortly after losing their Malibu home and the new home they were building during California’s devastating Palisades wildfires. Ventimiglia and Mariano dated for one year before secretly marrying in a private ceremony in 2023. They announced they were having a second baby on Ke’ala Coral’s first birthday in an Instagram post that revealed Mariano’s baby bump.