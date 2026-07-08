Alarming Details Revealed in ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer’s Death

LMFAO singer Lauren Bennett allegedly had severe reactions to an undisclosed medication that she had been prescribed for months leading up to her death, according to her father. Bennett, 36 at the time of her death, was announced dead in an Instagram post shared Monday by the singer’s former band, G.R.L. It has since been revealed to TMZ that police believe the singer died via suicide on May 29, though her official cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation into her death began on June 12. “As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” the British star’s father, Richard Bennett, told The New York Post. “We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.” The ongoing investigation is led by Kent and Medway Coroner Service, and is set to continue until an Oct. 30 inquest.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

New York Post