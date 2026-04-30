Martha Stewart Breaks Royal Protocol With Nickname for the King

Martha Stewart says she doesn’t bother with royal protocol and has her own special nickname for King Charles III.

Speaking to TMZ outside The Whitby Hotel in New York City, the veteran TV personality said she simply calls the British monarch “Chuck.”

When Stewart was asked if she had any home or decorating tips for King Charles III or Queen Camilla, she quipped: “They don’t need it at all. I need it from them.” She also praised the royal couple, saying they look “great these days” as they continue their state visit to the U.S.

While there are no actual obligations regarding how to address the king, the traditional formal address is to call him “Your Majesty” and then “Sir,” thereafter.

King Charles, Charlotte Tilbury and Martha Stewart attend the King's Trust Global Gala at Rockefeller Center during a state visit, in New York, New York, U.S., April 29, 2026. Spencer Platt/Pool via Reuters.

Stewart revealed her chummy nickname just before joining King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the King’s Trust Global Gala at Christie’s New York on Wednesday.

She was among a string of high-profile guests celebrating the charity Charles founded 50 years ago to help young people launch their careers.

Singer Lionel Richie, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, and fashion designers Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace were also in attendance at the glitzy auction house reception.

Lionel Richie speaks with King Charles at the reception. Yuki Iwamura/Pool via Reuters.

In a speech at the event, the 77-year-old king said that “potential and latent talent truly knows no bounds once you help develop it.”

“I won’t see the long-distance future,” he added. “But I’m enormously grateful to you all for what you can do as supporters to help this vital endeavor, to champion the next generation, ensuring their talent and ambition continue to strengthen our societies for many years to come.”

Queen Camilla also bumped into Anna Wintour during a literary engagement at New York Public Library. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Earlier in the day, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 Memorial, alongside separate stops in Harlem and at the New York Public Library as part of their whirlwind trip to the Big Apple.

Their trip to the U.S. included a lavish dinner at the White House, hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The royal couple will be in Virginia on Thursday to take part in events commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.