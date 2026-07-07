Iconic Dolly Parton Musical Set for 2027 Broadway Debut

Paris Hilton’s alma mater has had its license revoked amid an abuse scandal. The state of Utah said on Monday that Provo Canyon School’s Springfield campus “failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients.” The socialite, 45, said she was abused when she attended the boarding school for nearly a year in the 1990s. She alleges that she was given unknown pills, locked naked in solitary confinement, and was watched by members of staff as she showered. Among the citations, which date to 2025, are the use of unnecessary restraint, aggressive physical contact, failure to seek medical care for an injured student, and failure to submit employee background checks. In a statement Tuesday, hotel heiress Hilton, 45, said, “For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.” The state said all services must be terminated by Aug. 6, while the school has 15 days to request a hearing from the Department of Health & Human Services.
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- 1Paris Hilton Abuse Scandal School Loses LicenseLENGTHY CITATIONSThe socialite has said she was one of the school’s alleged victims.
- 2Pilot Jumps Out of Plane to His Death Mid-FlightDEATH PLUNGEA 22-year-old trainee pilot had to land the plane alone.
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- 3Manhattan Skyscraper Evacuated Over Collapse FearsMIDTOWN MAYHEMAuthorities fear the the 37-story building could collapse.
- 4Iconic Dolly Parton Musical Set for 2027 Broadway DebutTRUE ORIGINALThe legendary singer-songwriter’s memoir will hit the stage on her 81st birthday.
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- 5Missing 14-Year-Old Found Alive 3 Years After Disappearance‘IN SHOCK AND DISBELIEF’The boy was taken out of his home state by his mother in 2023.
- 6NFL Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 24 RevealedNEW CLOSUREThe family said the diagnosis provides “important context” for the struggles he may have been facing.
- 7Number of Americans Taking Weight Loss Drugs at Record HighWEIGHT FOR IT...The rise in medication use comes alongside a decline in obesity rates.
- 8'Explosive' Diarrhea Parasite Cases Rocket in New OutbreakSTOMACH TROUBLEClusters have now surfaced across at least 18 states.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 9Man Blown From 12th-Floor Apartment in Tornado DisasterTORNADO TERRORThe man is now in intensive care in hospital.
- 10Legendary MLB Closer Dies at 73‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’The Phillies paid tribute to relief pitcher Al Holland following his death on July 4.
A trainee pilot was forced to take control of a plane and land alone after her instructor opened the cockpit door and jumped to his death during a flight in Argentina. The 22-year-old student, who has a pilot’s license but only limited hours of flight time, was flying with instructor Leandro Bertazzo, 42, when he reportedly removed his headset, gathered his belongings, unfastened his seatbelt, and exited the two-seat Cessna C-150 while it was airborne over Toledo. Bertazzo’s body was later found in a nearby field, around 20 minutes after the alarm was raised. The student immediately alerted authorities and then safely guided the aircraft back to the airfield. “She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism, she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,” said Eduardo Alvarez, director of the flight school where Bertazzo worked. Alvarez described the instructor as “always smiling” and said an investigation into the unexplained incident remains ongoing.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
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A Midtown Manhattan skyscraper has been evacuated after construction workers discovered structural problems that raised fears of a possible collapse. Crews cleared the 37-story building on East 42nd Street shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday after two support beams on the 21st and 22nd floors began buckling. Officials said floors 21 through 26 showed signs of stress and partial failure. The building, which previously housed pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was emptied as a precaution, with no injuries reported. Eight nearby buildings were also evacuated while emergency crews assessed the situation. The FDNY said it was responding to a “major technical rescue response,” while New York City Department of Buildings inspectors launched an investigation. A section of East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenues has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as officials assess the building’s safety. The building is undergoing a luxury apartment conversion.
Iconic Dolly Parton Musical Set for 2027 Broadway Debut
Dolly Parton’s memoir musical, DOLLY: A True Original Musical, will debut at the St. James Theater in Manhattan on January 19, the same day the “Queen of Country” turns 81. Parton’s Broadway release follows the play’s successful run at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, at which the play saw “strong ticket sales” and was “well received by audiences,” according to The New York Times. Parton and her team spent the past year revising the play before its debut at the country’s biggest musical theater scene, which the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have some big news that I am so excited to share,” the ten-time Grammy winner said. “Now this isn’t a story about sparkle and shine on the outside. It’s about where I really come from, what I’ve lived, what I’ve lost, what I’ve loved, and how I found my way.” Parton, a Tennessee native, also announced in her post that the play, directed by nine-time Tony nominee Bartlett Sher, will feature exclusive new songs. The official cast of the show has not yet been released, but Parton herself will not be in it.
