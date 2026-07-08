A small West Virginia town has been left without its police department after every officer was removed from duty following a dispute over an alleged break-in at the department’s evidence room. Barrackville’s police department announced Tuesday that Mayor Tom Straight and the town council had removed all members of the force from duty. Former Sgt. Hunt told 12 News he discovered the evidence room had been entered without authorization and raised concerns about missing access keys and the town’s handling of the investigation. Hunt alleged that a council member had taken police keys and said he and the department’s only other officer were fired after challenging town officials. The department clerk also resigned, leaving Barrackville with no police employees. Hunt said he told officials he would take steps to secure whistleblower protection after raising his concerns. The turmoil comes days after Chief Zachary Freeburn stepped down amid disputes over the council’s authority over the department. County deputies will now respond to calls in the town of about 1,300 residents as officials seek a resolution.
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- 1Entire Police Department Fired Over Evidence Room DramaLAW AND DISORDERThe town of about 1,300 residents now has no police force.
- 2900 Snakes Escape After Massive FloodsSNAKES ALIVESeveral highly venomous cobras were among the escaped reptiles.
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- 3‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Ex Undergoes Emergency Transplant LIFE SAVER!The actress and model filed for divorce following her ex-husband’s rape conviction.
- 4Search Launched as Boeing 737 Vanishes in FlightNO TRACEThe aircraft, which was carrying five crew members, vanished above the Arabian Sea.
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- 5Flight Abruptly Axed After Crew’s Wild Drunk Night OutUNEXPECTED TURBULENCEOne crew member reportedly collapsed while another vomited at a luxury Caribbean resort.
- 6Supreme Court’s Last Official Crier Dies at 102LAST OF HIS KINDHe remained on staff at a law firm until he was 100.
- 7Miley Cyrus’ Sister Falls During Festival PerformanceSTAGE DIVEThe star took a tumble while performing at a festival in Canada.
- 8Argentina Defeats Egypt With Stunning Three-Goal ComebackGOATS?The reigning champs survived yet another 3-2 victory in the knockout stage after nearly losing Friday’s intense matchup against Cape Verde.
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- 9Popular Dog Food Recalled Over ‘Sharp Metal’ Choking RiskPAWS OFFPet owners are being urged to check their cans after metal pieces were discovered in the food.
- 10Pilot Jumps Out of Plane to His Death Mid-FlightDEATH PLUNGEA 22-year-old trainee pilot had to land the plane alone.
Nearly 900 snakes have escaped from a farm in China after it flooded during Typhoon Maysak. At least 17 people have died, with more than 331 injured, after powerful storms carrying 160mph winds tore through parts of southern and central China, ripping apart homes, overturning vehicles, and damaging farmland. More than 4,800 houses were damaged. In the southern region of Guangxi, at least six people were killed in severe flooding that also saw around 900 snakes escape from a snake farm that was washed away, state-owned media Red Star News reported. Videos showed residents wading through knee-deep floodwaters to capture the escaped snakes. One villager was hospitalized after being bitten, while around a dozen locals joined forces to round up the reptiles. Officials said most of the escapees were harmless water snakes and rat snakes, but the group also included several highly venomous cobras.
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‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Ex Undergoes Emergency Transplant
The ex-wife of That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has undergone life-saving kidney surgery. Page Six reports that Havoc star Bijou Phillips, 46, had a transplant after five months of waiting for a donor. She had been on dialysis for that time, and has now expressed her gratitude on Instagram for having gotten the vital procedure she needed. “I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me, get checked to donate, you are all hero’s [sic]!” she said, sharing a picture of herself in hospital scrubs. “My wonderful brother [Aron Wilson] donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them.” She continued: “And then a few weeks later, the voucher program found me a perfect match! So close it’s like I got the kidney from one of my parents! I am so blow [sic] away by Dr. Veale and the magic he does! The kidney exchange, voucher program, and his surgical skills!!! He only cut the facia! He didn’t cut the muscles so I didn’t even really need much pain medication at all, just Tylenol!” she added. “I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery! The technique he developed is brilliant and he is a lifesaver!” Phillips married Masterson in 2011 after meeting at a celebrity poker tournament two years earlier. They welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014. Phillips has been dating Jamie Mazur since 2024. The businessman was engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years with the couple having two children together before they split in 2018.
A search operation is underway after a Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying five crew members disappeared from radar screens during a flight to Karachi. The K2 Airways aircraft departed Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday when it reported a navigational system malfunction at about 9:18 p.m. local time, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority. Air traffic controllers attempted to assist the crew, but contact was lost just minutes later as the aircraft was flying roughly 186 miles west of Karachi. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 indicates the 27-year-old cargo jet may have crashed into the Arabian Sea after a series of dramatic altitude changes. The aircraft reportedly dropped around 5,000 feet in less than a minute, climbed 6,000 feet within 30 seconds, then entered a steep descent from 36,550 feet. Its final transmitted position showed it at 1,100 feet above sea level with an unusually rapid descent rate. Pakistani authorities have launched a multi-agency search-and-rescue mission, while K2 Airways said it is cooperating fully with investigators. “We continue to pray, earnestly, for the safety of our colleagues,” the airline said.
