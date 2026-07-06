Has Your Mac Been Feeling Sluggish Lately? Try This All-in-One App to Speed It Up

Australian actress Melissa George revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby boy, her fourth child. The joint post with former Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements shows George breastfeeding her newborn, as well as scenes from their French Riviera vacation. The Instagram caption, written by Clements, reads: “@melissageorgeofficial From the maternity ward, straight into a Parisian heatwave (with a toddler… challenging) and now to an epic road trip through Provence and the Côte d’Azur, first stop @hotelcrillonlebrave.” The Perth-born actress is best known for her roles in Home and Away, Grey’s Anatomy, Mulholland Drive and In Treatment. Her last baby announcement was two years ago, when she welcomed her third son, Lyor, at age 47. George has kept the identity of the father of her two youngest sons a secret, and it is unknown if she is in a relationship. She shares her eldest two sons, Raphaël, 12, and Solal, 11, with her ex-partner, Jean-David Blanc. The two split after a highly publicized domestic violence incident in Paris in 2016, which resulted in both being convicted of assault by a French court. George was married to Chilean furniture designer and filmmaker Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.
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- 1‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, 49, Secretly Welcomes Fourth BabyBY GEORGE!The Perth-born star shared the surprise news in a vacation post featuring a breastfeeding photo from the French Riviera.
- 2Dramatic Video Captures Rescue After Plane Crashes in RiverCLOSE CALLThis is the second time this month that passengers have had to be rescued from New York City’s East River.
Partner updateAD BY ezCaterHere’s How to Make Office Food Orders a Whole Lot SimplerWHO’S HUNGRY?ezCater makes being point person on office food orders stress-free.
- 3‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer Dead at 37‘FOREVER LOVED’Lauren Bennett topped the charts with her feature on LMFAO’s hit song.
- 4'Catastrophic’ Category 5 Super Typhoon Hits U.S. Soil LIFE-THREATENING WINDSA super typhoon with winds of around 150 mph hit the U.S. Pacific territories on Monday.
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- 5Trash King Busted in Mountain of Trash in National ParkTRASH TALKMark Anton Gatz was arrested on June 25 for living among a half-ton of trash in an Arizona national forest.
- 6England Star Suffers World Cup-Ending Injury Celebrating WinPARTY FOULThe player is set to undergo wrist surgery.
- 7The Guest Who Caught Taylor Swift’s Bouquet Is RevealedCATCH OF THE DAYOne of the 1,000 guests at the wedding said she caught the bouquet.
- 8Truck Spills 40,000 Pounds of Frank’s RedHot SauceA STICKY SITUATIONEmergency crews were left with an unusually messy cleanup.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 9Thieves Snatch Millions’ Worth of Jewelry in Dawn HeistGLASS ACTThe masked gang smashed six display cases and made off with about 20 precious pieces before the police arrived.
- 10Bear Scare Leaves Hikers Stranded at 7,000 FeetBEAR WITH USThe climbers were left with no option but to wait out a helicopter rescue as the nightmare ordeal unfolded.
Terrifying new footage shows rescuers saving eight passengers from a downed seaplane in the East River. NYPD Harbor Unit officers are seen approaching a partially capsized seaplane in a dramatic video that Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared on X on Monday. “No missing, no injuries!” one officer shouts to the rest of the rescuers as they reach the eight passengers, helping them one by one onto their boat. Officers encourage the frightened passengers as they lead them to safety, with one officer telling a woman, “You’re doing really well.” The Kodiak 100 plane went down on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. while en route from East Hampton, with one wing completely submerged after the crash. Two of the eight passengers suffered minor injuries and received medical care. No serious injuries were reported. The plane was later towed to the docks.
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Lauren Bennett, the singer featured on LMFAO’s No. 1 hit “Party Rock Anthem,” has died at 37. Members of Bennett’s former band, G.R.L., released a statement on the band’s official Instagram page on Monday announcing her death. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the statement reads. “Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.” The English-born singer began her career at just 18 with Paradiso Girls in 2007. She later joined G.R.L. and released songs such as “Ugly Heart” and “Lighthouse.” Throughout her time with those bands, the singer—whose cause of death has not been disclosed—maintained a successful solo career, including her biggest career feat on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem.” The song spent six weeks at the top of Billboard’s Top 100 and quickly became one of the most recognizable party songs of the 2010s. Bennett also worked with successful artists CeeLo Green and will.i.am. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bennett’s representative for comment.
An intense Category 5 typhoon has battered U.S. soil for only the sixth time in recorded history. The tropical cyclone Super Typhoon Bavi struck the island of Rota, part of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth, on Monday, with winds of around 150 miles per hour, causing devastation. The full extent of the damage to the small island, with a population of fewer than 2,000 people, is unclear at the moment. However, prior to making landfall, the National Weather Service warned that Rota getting hit by Bavi, could leave it “uninhabitable for weeks, perhaps longer.” It also warned that the “catastrophic winds” will cause an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening” situation. Juan Pan Guerrero, president of the Rota Chamber of Commerce, reported to AFP power outages and downed power lines amid the “major, major storm.” As noted by The Washington Post, one of the National Weather Service’s Guam-based weather radar machines captured Rota in the eye of a massive storm before it went down as conditions worsened. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci described the image as showing Rota in an “oasis of calm surrounded by a ring of hell.” Bavi remained a Category 5 typhoon as it moved westward.
