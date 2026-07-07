Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Argentina Defeats Egypt With Stunning Three-Goal Comeback
GOATS?
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.07.26 4:27PM EDT 
The Argentina Men's National Team celebrates its win against Egypt in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16
Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria

Argentina defeated Egypt in a 3-2 come-from-behind thriller on Tuesday in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. The 2022 champs, led by captain Lionel Messi, closed a 2-0 deficit in the final moments of the game at Atlanta Stadium. With a header from defender Cristian Romero in the 80th minute and a game-equalizer by striker Messi in the 84th minute, the 2024 Copa America champs went into stoppage time tied against Egypt. The world’s No. 1 team secured the win in stoppage time with a goal from Enzo Fernández, though the victory was marred by controversy; a VAR-affirmed foul against Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez on the far side of the field disallowed a goal by Egypt’s midfielder Mostafa Zico in the 58th minute. Though Messi missed a penalty kick in the first half, he currently leads the World Cup in goals, with his game-tying goal marking his eighth of the tournament and putting him ahead of France’s Mbappe (7 goals) and Norway’s Haaland (7 goals). France and Argentina are favored to compete in a repeat of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Finals, which Argentina won on penalties, 4-2, after a 3-3 matchup. If Argentina secures the title for the second consecutive tournament, the 2024 Copa America champs would become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.

Read it at ESPN

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2

Popular Dog Food Recalled Over ‘Sharp Metal’ Choking Risk

PAWS OFF
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.07.26 3:48PM EDT 
Dog eating from bowl
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Pedigree has recalled two lots of wet dog food due to concerns that sharp pieces of metal and plastic were present, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Manufacturer Mars Petcare said the cans—specifically 13.2-ounce cans of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor—failed internal quality checks and were slated for destruction, but were then mistakenly distributed for sale nationwide. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the diversion of these products into the marketplace,” a company spokesperson told The Independent. Pedigree did not say how such an error came to be. No incidents involving the problematic batch have been made public, but Pedigree has warned that dogs who eat the contaminated food could choke, sustain mouth injuries, or even die.

Read it at The Independent

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Partner update

Here’s How to Make Office Food Orders a Whole Lot Simpler
WHO’S HUNGRY?
AD BY ezCater
Published 07.06.26 12:00AM EDT 
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3
Pilot Jumps Out of Plane to His Death Mid-Flight
DEATH PLUNGE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.07.26 12:09PM EDT 
Leandro Bertazzo
JamPress

A trainee pilot was forced to take control of a plane and land alone after her instructor opened the cockpit door and jumped to his death during a flight in Argentina. The 22-year-old student, who has a pilot’s license but only limited hours of flight time, was flying with instructor Leandro Bertazzo, 42, when he reportedly removed his headset, gathered his belongings, unfastened his seatbelt, and exited the two-seat Cessna C-150 while it was airborne over Toledo. Bertazzo’s body was later found in a nearby field, around 20 minutes after the alarm was raised. The student immediately alerted authorities and then safely guided the aircraft back to the airfield. “She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism, she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,” said Eduardo Alvarez, director of the flight school where Bertazzo worked. Alvarez described the instructor as “always smiling” and said an investigation into the unexplained incident remains ongoing.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The Sun

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4
‘Law and Order’ Star Becomes First Woman to Host Emmys in 15 Years
'GREAT HONOR'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.07.26 3:04PM EDT 
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has been announced as the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years. Hargitay, 62, will lead the 78th Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 14 on NBC, making her the first woman since Jane Lynch hosted in 2011. “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said in a statement. She is only the fourth woman this century to host the awards ceremony, and she is a surprising pick for the annual event, which typically opts for comedians. “Mariska is one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity, and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and culture,” the Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said of hosting. Hargitay won an Outstanding Lead Drama Actress Emmy in 2006 for her long-running Law & Order role and has been nominated another eight times for the honor.

Read it at Variety

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Celebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s Mood-Boosting Cannabis Treats
BEYOND THE COOLER
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.07.26 12:28PM EDT 
Published 06.08.26 7:49PM EDT 
Camino CBD Gummies
Camino.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From sunset swims to barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.

Watermelon Spritz 'Uplifting' Gummies
Shop At Camino

Looking for an energy-boosting or uplifting effect? Camino has you covered with tasting, sour, and regular gummies designed to give you a gentle, controlled buzz without the next-day hangover, upset stomach, or pounding headache. Available in two, five, and 10-THC strengths, Camino’s dessert-worthy cannabis gummies are here to help you celebrate sans guilt, sleep without interruption, and relax when the endless invitations start to cause anxiety. They’ve even got a spiked chocolate bar for those who prefer cacao to fruit-flavored candies. Sweet summer, unlocked.

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5
Manhattan Skyscraper Evacuated Over Collapse Fears
MIDTOWN MAYHEM
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 07.07.26 11:57AM EDT 
Published 07.07.26 11:56AM EDT 
skyscraper
FDNY

A Midtown Manhattan skyscraper has been evacuated after construction workers discovered structural problems that raised fears of a possible collapse. Crews cleared the 37-story building on East 42nd Street shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday after two support beams on the 21st and 22nd floors began buckling. Officials said floors 21 through 26 showed signs of stress and partial failure. The building, which previously housed pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was emptied as a precaution, with no injuries reported. Eight nearby buildings were also evacuated while emergency crews assessed the situation. The FDNY said it was responding to a “major technical rescue response,” while New York City Department of Buildings inspectors launched an investigation. A section of East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenues has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as officials assess the building’s safety. The building is undergoing a luxury apartment conversion.

