Martha Stewart Addresses ‘Real Housewives’ Casting Speculation

Despite writing several books about the domestic life, Martha Stewart won’t be a Real Housewife anytime soon.

The 84-year-old mogul shut down the rumors circulating her potential casting on the show, The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), after it was speculated that producers were pursuing Stewart for the show’s revival. A source even told Page Six that “Martha Stewart is in talks with Andy Cohen to become a New York housewife.”

Stewart’s rep, Susan Magrino, directly conveyed that Stewart will not be joining the show. “Not Martha,” Magrino later told the outlet. “She says she is not a ‘Housewife.’”

Martha Stewart shut down rumors about joining the newest season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' Bravo/Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of RHONY, has teased the show’s cast, saying the network is “heavily” casting for its new season. A Bravo spokesperson doubled down and clarified to the outlet that the rumors regarding Stewart’s potential casting are not true.

As for her prior involvement with RHONY‘s colorful cast, Stewart went on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show to say that RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino failed to return her “favorite apple pie dish.”

Stewart also has enjoyed a frenemies-like relationship with former RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel, who has once said that Stewart should be a housewife during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers nearly a decade ago.

“She doesn’t like me. She never really has,” Frankel said when questioned on her relationship with Stewart. “She just never misses the opportunity to say something negative about me or my products so I think she should be a housewife.”

“She could get paid to rip me,” Frankel explained. “That’s good for drama.”

The reality show first aired in 2008, with 15 seasons to date. Season 16 is expected to premiere next year after facing allegations of the show being canceled. Cohen had to clarify that while the show will continue, the network is taking its time to carefully select the cast.

Stewart and former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel have had a years-long friendly rivalry. Desiree Navarro/Desiree Navarro/WireImage

“This is called the casting process between seasons and it’s heavily underway,” Cohen said on his show Andy Cohen Live in May. “And that’s why nothing has been announced.”

Other celebrities speculated to join the RHONY‘s latest season are fellow Bravo alumni Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard, who have previously appeared on Summer House.

While reality TV is not in Stewart’s immediate plans, she is preparing to launch a skincare line called Elm Biosciences in September. The seasoned entrepreneur joined forces with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali to create a serum and oral supplement, which she raves about.