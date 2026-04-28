King Charles Delivers Damning Rebukes to Fawning Trump

King Charles III delivered an address to a joint session of Congress, reminding the U.S. of the importance of its historic alliance amid growing tension between President Donald Trump and leaders in the U.K.

The British monarch never made any direct critiques of the U.S. president, but his deliberate choice of words and topics spoke volumes, delivering his sharp rebukes with the grace of a sovereign.

Charles spoke of the partnership between the two countries, the importance of NATO, the war in Ukraine, and climate change—all subjects Trump has gone after since returning to office for a second term.

As the king addressed members of the House and Senate, he pulled off a feat that the president could not: uniting the often divisive and rowdy legislative body.

King Charles receives a standing ovation as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 28, 2026. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

While he didn’t shy away from divisive issues, the standing ovations and applause remained bipartisan throughout his remarks, with members of both parties largely rising and returning to their seats in unison. Gone were the political statements and disruptions that plagued the latest State of the Union addresses.

“The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership,” King Charles said. “From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

Donald Trump and King Charles. Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world,” Charles added. “And that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking.”

It came as Trump has repeatedly criticized European allies, including the U.K., and is growing increasingly isolated on the world stage amid fights over defense, territory, and trade.

He has specifically attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in an escalating feud over the war in Iran.

Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson applaud King Charles during his address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2026. Matt McClain/Reuters

Charles also reminded the U.S. of the importance of NATO and its history, as the president has lobbed a series of complaints about it on the world stage and even threatened to exit the alliance.

Trump has repeatedly whined that the U.S. has gotten nothing out of NATO and accused the member countries of not stepping in to support the U.S. in its time of need after the U.S. launched strikes on Iran without warning allies.

“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together—as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security,” he said.

The king also called for unity in support of Ukraine as the war continues, since Russia invaded, in another veiled dig at the president, who has repeatedly cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” Charles said.

The line sparked a standing ovation throughout the House chamber from Democrats and Republicans alike, even as some top administration officials and MAGA members have pushed back on the U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense.

Charles also touted the rule of law and an “independent judiciary” at a time when the Trump administration has blasted the U.S. court system.

King Charles III greets retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer after addressing a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 28, 2026. Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

The British monarch also advocated for a joint fight against climate change after the president moved to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time on day one of his second term. Trump also repeatedly attacks the U.K. for its investments in green energy projects.

“As we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” King Charles said.

He warned, “even as we celebrate the beauty that surrounds us, our generation must decide how to address the collapse of critical natural systems, which threatens far more than the harmony and essential diversity of Nature.”

“We ignore at our peril the fact that these natural systems—in other words, Nature’s own economy—provide the foundation for our prosperity and our national security," he continued.

King Charles III standing in front of Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson in the House chamber where he delivered an address a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2026. Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

Charles concluded his address by reminding the room that words matter, as Trump has threatened to wipe out a civilization in profanity-filled posts, gone after the pope, disparaged world leaders and Americans alike, and unleashed other tantrums on social media.

“Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice-President, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, America’s words carry weight and meaning, as they have since Independence,“ Charles said. ”The actions of this great nation matter even more."

As he spoke, a murmur of agreement could be heard largely from the side of the chamber where Democratic members were seated.

“President Lincoln understood this so well, with his reflection in the magisterial Gettysburg Address that the world may little note what we say, but will never forget what we do,” Charles lectured.

He wrapped up by calling for the U.S. and U.K. to “rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world” as the U.S. marks 250 years since its independence.

Charles’ address is part of a broader state visit to the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The royal family arrived in Washington on Monday and will also visit New York and Virginia during their four-day trip.

Charles is the first king of England and the second-ever British monarch to address a joint session of Congress. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a speech on Capitol Hill in 1991.

During her address, the queen emphasized the “special relationship” between the two countries in a speech that lasted less than 15 minutes.

President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump and Britain's King Charles during an arrival ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In his own speech at the official welcome ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, Trump largely stuck to his script as he spoke about the enduring relationship between the U.S. and England, calling it the “most cherished of friendships.”

He also praised King Charles as a “very elegant man” and said he would have liked to attend the joint address, but he was told it was against protocol.