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A 14-year-old boy who vanished three years ago has been found alive, ending a lengthy search that consumed his family and authorities. Andrew Escobar was located in El Paso, Texas, after police said his mother, Miriam Felix, took him from his home state of New Mexico in July 2023 when he was 11. His father, Juan Escobar, said he and Andrew’s stepmother even left their jobs to search full-time for the missing boy. Juan said he was “in shock and disbelief” when an El Paso police officer called to say Andrew had been identified after Felix triggered an alert while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Andrew was last seen in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with authorities alleging Felix violated a custody agreement. Felix is now awaiting extradition proceedings. “Physically, he’s well, but he’s just been through so much the last three years emotionally and mentally,” Escobar told KAOT7 of his son.
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died by suicide last November. The Concussion & CTE Foundation announced Tuesday that Boston University researchers diagnosed Kneeland with the degenerative brain disease following a post-mortem analysis. The second-year NFL player was 24 when he died on Nov. 5, days after scoring the first touchdown of his career in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. “Unfortunately, I was not surprised to find CTE in the brain of Mr. Kneeland, because we have found this progressive brain disease in nearly half of the athletes we’ve studied who have died before the age of 30,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center. Kneeland’s family, including his girlfriend Catalina Mancera, who gave birth to the couple’s son, Makhai, last month, said the diagnosis offered “important context” for what he may have been experiencing. “While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” the family said. “We share this information to help people understand what NFL and other high-contact sport athletes might be struggling with. Raising awareness is important to us. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life. One Love.” Texas authorities previously reported Kneeland died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading state troopers on a pursuit near Dallas. Seven months after his death, Kneeland became a father when his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, gave birth to their son, Makhai, in June. Announcing the birth on Instagram, Mancera called the baby “my favorite gift from you,” while the Cowboys established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support her and their son.
Weight-loss drugs are becoming increasingly common across the United States, with a new Gallup poll showing a record share of adults have now used them. The survey found that 15 percent of Americans have taken a weight-loss medication at some point, while 11 percent say they are currently using one—a significant jump from the 3 percent reported in 2024. The national poll, conducted among more than 5,000 adults from late May to early June, comes as access to obesity medications expands. Lower costs, new treatments entering the market, including oral versions, and broader approvals for health conditions beyond weight loss have helped drive adoption. “This validates what I think we’re all seeing in practice, that it’s really dramatically changing how care is happening,” said Dr. Scott Hagan, an obesity specialist at the University of Washington. The rise in medication use comes alongside a decline in obesity rates, which have fallen to 36.4 percent this year after reaching 39.9 percent in 2022.
Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection behind bouts of “explosive,” watery diarrhea, have rocketed nationwide, with Michigan reporting almost 700. Michigan counted 678 cases by Monday—a near-fourfold leap from the 170 tallied less than a week earlier, and roughly 14 times its usual annual total of 50. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, warned that the count is “a moving target,” pointing to the gap between when someone eats tainted food and the onset of symptoms. Nationally, the CDC flagged well over 400 infections across 18 states last Friday and labeled the clusters “alarming,” while stressing that there is no evidence the outbreaks share a single nationwide source. The parasite travels through water and uncooked produce fouled with human waste, and can take up to two weeks to make someone ill. A 2022 flare-up in Florida was traced to bagged salad kits. Ohio has seen its own spike, with 177 cases by July 2, 171 of which have been reported since June 20. The outbreak has caused no fatalities, and officials advise cooking produce or rinsing it thoroughly under the tap.
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A 30-year-old man was blown out of his 12th-floor apartment after a powerful tornado tore through central China, leaving him critically injured as the deadly storm devastated parts of Hubei province. The man, who was inside his home in the city of Huanggang, was swept away along with furniture, including a sofa and cabinets, when the tornado struck, according to local media reports. He was later rescued and taken to a hospital intensive care unit. The violent storm killed at least 11 people and injured more than 331 others after winds reached up to 160 mph, ripping apart homes, overturning vehicles and damaging farmland. More than 4,800 houses were damaged across Hubei, a major industrial region. Authorities said the extreme weather was linked to the combination of Typhoon Maysak and the region’s early-summer rainy season. Tornadoes are uncommon in Hubei province, with the region’s previous major tornado reported in May 2021.
Former Phillies closer Al Holland died on Saturday in South Carolina at 73. “The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85,” the team announced in a post shared to X. “The club and fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia.” Holland led Philadelphia to the 1983 World Series, which the team lost 4-1. The lefty closer had 25 saves that season, including Game 1 of the series, earning him the title of National League Relief Man of the Year. After a ten-season career with the Phillies and other teams, including the Yankees, Pirates, Angels, and Giants, the North Carolina A&T baseball alum retired from the MLB in 1987 and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. The Roanoke, Virginia, native was reported to be surrounded by family when he died on July 4, and is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children. His cause of death has not been disclosed.