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A British Airways flight from Barbados to London was abruptly canceled after a booze-fueled night out by crew members ended with one collapsing and another vomiting at a luxury Caribbean resort. Flight BA254 was scheduled to depart the capital, Bridgetown, on Sunday afternoon, but was grounded after airline executives stood down the entire crew, leaving up to 336 passengers stranded. The Boeing 777-200 had been due to arrive in London on Monday morning. According to The Sun, the crew had been drinking vodka and beer at a $667-a-night beachfront resort popular with honeymooners and families. Guests reportedly began filming after the group became visibly intoxicated, with some crew members allegedly responding: “We’re British Airways crew, what of it?” The newspaper reported that one stewardess threw up at the hotel bar, while another crew member collapsed and had to be helped back to his room. Four crew members were reportedly suspended, and additional colleagues were stood down as the airline conducts an internal investigation. “We expect the highest standards of our crew, and we are urgently investigating this matter,” British Airways told the Daily Mail.
The Supreme Court’s last-ever crier has died at the age of 102. George Hutchinson started working in the country’s top court as a page when he was 15 years old, and would go on to deliver ceremonial remarks opening some of the biggest cases in American history. He announced the arrival of the justices and gaveled the court to order for most cases from 1952 to 1962, including Brown v. Board of Education. The job has since been assumed by the court-martial. He would also be used to pass messages between justices on the bench, hand them water, and fetch the World Series score from the office and return it to baseball-loving justices in session. After being drafted to serve in Europe at the end of WW2, he returned to the court, where he first worked in the marshal’s office and then took the job of the crier. He left the Supreme Court in 1962 and federal government service in 1985. From here, he joined law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, remaining on the company’s staff until he was 100.
Noah Cyrus, younger sister of Miley and daughter of Billy Ray, had an unfortunate mishap while performing at a festival in Canada. Cyrus, 26, was performing at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon on Monday when she fell on stage mid-performance. Undeterred, she continued singing while getting back up again, and urged her audience, “Please put that on TikTok!” The 26-year-old is currently supporting TikTok star and ‘Ordinary’ singer Alex Warren on tour across North America. Cyrus began her career as a child actor, voicing the titular character in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo in 2008. She made her musical debut in 2016 at age 16 with the single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth, before releasing her first album in 2022. She comes from an incredibly musical family–in addition to her father Billy Ray, best known for his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart,” and superstar sister Miley whose lengthy career dates back to Disney’s Hannah Montana, Noah’s brother Trace was also a member of the band Metro Station.
Argentina defeated Egypt in a 3-2 come-from-behind thriller on Tuesday in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. The 2022 champs, led by captain Lionel Messi, closed a 2-0 deficit in the final moments of the game at Atlanta Stadium. With a header from defender Cristian Romero in the 80th minute and a game-equalizer by striker Messi in the 84th minute, the 2024 Copa America champs went into stoppage time tied against Egypt. The world’s No. 1 team secured the win in stoppage time with a goal from Enzo Fernández, though the victory was marred by controversy; a VAR-affirmed foul against Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez on the far side of the field disallowed a goal by Egypt’s midfielder Mostafa Zico in the 58th minute. Though Messi missed a penalty kick in the first half, he currently leads the World Cup in goals, with his game-tying goal marking his eighth of the tournament and putting him ahead of France’s Mbappe (7 goals) and Norway’s Haaland (7 goals). France and Argentina are favored to compete in a repeat of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Finals, which Argentina won on penalties, 4-2, after a 3-3 matchup. If Argentina secures the title for the second consecutive tournament, the 2024 Copa America champs would become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.
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Pedigree has recalled two lots of wet dog food due to concerns that sharp pieces of metal and plastic were present, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Manufacturer Mars Petcare said the cans—specifically 13.2-ounce cans of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor—failed internal quality checks and were slated for destruction, but were then mistakenly distributed for sale nationwide. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the diversion of these products into the marketplace,” a company spokesperson told The Independent. Pedigree did not say how such an error came to be. No incidents involving the problematic batch have been made public, but Pedigree has warned that dogs who eat the contaminated food could choke, sustain mouth injuries, or even die.
A trainee pilot was forced to take control of a plane and land alone after her instructor opened the cockpit door and jumped to his death during a flight in Argentina. The 22-year-old student, who has a pilot’s license but only limited hours of flight time, was flying with instructor Leandro Bertazzo, 42, when he reportedly removed his headset, gathered his belongings, unfastened his seatbelt, and exited the two-seat Cessna C-150 while it was airborne over Toledo. Bertazzo’s body was later found in a nearby field, around 20 minutes after the alarm was raised. The student immediately alerted authorities and then safely guided the aircraft back to the airfield. “She was very shaken, but with complete professionalism, she flew the plane to the airfield and made a perfect landing,” said Eduardo Alvarez, director of the flight school where Bertazzo worked. Alvarez described the instructor as “always smiling” and said an investigation into the unexplained incident remains ongoing.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.