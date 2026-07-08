Supreme Court’s Last Official Crier Dies at 102

A search operation is underway after a Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying five crew members disappeared from radar screens during a flight to Karachi. The K2 Airways aircraft departed Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday when it reported a navigational system malfunction at about 9:18 p.m. local time, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority. Air traffic controllers attempted to assist the crew, but contact was lost just minutes later as the aircraft was flying roughly 186 miles west of Karachi. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 indicates the 27-year-old cargo jet may have crashed into the Arabian Sea after a series of dramatic altitude changes. The aircraft reportedly dropped around 5,000 feet in less than a minute, climbed 6,000 feet within 30 seconds, then entered a steep descent from 36,550 feet. Its final transmitted position showed it at 1,100 feet above sea level with an unusually rapid descent rate. Pakistani authorities have launched a multi-agency search-and-rescue mission, while K2 Airways said it is cooperating fully with investigators. “We continue to pray, earnestly, for the safety of our colleagues,” the airline said.
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- 1Search Launched as Boeing 737 Vanishes in FlightNO TRACEThe aircraft, which was carrying five crew members, vanished above the Arabian Sea.
- 2Flight Abruptly Axed After Crew’s Wild Drunk Night OutUNEXPECTED TURBULENCEOne crew member reportedly collapsed while another vomited at a luxury Caribbean resort.
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- 3Supreme Court’s Last Official Crier Dies at 102LAST OF HIS KINDHe remained on staff at a law firm until he was 100.
- 4Miley Cyrus’ Sister Falls During Festival PerformanceSTAGE DIVEThe star took a tumble while performing at a festival in Canada.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 5Argentina Defeats Egypt With Stunning Three-Goal ComebackGOATS?The reigning champs survived yet another 3-2 victory in the knockout stage after nearly losing Friday’s intense matchup against Cape Verde.
- 6Popular Dog Food Recalled Over ‘Sharp Metal’ Choking RiskPAWS OFFPet owners are being urged to check their cans after metal pieces were discovered in the food.
- 7Pilot Jumps Out of Plane to His Death Mid-FlightDEATH PLUNGEA 22-year-old trainee pilot had to land the plane alone.
- 8Mariska Hargitay Is The First Woman to Host Emmys in Decades'GREAT HONOR'The country’s favorite detective is taking on another iconic role this fall.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 9Manhattan Skyscraper Evacuated Over Collapse FearsMIDTOWN MAYHEMAuthorities fear the the 37-story building could collapse.
- 10Paris Hilton Abuse Scandal School Loses LicenseLENGTHY CITATIONSThe socialite has said she was one of the school’s alleged victims.
A British Airways flight from Barbados to London was abruptly canceled after a booze-fueled night out by crew members ended with one collapsing and another vomiting at a luxury Caribbean resort. Flight BA254 was scheduled to depart the capital, Bridgetown, on Sunday afternoon, but was grounded after airline executives stood down the entire crew, leaving up to 336 passengers stranded. The Boeing 777-200 had been due to arrive in London on Monday morning. According to The Sun, the crew had been drinking vodka and beer at a $667-a-night beachfront resort popular with honeymooners and families. Guests reportedly began filming after the group became visibly intoxicated, with some crew members allegedly responding: “We’re British Airways crew, what of it?” The newspaper reported that one stewardess threw up at the hotel bar, while another crew member collapsed and had to be helped back to his room. Four crew members were reportedly suspended, and additional colleagues were stood down as the airline conducts an internal investigation. “We expect the highest standards of our crew, and we are urgently investigating this matter,” British Airways told the Daily Mail.
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Supreme Court’s Last Official Crier Dies at 102
The Supreme Court’s last-ever crier has died at the age of 102. George Hutchinson started working in the country’s top court as a page when he was 15 years old, and would go on to deliver ceremonial remarks opening some of the biggest cases in American history. He announced the arrival of the justices and gaveled the court to order for most cases from 1952 to 1962, including Brown v. Board of Education. The job has since been assumed by the court-martial. He would also be used to pass messages between justices on the bench, hand them water, and fetch the World Series score from the office and return it to baseball-loving justices in session. After being drafted to serve in Europe at the end of WW2, he returned to the court, where he first worked in the marshal’s office and then took the job of the crier. He left the Supreme Court in 1962 and federal government service in 1985. From here, he joined law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, remaining on the company’s staff until he was 100.
