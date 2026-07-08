NYC’s Buckling Skyscraper Will Be Partially Demolished

The Midtown Manhattan skyscraper at risk of collapse will undergo partial demolition. Structural engineer Ronald Hamburger told the New York Post that the 37th-story building on E. 42nd St., formerly the Pfizer headquarters, requires immediate stabilization to prevent total collapse, but only after an assessment by engineers. “It should be done rapidly, it can’t be done immediately,” the professional said, who worked on the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks and has more than 50 years of experience. “It should be possible to do the repair within a week, stabilizing it, then going about the structural repair.” Another structural engineer and principal at Martin/Martin, Emily Guglielmo, warned against immediately sending workers into the building to perform reconstruction. “If it’s possible, in order to limit further evacuation life safety concerns, the quickest fix is to try to get that temporary bracing and shoring in there.” Concerns in the city arose long before the support beams on the 21st and 22nd floors of the building showed signs of breakage and people inside were evacuated; according to Department of Buildings records, the structure had 311 complaints and several lawsuits from former workers. According to Ahmed Tigani, New York City’s Department of Buildings commissioner, he and others in the DOB “feel confident in the emergency plan [they] have now.”