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6
Paris Hilton Abuse Scandal School Loses License
LENGTHY CITATIONS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.07.26 1:59PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: Celebrity hotel heiress Paris Hilton poses for photographs outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the House of Representatives is set to vote on The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Citing her own traumatizing experience at Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was a teenager, Hilton has lobbied for three years for the legislations that would place greater federal safeguards on institutional youth treatment programs. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Paris Hilton’s alma mater has had its license revoked amid an abuse scandal. The state of Utah said on Monday that Provo Canyon School’s Springfield campus “failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients.” The socialite, 45, said she was abused when she attended the boarding school for nearly a year in the 1990s. She alleges that she was given unknown pills, locked naked in solitary confinement, and was watched by members of staff as she showered. Among the citations, which date to 2025, are the use of unnecessary restraint, aggressive physical contact, failure to seek medical care for an injured student, and failure to submit employee background checks. In a statement Tuesday, hotel heiress Hilton, 45, said, “For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.” The state said all services must be terminated by Aug. 6, while the school has 15 days to request a hearing from the Department of Health & Human Services.

Read it at NBC News

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7
Missing 14-Year-Old Found Alive 3 Years After Disappearance
‘IN SHOCK AND DISBELIEF’
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.07.26 11:22AM EDT 
Andrew Oliver Escobar
Facebook/Help Find Andrew Oliver Escobar

A 14-year-old boy who vanished three years ago has been found alive, ending a lengthy search that consumed his family and authorities. Andrew Escobar was located in El Paso, Texas, after police said his mother, Miriam Felix, took him from his home state of New Mexico in July 2023 when he was 11. His father, Juan Escobar, said he and Andrew’s stepmother even left their jobs to search full-time for the missing boy. Juan said he was “in shock and disbelief” when an El Paso police officer called to say Andrew had been identified after Felix triggered an alert while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Andrew was last seen in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with authorities alleging Felix violated a custody agreement. Felix is now awaiting extradition proceedings. “Physically, he’s well, but he’s just been through so much the last three years emotionally and mentally,” Escobar told KAOT7 of his son.

Read it at The New York Post

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8
NFL Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 24 Revealed
NEW CLOSURE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.07.26 12:09PM EDT 
Marshawn Kneeland
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died by suicide last November. The Concussion & CTE Foundation announced Tuesday that Boston University researchers diagnosed Kneeland with the degenerative brain disease following a post-mortem analysis. The second-year NFL player was 24 when he died on Nov. 5, days after scoring the first touchdown of his career in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. “Unfortunately, I was not surprised to find CTE in the brain of Mr. Kneeland, because we have found this progressive brain disease in nearly half of the athletes we’ve studied who have died before the age of 30,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center. Kneeland’s family, including his girlfriend Catalina Mancera, who gave birth to the couple’s son, Makhai, last month, said the diagnosis offered “important context” for what he may have been experiencing. “While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” the family said. “We share this information to help people understand what NFL and other high-contact sport athletes might be struggling with. Raising awareness is important to us. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life. One Love.” Texas authorities previously reported Kneeland died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading state troopers on a pursuit near Dallas. Seven months after his death, Kneeland became a father when his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, gave birth to their son, Makhai, in June. Announcing the birth on Instagram, Mancera called the baby “my favorite gift from you,” while the Cowboys established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support her and their son.

Read it at People

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Lovense’s App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR Content
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Lovense edge 2 prostate massager
Lovense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.

Lovense Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager
Shop At Lovense

The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

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9
‘Explosive’ Diarrhea Parasite Cases Rocket in Alarming Outbreak
STOMACH TROUBLE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.07.26 12:20PM EDT 
amoeba_n8ylk1

Smith Collection/Getty Images

Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection behind bouts of “explosive,” watery diarrhea, have rocketed nationwide, with Michigan reporting almost 700. Michigan counted 678 cases by Monday—a near-fourfold leap from the 170 tallied less than a week earlier, and roughly 14 times its usual annual total of 50. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, warned that the count is “a moving target,” pointing to the gap between when someone eats tainted food and the onset of symptoms. Nationally, the CDC flagged well over 400 infections across 18 states last Friday and labeled the clusters “alarming,” while stressing that there is no evidence the outbreaks share a single nationwide source. The parasite travels through water and uncooked produce fouled with human waste, and can take up to two weeks to make someone ill. A 2022 flare-up in Florida was traced to bagged salad kits. Ohio has seen its own spike, with 177 cases by July 2, 171 of which have been reported since June 20. The outbreak has caused no fatalities, and officials advise cooking produce or rinsing it thoroughly under the tap.

Read it at Guardian

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10
Legendary MLB Closer Dies at 73
‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.07.26 10:24AM EDT 
Al Holland pitching for the Phillies
Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Former Phillies closer Al Holland died on Saturday in South Carolina at 73. “The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85,” the team announced in a post shared to X. “The club and fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia.” Holland led Philadelphia to the 1983 World Series, which the team lost 4-1. The lefty closer had 25 saves that season, including Game 1 of the series, earning him the title of National League Relief Man of the Year. After a ten-season career with the Phillies and other teams, including the Yankees, Pirates, Angels, and Giants, the North Carolina A&T baseball alum retired from the MLB in 1987 and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. The Roanoke, Virginia, native was reported to be surrounded by family when he died on July 4, and is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Read it at New York Post

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