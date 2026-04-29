King Charles Targets Trump’s Major Obsession With Epic Troll

King Charles III used a historical reference to troll President Donald Trump over his planned $400 million White House ballroom during a state dinner on Tuesday night.

Addressing the president directly during his speech, the 77-year-old monarch said that it was a “particular pleasure” to be back at the White House, “the heart of your democracy.”

The president and the king both addressed attendees at Tuesday's state dinner. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

“On this occasion,” he continued, “I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year.”

“I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” he quipped, a reference to the Burning of Washington when British forces set fire to the White House.

Attendees laughed uproariously at the king’s joke, while the president nodded. He could also be seen saying, “That’s true,” to Melania.

The president’s White House renovations have been controversial. Initially, Americans were outraged after Trump demolished the entire East Wing of the White House in order to build a ballroom that blew its budget and is now expected to cost at least $400 million.

Before and after destruction of the White House’s East Wing and Jacqueline Kennedy garden satellite map. The Daily Beast/Planet Labs

The ballroom became the subject of controversy once again following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, which Trump and his allies said showed that the ballroom was necessary for presidential security.

Republicans in Congress immediately jumped into action, with Sens. Lindsey Graham, Katie Britt, and Eric Schmitt introducing legislation to secure $400 million in federal funding for the project. Previously, Trump had claimed that the ballroom would be funded entirely by private donors, though many have not been publicly identified.

Trump has regularly promoted renderings of the ballroom, the cost of which has repeatedly gone up since its inception. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“This is not about Trump. It’s about the presidency of the United States,” Graham told reporters. “It’s about the person who occupies that office not being put at risk if they choose to go off campus.”

As proof that the ballroom was needed for security purposes, the senator from South Carolina referenced “military stuff” and “a Secret Service annex” beneath the ballroom.

“Private donations can be used, but I think they should be used for buying china and stuff like that,” Graham added.

The backlash, even from other Republicans, was swift, with Sen. Josh Hawley saying that he preferred private funding and Sen. Rick Scott expressing concern about government expenses and the national debt.

“I don’t know why you would do it with taxpayer money if it’s all funded,” Scott said. “We have $39 trillion in debt. Maybe we ought to stop spending money.”

“He already has the money,” Sen. Rand Paul said. “I’m not for funding the whole $500 million. I think he’s already raised the money through private means.”

The remark from King Charles was one of many historical references peppered throughout his address at the state dinner.

At another point during his speech, Charles referenced remarks made by Trump at Davos earlier this year in which he told Europeans that if it weren’t for American intervention in World War II, they would all be speaking German.

With Trump’s comments in mind, Charles fired back on Tuesday night, telling the president, “Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” a reference to the battle for dominance of the continent between Britain and France prior to the Revolutionary War.

Charles’ public remarks on Tuesday, both at the dinner and in his address to a joint session of Congress earlier in the day, focused heavily on the historical relationship between the U.S. and U.K., clearly attempting to remind the president and his officials of the value of maintaining alliances.

“The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership,” King Charles said during his address to Congress. “From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”