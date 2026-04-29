Lipreader Says Trump Asked King Bizarre Question After Speech

President Trump asked King Charles III if he was drunk following his toast at the White House, a lip reader has claimed.

The British monarch’s speech at Tuesday night’s state dinner was part of his bid to patch up U.K.-U.S. relations, which have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

The 77-year-old’s speech was filled with jokes about the two countries’ shared history and differences, which won laughter from the room and left Trump beaming.

Trump and the King shared a few word's after the King's speech. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Speaking to The Sun, lip reader Nicola Hickling said that when the speech was over, Trump approached the King, who said: “Where’s your drink?”

“Great job,” Trump said as he got closer, before replying to Charles’ question, saying, “It’s not moved.”

Hickling said Trump then asked, “Are you drunk?”

Both men were seen clutching glasses of bubbly during the interaction.

“Absolutely,” Charles replied, she said. “The state visit, your hospitality has been truly outstanding. You did wonderfully today.”

Trump was asked where his drink was by the King, the lip reader said. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The king’s speech, in the East Room, was filled with jokes. And a very Trumpy gift.

Referencing Trump’s controversial bid to rebuild the East Wing of the White House a gaudy ball room, he said, “I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

He also made one about the U.S. role in WWII.

“Indeed, you recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German,” Charles said. “Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.”

It drew a good laugh from the guests.

The King had a busy day of speeches, having spoken to Congress earlier on. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

He also said that being there was “a considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party,” and even mocked Trump’s love of Coca-Cola.

Then he gifted him a bell from HMS Trump, a British submarine launched in 1944, during WWII, The New York Times reported.

“Mr. President,” the king said, “I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake.”

Trump looked at the bell, then, eyebrows raised, at his wife, Melania Trump.

During his own speech, Trump also gushed over Charles, saying, “I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress. He got the Democrats to stand. I’ve never been able to do that.”

Speaking about the body language of the two men during the dinner, Hickling told The Sun, “This moment is notably more relaxed and informal. Charles appears playful, using humor to soften the interaction, while Trump leans into the praise and keeps the tone light.

“The physical gesture placing a hand on Charles’s shoulder suggests familiarity and an attempt to project warmth.