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An Arizona man was arrested after being found living in a pile of trash in a national park. Mark Aaron Gatz, 65, was taken into custody on June 25 after his eight-year-long stay in the Tonto National Forest with a half-ton barricade of trash as his shelter. “I was flabbergasted by the amount of debris in the area,” an officer said in several federal court filings following the incident. He also said it was “possibly one of the worst residential cases he has seen.” After the forest’s officers received complaints about “several large structures” and “several years’ worth of trash... scattered throughout the forest of roughly an acre,” as detailed in a June 29 citation, they spotted the Arizona man. Gatz, who had six outstanding arrest warrants, and his immeasurable pile of trash were located in a popular area for visitors to mountain bike, off-road, and hike. In addition to his previous criminal record, he allegedly violated several laws, including “Camping for a Period Longer than Allowed by Order,” “Taking Possession/Living on Forest Grounds,” and “Damaging any Natural Feature or other Property of the United States.” Gatz is currently detained as a potential flight risk.
A player from England’s World Cup team is out of the tournament after suffering a serious injury while celebrating the country’s win against Mexico. Jordan Henderson, who was a substitute in Sunday’s game, headed behind one of the goals to sing the Oasis hit “Wonderwall” with fans when he fell over an advertising board and landed awkwardly. The team circled around him while the medical personnel rushed to the player, removing him from the field on a stretcher. According to England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, Henderson suffered a “quite serious” wrist injury. He did not fly back to the team’s training base with the rest of the players, instead staying in Mexico City that night. As of this morning, The Athletic reports that he will not take further part in the tournament and requires surgery on his wrist. Henderson has played 91 times for England during his 16-year career and currently plays for Brentford in the Premier League. England is set to face Norway in the quarterfinals on July 11 after their 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday.
The sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith has revealed she was the lucky guest who caught the bouquet at Taylor Swift’s wedding. Ashley Smith was her younger brother’s plus one at the wedding, which took place in New York on Friday and had a 1,000-person guest list. Smith gave fans a closer look at the bouquet she caught in an Instagram post, writing: “Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory 🤍✨🤍 And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️” The flowers appeared to include Queen Anne’s Lace and sweet peas, traditionally associated with protection, beauty and joy. Her Instagram post also included a keepsake napkin from the wedding embroidered with the lyric, “So it’s gonna be forever,” from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space,” along with the couple’s wedding date, location and intertwined “T” monogram.
A truck spilled an estimated 40,000 pounds of Frank’s RedHot sauce across an Ohio highway during last week’s extreme heat, leaving emergency crews with an unusually messy cleanup. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the driver unknowingly leaked the bright red hot sauce before stopping at a truck stop. Fire crews traced the sticky trail back to the vehicle and alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Because the sauce is acidic, responders could not simply hose it into storm drains. Instead, they used absorbent materials and containment measures to prevent environmental contamination. The trucking company is now responsible for arranging a specialist cleanup. While the spill sparked jokes online, officials warned it may have caused damage to passing vehicles, with one driver claiming that repeated car washes still failed to remove the sticky residue. “A lot of people were shocked, and obviously they see a humorous side of it,” Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton & Galena Fire Chief Chris Kovach told the Columbus Dispatch.
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Thieves stole roughly 20 pieces of jewelry worth around $4.5 million from a museum in France during a daring dawn raid on Sunday. The Lalique Museum, located in the northeastern town of Wingen-sur-Moder, is dedicated to Art Nouveau and Art Deco glassmaker René Lalique and opened in 2011. A group of masked intruders forced a door at about 5:30 a.m. and smashed open six display cases, sources close to a police investigation said. The haul was crystal jewelry with no precious gems and cannot be melted down, a second source added. The town’s mayor, Christian Dorschner, suggested that the culprits were “surely well informed to carry out this job in that way.” The break-in follows months after October’s sensational heist at the Louvre, one of the most iconic landmarks in the French capital of Paris, when thieves grabbed and made off with approximately $102 million worth of jewels in just under eight minutes.
Emergency rescue workers dispatched a helicopter to retrieve four terrified hikers after a chance encounter with a brown bear left them stranded 7,000 feet up a mountain. The incident took place on Saturday on a hiking trail near Hokkaido in Japan. The first of the hikers, reported to be a man in his 60s, came across the bear, thought to have measured almost five feet long, at around 2.30 p.m. local time. He was then joined by three others, and an emergency call for help was placed about two and a half hours later. The group was then forced to wait a nail-biting further hour before the helicopter crews arrived to airlift them to safety. It is the first time the trail has been open to hikers since last August, when the routes were closed following a fatal bear attack on a 26-year-old climber. Such incidents are reportedly at a record high in Japan, which documented 238 encounters and 13 deaths throughout last year.