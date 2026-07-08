Miley Cyrus’ Sister Falls During Festival Performance
Noah Cyrus, younger sister of Miley and daughter of Billy Ray, had an unfortunate mishap while performing at a festival in Canada. Cyrus, 26, was performing at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon on Monday when she fell on stage mid-performance. Undeterred, she continued singing while getting back up again, and urged her audience, “Please put that on TikTok!” The 26-year-old is currently supporting TikTok star and ‘Ordinary’ singer Alex Warren on tour across North America. Cyrus began her career as a child actor, voicing the titular character in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo in 2008. She made her musical debut in 2016 at age 16 with the single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth, before releasing her first album in 2022. She comes from an incredibly musical family–in addition to her father Billy Ray, best known for his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart,” and superstar sister Miley whose lengthy career dates back to Disney’s Hannah Montana, Noah’s brother Trace was also a member of the band Metro Station.