Mariah Carey Gives Epic Three-Word Response on Bezos Wedding in Viral Moment

Mariah Carey proved she was unbothered by Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding, which she was notably absent from, in just three words.

The 56-year-old popstar responded to photographers Monday about the Amazon CEO’s lavish nuptials with Lauren Sánchez in a now-viral moment.

Mariah Carey shared what she really thought about Jeff Bezos' wedding. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“What did you think about Jeff Bezos’ wedding?” a photographer asked Carey as she walked down the street in sunglasses.

”I wasn’t there,” the Always Be My Baby singer simply replied.

Mariah Carey on Jeff Bezos's wedding:



“I wasn't there 🤷🏼‍♀️.” pic.twitter.com/ZdedOSqDH5 — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) July 7, 2025

“Were you not invited or what?” the photographer pressed on.

“Oh, don’t turn this into that,” she said laughing.

Fans were quick to point out how similar Carey’s response was to another one of her viral moments, when the German TV program taff asked her in 2003 what she thought about Jennifer Lopez.

“I don’t know her,” she said at the time, her response soon turning into a viral meme.

One X user commented a gif of Carey throwing shade at Lopez under the post of her addressing the Bezos wedding.

iconic moments before MC16 oh iktr pic.twitter.com/6dgxJYnuQb — Betty (Norman, Fiyero, & Hak’s Version) (@bbethlehemx) July 8, 2025

“Who? What wedding she doesn’t know it 😂” another user joked, someone else saying that “I don’t think she knows them😭.”

“I sincerely hope she wouldn’t attend,” one user commented, seemingly relieved that Carey was absent from Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding.

Bezos and Sánchez’s $50 million Italian wedding they threw almost two weeks ago was surrounded in controversy, drawing large pushback from Venice residents who opposed the billionaire’s decision to turn their city into a “playground for oligarchs.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez had around 200 A-listers at their Italian wedding. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Following protests, the couple ultimately decided to move their wedding venue from central Venice to a former medieval shipyard on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Despite local pushback, around 200 A-list guests still made it to the three-day wedding extravaganza.

Some of the celebrities and public figures in attendance were Oprah Winfrey, Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Bezos and Sánchez are spending their honeymoon with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bezos also invited President Donald Trump, but he couldn’t attend due to scheduling conflicts.

The newlyweds are now enjoying their honeymoon on a yacht in Capri with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who recently split after almost 10 years together.