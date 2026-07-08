Couple Reveal How They Survived Six Days Lost in Forest

A couple drank their own urine and foraged for berries to survive after getting lost in a forest for six days. Chiara Pesaresi, 38, and her husband Davide Cesaroni, 41, survived for six days after losing their way during what was supposed to be a circular hike in the Friulian Dolomites in Italy. They had taken the Marini Trail but lost track of the route markers as they passed through a patch of dense forest. They came across a ravine on their first day and spent the night there to save energy, during which time they drank their own urine to avoid dying of thirst. They had only small food rations and foraged for berries before finding a stream with fresh water to drink from after two days. Unanswered messages from Cesaroni’s mother led her to file a missing-person report, triggering a mountain-rescue search during which their car was found near Pordenone. On the fourth day, they heard a helicopter overhead but weren’t spotted. “We built a shelter out of two densely foliaged pine trees: sticks were driven around them, protecting the shelter like an igloo against damp, wind, and cold,” they told Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino. On Wednesday morning, a helicopter landed near them, and they were rescued.