Paris Hilton Abuse Scandal School Loses License
Paris Hilton’s alma mater has had its license revoked amid an abuse scandal. The state of Utah said on Monday that Provo Canyon School’s Springfield campus “failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients.” The socialite, 45, said she was abused when she attended the boarding school for nearly a year in the 1990s. She alleges that she was given unknown pills, locked naked in solitary confinement, and was watched by members of staff as she showered. Among the citations, which date to 2025, are the use of unnecessary restraint, aggressive physical contact, failure to seek medical care for an injured student, and failure to submit employee background checks. In a statement Tuesday, hotel heiress Hilton, 45, said, “For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.” The state said all services must be terminated by Aug. 6, while the school has 15 days to request a hearing from the Department of Health & Human Services.