Noah Cyrus, younger sister of Miley and daughter of Billy Ray, had an unfortunate mishap while performing at a festival in Canada. Cyrus, 26, was performing at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon on Monday when she fell on stage mid-performance. Undeterred, she continued singing while getting back up again, and urged her audience, “Please put that on TikTok!” The 26-year-old is currently supporting TikTok star and ‘Ordinary’ singer Alex Warren on tour across North America. Cyrus began her career as a child actor, voicing the titular character in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo in 2008. She made her musical debut in 2016 at age 16 with the single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth, before releasing her first album in 2022. She comes from an incredibly musical family–in addition to her father Billy Ray, best known for his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart,” and superstar sister Miley whose lengthy career dates back to Disney’s Hannah Montana, Noah’s brother Trace was also a member of the band Metro Station.
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Argentina defeated Egypt in a 3-2 come-from-behind thriller on Tuesday in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. The 2022 champs, led by captain Lionel Messi, closed a 2-0 deficit in the final moments of the game at Atlanta Stadium. With a header from defender Cristian Romero in the 80th minute and a game-equalizer by striker Messi in the 84th minute, the 2024 Copa America champs went into stoppage time tied against Egypt. The world’s No. 1 team secured the win in stoppage time with a goal from Enzo Fernández, though the victory was marred by controversy; a VAR-affirmed foul against Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez on the far side of the field disallowed a goal by Egypt’s midfielder Mostafa Zico in the 58th minute. Though Messi missed a penalty kick in the first half, he currently leads the World Cup in goals, with his game-tying goal marking his eighth of the tournament and putting him ahead of France’s Mbappe (7 goals) and Norway’s Haaland (7 goals). France and Argentina are favored to compete in a repeat of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Finals, which Argentina won on penalties, 4-2, after a 3-3 matchup. If Argentina secures the title for the second consecutive tournament, the 2024 Copa America champs would become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.
Pedigree has recalled two lots of wet dog food due to concerns that sharp pieces of metal and plastic were present, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Manufacturer Mars Petcare said the cans—specifically 13.2-ounce cans of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor—failed internal quality checks and were slated for destruction, but were then mistakenly distributed for sale nationwide. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the diversion of these products into the marketplace,” a company spokesperson told The Independent. Pedigree did not say how such an error came to be. No incidents involving the problematic batch have been made public, but Pedigree has warned that dogs who eat the contaminated food could choke, sustain mouth injuries, or even die.
A trainee pilot was forced to take control of a plane and land alone after her instructor opened the cockpit door and jumped to his death during a flight in Argentina. The 22-year-old student, who has a pilot’s license but only limited hours of flight time, was flying with instructor Leandro Bertazzo, 42, when he reportedly removed his headset, gathered his belongings, unfastened his seatbelt, and exited the two-seat Cessna C-150 while it was airborne over Toledo. Bertazzo’s body was later found in a nearby field, around 20 minutes after the alarm was raised. The student immediately alerted authorities and then safely guided the aircraft back to the airfield. “She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism, she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,” said Eduardo Alvarez, director of the flight school where Bertazzo worked. Alvarez described the instructor as “always smiling” and said an investigation into the unexplained incident remains ongoing.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has been announced as the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years. Hargitay, 62, will lead the 78th Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 14 on NBC, making her the first woman since Jane Lynch hosted in 2011. “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said in a statement. She is only the fourth woman this century to host the awards ceremony, and she is a surprising pick for the annual event, which typically opts for comedians. “Mariska is one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity, and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and culture,” the Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said of hosting. Hargitay won an Outstanding Lead Drama Actress Emmy in 2006 for her long-running Law & Order role and has been nominated another eight times for the honor.
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A Midtown Manhattan skyscraper has been evacuated after construction workers discovered structural problems that raised fears of a possible collapse. Crews cleared the 37-story building on East 42nd Street shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday after two support beams on the 21st and 22nd floors began buckling. Officials said floors 21 through 26 showed signs of stress and partial failure. The building, which previously housed pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was emptied as a precaution, with no injuries reported. Eight nearby buildings were also evacuated while emergency crews assessed the situation. The FDNY said it was responding to a “major technical rescue response,” while New York City Department of Buildings inspectors launched an investigation. A section of East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenues has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as officials assess the building’s safety. The building is undergoing a luxury apartment conversion.
Paris Hilton’s alma mater has had its license revoked amid an abuse scandal. The state of Utah said on Monday that Provo Canyon School’s Springfield campus “failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients.” The socialite, 45, said she was abused when she attended the boarding school for nearly a year in the 1990s. She alleges that she was given unknown pills, locked naked in solitary confinement, and was watched by members of staff as she showered. Among the citations, which date to 2025, are the use of unnecessary restraint, aggressive physical contact, failure to seek medical care for an injured student, and failure to submit employee background checks. In a statement Tuesday, hotel heiress Hilton, 45, said, “For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.” The state said all services must be terminated by Aug. 6, while the school has 15 days to request a hearing from the Department of Health & Human Services.